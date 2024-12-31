About Cookies on This Site

Kaseta LG DUAL Vane

Kaseta LG Dual Vane zapewnia szerszy przepływ powietrza dzięki zastosowaniu dwóch oddzielnych łopatek. Niezależnie od miejsca instalacji kasety, możesz dostosować nawiew powietrza za pomocą precyzyjnej regulacji kąta nawiewu.

Indywidualny nawiew dzięki innowacyjnym DUAL Vane

Kaseta LG DUAL Vane posiada 2 oddzielne łopatki, które zapewniają indywidualny przepływ powietrza dostosowany do każdej przestrzeni.

OPIS
Zapytanie ofertowe

Dlaczego DUAL Vane?

Większy zasięg nawiewu

Dociera jeszcze dalej

Bardziej zróżnicowane kierunki nawiewu

Dostosowany nawiew

Niezależnie od miejsca instalacji, LG DUAL Vane zapewnia optymalny przepływ powietrza.

Tryb Power

Szybsze osiągnięcie żądanej temperatury

Pośredni nawiew

Zapobiega nawiewowi powietrza z urządzenia bezpośrednio na Ciebie

Nawiew góra / dół

Równomiernie utrzymuje temperaturę w każdym pomieszczeniu

Bezpośredni nawiew

Może sięgać do 5 m bez dodatkowych komponentów

Zarządzanie poprzez LG ThinQ™

Działanie Kasety DUAL Vane może być monitorowane i sterowane za pomocą urządzeń mobilnych w celu oszczędzania energii i zapewnienia lepszej jakości powietrza

 

Inteligentny czujnik

Pomiar temperatury podłogi

Zapewnij silny przepływ powietrza, aż do osiągnięcia żądanej temperatury nawet na podłodze *Czujnik temperatury podłogi jest dostępny jako opcja

Funkcja wykrywania obecności

Dzięki funkcji wykrywania obecności ludzi oraz ich lokalizowania, przepływ powietrza jest odpowiednio dostosowywany oraz wyłącza się automatycznie, gdy pomieszczenie zostaje puste. *Czujnik wykrywania obecności jest dostępny jako opcja

Nowa Kaseta z funkcją Oczyszczania Powietrza

Jednostka wewnętrzna kasetonowa LG jest wyposażona w funkcję oczyszczania powietrza. Oferuje rozwiązanie problemu najdrobniejszego pyłu, który szkodzi naszemu zdrowiu. Jest to wysokowydajny produkt z certyfikatem CAC*, który zapewnia czyste, chłodne powietrze w dużych przestrzeniach.

*CAC -Certification Air Conditioner to Certyfikacja Urządzeń Klimatyzacyjnych w Koreańskim Instytucie Czystego Powietrza (Korea Air Cleaning Association) ściśle testuje funkcje oczyszczania powietrza produktów klimatyzacyjnych i certyfikuje przetestowane produkty.

Filtr oczyszczający powietrze usuwa 99,9% zanieczyszczeń PM1.0

Niezawodny 4-stopniowy filtr oczyszczający powietrze usuwa aż do 99,9% najdrobniejszego pyłu PM 1.0. Dzięki możliwości umycia filtra w wodzie bez szkody na jego działanie, może on być użytkowany przez bardzo długi czas

*Zestaw oczyszczania powietrza jest dostępny jako opcja

Oszczędność energii

Szersza kratka grilla zasysa większą ilość powietrza do środka, wysokowydajny wymiennik ciepła skutecznie ogrzewa lub chłodzi powietrze, a na koniec ulepszony wentylator z dużą mocą wydmuchuje więcej powietrza na zewnątrz

*Compare with previous 4 way cassette model

Podwójna łopatkowa 4-drożna kaseta

Zapytanie ofertowe

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji, a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

