Pilot Magic MR25GB do telewizorów LG z roku 2025

Pilot Magic MR25GB do telewizorów LG z roku 2025

EBX30147201
widok z boku pod kątem 16 stopni
widok z przodu
widok z boku
widok z tyłu
widok z boku pod kątem 16 stopni
widok z przodu
widok z boku
widok z tyłu

Główne cechy

  • Oryginalny pilot LG TV
  • Pilot sprzedawany w opakowaniu handlowym, z bateriami
  • Inteligentne rozpoznawanie głosu
  • Intuicyjne sterowanie – podobnie jak myszą i kółkiem
  • Pilot oparty na Bluetooth
  • Przycisk mikrofonu do poleceń głosowych
Więcej

Dopełnij swoich wrażeń z korzystania ze sztucznej inteligencji dzięki nowemu pilotowi AI Magic Remote, wyposażonemu w specjalny przycisk „AI Button”.

Z łatwością steruj telewizorem za pomocą pilota AI Magic Remote – bez konieczności korzystania z dodatkowego urządzenia! Dzięki prostemu, ale wydajnemu klikaniu, przeciąganiu i upuszczaniu użycie webOS jest intuicyjne i proste.

Ten film przedstawia funkcje pilota Magic Remote

Ten film przedstawia funkcje pilota Magic Remote

* Projekt, dostępność i funkcje pilota AI Magic Remote mogą się różnić w zależności od regionu i obsługiwanego języka, nawet w tym samym modelu.

* Do działania wymagane jest połączenie z Internetem.

* Rozpoznawanie mowy przez sztuczną inteligencję jest dostępne tylko w krajach, które obsługują przetwarzanie języka naturalnego w danym języku ojczystym.

Aktywacja

Aby uzyskać bardziej szczegółowe informacje, zapoznaj się z instrukcją dla swojego modelu.

Jak aktywować pilota Magic Remote.

Aby użyć pilota Magic Remote, najpierw sparuj go z telewizorem. 

1. Włóż baterie do pilota i włącz telewizor.

2. Nakieruj pilota na telewizor i wciśnij przycisk koła (OK).

 

- Jeśli telewizor nie jest w stanie aktywować pilota Magic Remote, włącz telewizor ponownie i spróbuj jeszcze raz.

Dezaktywacja pilota Magic Remote.

Naciśnij i przytrzymaj jednocześnie przyciski (DOM) i (Powrót) przez 5 sekund, aby zakończyć połączenie między pilotem Magic Remote a telewizorem.

 

- Naciśnij i przytrzymaj jednocześnie przyciski (Dom) i (Ustawienia) przez ponad 5 sekund, aby dezaktywować pilota Magic Remote i ponownie go aktywować.

* Zdjęcia produktu oraz jego funkcje mogą zawierać zwroty reklamowe i mogą różnić się od danego produktu. Wygląd produktu, specyfikacje i inne aspekty mogą się zmienić bez wcześniejszego powiadomienia w ramach doskonalenia produktu.

* Wszystkie zdjęcia produktów to wycięte fragmenty i mogą różnić się od danego produktu. Kolorystka produktu może się różnić w zależności od rozdzielczości monitora, ustawień jasności i specyfikacji komputera.

* Wydajność produktu może się różnić w zależności od środowiska użytkowania, a jego dostępność – w zależności od sklepu.

Podsumowanie

Wymiary

Wszystkie specyfikacje

WYMIARY I WAGA

  • Wymiary produktu (S x W x G, mm)

    41 x 190 x 31

OGÓLNE

  • Model

    EBX30147201

