a black basic image

Twoje prywatne kino w domu

Przekonaj się, że duży telewizor pasuje do każdego wnętrza. Prawdziwa przygoda rozpoczyna się od 70 cali.

Duży telewizor to więcej wrażeń

Telewizor 70-calowy w salonie lub dużym pokoju to powoli standard w naszych mieszkaniach. Inni już wybrali, przekonaj się i Ty.

Duży telewizor to więcej wrażeń1

Seria LG OLED Gallery

Duży ekran telewizora OLED z serii Gallery przeniesie rozrywkę poza ograniczenia jakich doświadczają TV LED. Ponad 8,3 miliona samoświecących pikseli w odpowiednim momencie wyłącza się całkowicie, aby pokazać idealną czerń. To także recepta na intensywne kolory i nieskończony kontrast. Dzięki temu nawet w ciemnych scenach uzyskasz wspaniałe szczegóły. Seria GX Gallery Design jest smukła i po zamontowaniu idealnie dopasowana do ściany*. Nawet gdy jest wyłączona, pięknie się na nią patrzy.
Duży telewizor LG gallery

* W zależności od miejsca instalacji, między telewizorem, a ścianą może być widoczna niewielka przerwa.

Seria LG NANO99 NanoCell 8K

Dzięki czterokrotnej rozdzielczości 4K przy 33 milionach pikseli, możesz w jakości 8K oglądać ulepszone filmy, wydarzenia sportowe lub choćby grać. W połączeniu z technologią LG NanoCell możesz na dużym ekranie telewizora dokładnie zobaczyć każdy szczegół, bez względu na to, gdzie zajmiesz miejsce. NanoCell to technologia LG, która zapewnia m.in. bardziej precyzyjne odwzorowanie barw, naturalne i prawdziwe kolory pod szerszym kątem.
Duży telewizor LG 8k

Seria LG UN85 4K UHD

Ciesz się ostrym, wyraźnym obrazem 4K, który dostarczy obrazy tak realistyczne jak prawdziwe, a kolory idealnie odwzorowane z natury. Wybierz doskonały kontrast, klarowność i szczegółowość. Twoja domowa rozrywka osiągnie nowy poziom dzięki zaawansowanym, inteligentnym funkcjom, które jeszcze bardziej poprawiają jakość obrazu i dźwięku.
Duży telewizor LG 4K UHD

To Twój duży telewizor,korzystaj z niego jak Ci wygodnie.

Wybierając telewizor LG możesz w pełni korzystać ze sztucznej inteligencji. Po prostu weź pilota Magic do ręki i mów czego szukasz, jak dostosować ustawienia obrazu w telewizorze, pytaj o godzinę, pogodę i wiele innych. Wszystko w języku polskim. Dzięki pilotowi Magic możesz wyszukiwać informacje o programach, filmach, serialach, sprawdzić aktualną sytuację w różnych miejscach na świecie. Przygotowujesz wydarzenie rodzinne? Telewizor LG na dużym ekranie w atrakcyjny sposób zaprezentuje wszystkim widzom ofertę sklepu, wybierzcie wspólnie co zamówić. Sprawdź, jakie odpowiedzi przedstawi Ci telewizor na przeróżne Twoje zapytania. A jeśli akurat masz ochotę posłuchać muzyki bez oglądania obrazu, powiedz po prostu "Wyłącz ekran" i słuchaj.