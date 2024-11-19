Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

DVB-T2 LG

Lepszy
w każdym calu

Doskonała jakość obrazu wspierana sztuczną inteligencją w języku polskim.
Odkryj pełną gamę telewizorów LG SMART TV z obsługą standardu DVB-T2.

Telewizory LG w lepszym calu Czym jest DVB-T2 i dlaczego to ważne? Czy dotyczy mnie zmiana na DVB-T2? Które telewizory LG są gotowe na DVB-T2?

Odkryj pełną gamę telewizorów LG OLED

Telewizory LG OLED pozwalają cieszyć się wysoką jakością obrazu i dźwięku. Obraz zyskuje głęboką czerń i wyjątkową szczegółowość, jest płynny nawet w dynamicznych scenach, a Twój ruch w grze jest błyskawicznie odzwierciedlany na ekranie.
Steruj telewizorem używając swojego głosu, po prostu powiedz, czego szukasz. Poznaj telewizory LG OLED już dziś!

lgepl-oled-g1-360x360

Seria LG OLED G1 >

Najlepszy telewizor LG OLED 4K

lgepl-oled-c1-360x360

Seria LG OLED C1 >

Najczęściej doceniany telewizor LG OLED

lgepl-oled-seria-b-360x360

Seria LG OLED B1 >

Idealny do gamingu, filmów i sportu

lgepl-oled-a1-360x360

Seria LG OLED A1 >

Telewizor LG OLED dla każdego

Telewizor bezpieczny
dla Twoich oczu

Dzięki mniejszej emisji niebieskiego światła telewizory LG OLED są bezpieczne i komfortowe dla Twoich oczu.

SPRAWDŹ SZCZEGÓŁY

Sztuczna inteligencja
w języku polskim

Rozpoznaje naturalną polską mowę - po prostu powiedz, czego szukasz.

SPRAWDŹ SZCZEGÓŁY

Gotowy na odbiór sygnału
w standardzie DVB-T2

DVB-T2 HEVC jest standardem w naszych wszystkich telewizorach.

SPRAWDŹ SZCZEGÓŁY

Poznaj ofertę telewizorów LG SMART TV

lgepl-oled-2022-260x260

Telewizory z dużym ekranem

lgepl-qned-2022-260x260

Telewizory QNED

lgepl-nanocell-2022-260x260

Telewizory NanoCell

lgepl-uhd-2022-260x260

Telewizory 4K UHD

lgepl-hd-2022-260x260

Telewizory Full HD