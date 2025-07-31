Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DXL5T
Główne cechy

  • Wyjście 200W oraz 6,5-calowy woofer (głośnik niskotonowy)
  • Wielokolorowe podświetlenie pierścieniowe i podwójne stroboskopy
  • Odporność na zachlapania klasy IPX4
  • 12 godzin pracy na baterii
Więcej

LG XBOOM XL5S is placed on the stage with red-orange gradient lighting is on. Behind the stage, people enjoy the music.



Lepszy dźwięk to lepsza impreza

Rozkręć imprezę jeszcze bardziej dzięki jeszcze głośniejszemu brzmieniu. LG xboom DXL5T generuje potężny, imprezowy dźwięk, który wypełnia całą przestrzeń.

LG XBOOM XL5S is placed on the infinite space. On the wall, square sound graphics are illustrated. In the middel of the speaker an 6.5-inch giant woofer is enlarged in order to emphazie its 200W sound. Sound waves comes out from the woofer.

Jeden gigantyczny głośnik niskotonowy

Potężny bas

Przenieś swoją imprezę na wyższy poziom i poczuj głęboki bas z LG xboom DXL5T. Wyposażony w 6,5 calowy, gigantyczny głośnik niskotonowy, który generuje potężne basy.

Dynamiczny optymalizator basów

Poczuj bas nawet przy niskim poziomie głośności

Zawsze usłyszysz głośny bas. Dynamic Bass Optimizer pozwala cieszyć się zrównoważonym dźwiękiem bez zniekształceń basu.

*Dźwięk może się różnić w zależności od jego źródła.

2,5-calowe kopułkowe głośniki wysokotonowe

Ostry i wyraźny dźwięk

Zarówno na zewnątrz, jak i wewnątrz usłyszysz wyraźnie wysokie tony. LG xboom DXL5T ma dwa 2,5-calowe kopułkowe głośniki wysokotonowe, które zapewniają czystszy i bardziej szczegółowy dźwięk.

*Obraz symulowany w celach ilustracyjnych.

Front view of the speaker. There is a line to inform each part of the lighting. On top and bottom, double strobe lighting. In the middle, pink and cyon gradient multi color ring lighting is on.

Oświetlenie imprezowe xboom

Zamień swoją imprezę w niezapomniane przeżycie

Oświetlenie imprezowe LG xboom rozświetla imprezę. Stwórz wyjątkowy pokaz świateł z efektownym, podwójnym oświetleniem stroboskopowym.

Wielokolorowe oświetlenie pierścieniowe

Wprowadź festiwalowy klimat dzięki oświetleniu pierścieniowemu

LG xboom DXL5T prezentuje napędzany rytmem pokaz świetlny – Multi Color Ring Lighting. Lekki taniec wraz z muzyką wnoszą dynamiczną energię na imprezę.

Dostosuj oświetlenie imprezowe

Użyj My Pick w aplikacji XBOOM App, aby dostosować własne oświetlenie. Możesz również wybrać animacje, albo wpisać wiadomość dla tłumów, aby podwoić zabawę.

Screen capture of XBOOM APP. You can customise the lightings through the app.

*Może wyglądać inaczej niż rzeczywisty produkt

From top to bottom: There are some people dancing around the speaker. In the park, a group of people enjoying music with the speaker. The last image shows the close up of the product's top.

*Przedstawione obrazy mają charakter wyłącznie poglądowy. Rzeczywisty produkt może się różnić ze względu na ulepszenie produktu. 

A woman is singing.

Wejście na mikrofon i gitarę

Zagraj swój własny koncert

Dzięki LG xboom DXL5T zamienisz imprezę w karaoke. Podłącz mikrofon i śpiewaj z całego serca. Możesz też podłączyć gitarę i zagrać własny akustyczny koncert.

There are people enjoying acoustic concert with LG XBOOM XL5S. Below the image, there are guitar

Gwiazda karaoke

Głośny i wyraźny śpiew

Reguluj moc mikrofonu i dźwięku osobno, wyciszaj ścieżkę wokalną za pomocą funkcji Voice Canceller oraz dostrajaj muzykę do swojego głosu za pomocą funkcji Key Changer. A potem śpiewaj prosto z serca.

There are people enjoying acoustic concert with LG XBOOM XL5S. Below the image, there are guitar

*Mikrofon nie jest dołączony 
*Dźwięk głosu to głośność mikrofonu dla Twojego głosu.

Zabierz go wszędzie, ciesz się nim w dowolnym momencie

Zabierz LG XBOOM XL5S wszędzie, gdzie chcesz dzielić się muzyką. Jest zbudowany tak, aby sprawdzać się na świeżym powietrzu, więc może podróżować z Tobą wszędzie.

Zabierz go, gdzie chcesz

LG xboom DXL5T ma rączkę, która pozwala na łatwe przenoszenie. Jest to wytrzymała konstrukcja z ergonomicznymi uchwytami, które zapewniają łatwe przenoszenie. 

Wodoszczelność klasy IPX4

LLG xboom DXL5T spełnia normę wodoodporności IPX4, jest w stanie przetrwać rozpryski wody.

*Stopień ochrony IPX4 był testowany w słodkiej wodzie. Głośnika nie należy zanurzać w wodzie. Uważać w pobliżu zbiorników wodnych, jak baseny lub ocean.

12 godzin pracy na baterii

LG xboom DXL5T ma wystarczająco mocy, aby podtrzymać Twoją imprezę. Ciesz się swoją imprezą bez konieczności przerywania i ładowania. 

*12 godzin pracy na baterii możliwe jest przy głośności ustawionej na 50% i wyłączonym oświetleniu. Czas pracy baterii może się różnić w zależności od sposobu użytkowania, ustawień oraz warunków otoczenia.

Drukuj

Wszystkie specyfikacje

KOD KRESKOWY

  • Kod Kreskowy

    8806096397992

GŁOSNIK

  • Typ - Tweeter

    Cone

  • Woofer

    6.5" x 1

  • Rozmiar - Tweeter

    2.5" x 2

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • Wersja Bluetooth

    5.1

  • USB

    1

OGÓLNE

  • Liczba kanałów

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Moc wyjściowa

    200 W

EQ

  • Sound Boost

    Tak

  • Standard

    Tak

  • Indywidualny EQ (aplikacja)

    Tak

FORMAT AUDIO

  • SBC

    Tak

  • ACC

    Tak

WTYCZKA

  • Gniazdo zasilacza AC

    Tak

BATERIA

  • Czas ładowania baterii (w godz.)

    3.5

  • Stan baterii (w godz.)

    12

POBÓR MOCY

  • Tryb Power-on

    55 W

  • Tryb Stand-by

    0.5 W

UDOGODNIENIA

  • Multipoint

    Tak

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Tak

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Tak

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Tak

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Tak

  • Lighting

    Tak

  • Wodo/Odporny na zachlapania

    IPX4

  • Wskaźnik baterii

    Tak

  • Blokada

    Tak

ROZMIARY (SZER. X WYS. X GŁ.)

  • Głosnik

    289 x 570 x 280 mm

  • Opakowanie / karton

    698 x 374 x 354 mm

WAGA

  • Waga netto

    11,2 kg

  • Waga brutto

    13,6 kg

AKCESORIA

  • Karta Gwarancyjna

    Tak

  • Zasilacz AC

    Tak

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Co mówią ludzie

Znajdź sklep w pobliżu

Sprawdź ten produkt osobiście.

