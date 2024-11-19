Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitory UltraWide™ 21:9 to najlepszy wybór

Monitory LG UltraWide™ 21:9 to doskonały wybór zarówno do pracy, jak i rozrywki. Szeroki asortyment monitorów UltraWide™ 21:9 – zarówno zakrzywionych, jak i płaskich – spełni wymagania każdego klienta.

Zakrzywiony, UltraPanoramiczny monitor 21:9 z matrycą IPS

UltraPanoramiczny Ekran 21:9 FHD (2560x1080) to przestrzeń, która zapewnia komfortowe warunki rozrywki i pracy. Monitory LG IPS gwarantują niesamowitą jakość obrazu, czysty obraz i żywe, naturalne kolory, dzięki czemu obrazy wyświetlane na monitorze odpowiadają oryginalnym.

Piękna stylistyka ArcLine

Inspirowana pięknem i potęgą natury linia ArcLine charakteryzuje się eleganckim stylem.

Połączenie UltraPanoramicznego ekranu z technologią AMDFreeSync™

Ciesz się płynnością projekcji na szerokim ekranie monitora UltraWide 21:9 bez rozrywania i zacinania się obrazu.

Tryb gracza

Tryb gracza, obejmujący FPS, RTS i tryby własne użytkownika, zapewnia ustawienia specjalnie dostosowane do gatunku gry.

Kompletne wyposażenie w mistrzowskie funkcje

Funkcja Black Stabilizer ułatwia wykrywanie obiektów, np. wrogów, skrywających się w ciemnych zakątkach. Funkcja Dynamic Action Sync dzięki skróconemu czasowi opóźnienia umożliwia szybsze atakowanie wrogów.

Bezbłędne odwzorowanie kolorów

Ten panel LG IPS to ponad 99% pokrycie przestrzeni barwowej sRGB połączone z precyzją odwzorowania kolorów. Grafika wyświetlana na takim ekranie będzie wyglądać tak samo, jak oryginał. By każdy monitor LG 21:9 spełniał oczekiwania przyszłych użytkowników, jeszcze na linii produkcyjnej są one precyzyjnie kalibrowane.

Nowoczesny styl

Podstawa z regulacją wysokości oraz nachylenia zapewnia optymalne warunki pracy w pełni dostosowując swoje położenie do potrzeb użytkownika.

Większa wydajność pracy

Funkcja dzielenia ekranu i tryb wyświetlania dodatkowego obrazu umożliwiają wykonywanie wielu zadań jednocześnie.

Wygodniejsza obsługa i większa produktywność

Menu ekranowe OnScreen Control pozwala kilkoma kliknięciami myszy, bez dotykania monitora, regulować ustawienia obrazu. Opcja My Display Presets pozwala na przypisanie indywidualnych ustawień monitora do konkretnych aplikacji. Teraz nie musisz już za każdym razem wybierać optymalnych ustawień ekranu.

