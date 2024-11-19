Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kobieta na zewnątrz reguluje klimatyzator w domu za pomocą telefonu komórkowego.

Inteligentne mieszkanie zaczyna się od LG ThinQ

Stwórz inteligentny dom za pomocą urządzeń wyposażonych w sztuczną inteligencję.

Im więcej używasz, tym lepiej działa

Technologia LG ThinQ uczy się Twojego stylu życia oraz poznaje Twoje nawyki i preferencje, aby jak najlepiej Ci służyć.

Bezproblemowe łączenie z wieloma urządzeniami

Technologia ThinQ obecna w wielu produktach LG pozwala na stworzenie gęstej sieci połączeń w przestrzeni życiowej. Pozostań w łączności wszędzie i przez cały czas.

Otwarta platforma daje wolność wyboru

Platforma LG ThinQ współpracuje z asystentami cyfrowymi, takimi jak Asystent Google, Amazon Alexa i wiele innych.

Ukazane są trzy produkty LG — czarna lodówka ustawiona przodem, klimatyzator ustawiony przodem i pralka ustawiona przodem. Dodatkowo widoczne jest logo LG ThinQ i kod QR.

Zeskanuj, aby poznać LG ThinQ

Wygoda w inteligentnym domu oplecionym siecią łączności

Obsługa i kontrola z dowolnego miejsca

Kontroluj swoje urządzenia z dowolnego miejsca dzięki połączeniu internetowemu.

Łatwa kontrola dzięki łączności

Steruj swoimi inteligentnymi urządzeniami za pomocą aplikacji lub poleceń głosowych.

Sprawna obsługa urządzenia

Monitoruj stan swojego produktu, aby zapewnić optymalne działanie i zminimalizować zużycie energii.

Łatwa rejestracja w jednym kroku

Jak zarejestrować urządzenie przy użyciu kodu QR

Krok 1. Kliknij lub dotknij przycisku „+ Dodaj urządzenie”
Krok 2. Wybierz pozycję “Skanuj kod QR” w opcjach
Krok 3. Zeskanuj kod QR na swoim urządzeniu
Krok 4. Urządzenie jest zarejestrowane

*Szybkiego skanowania kodu QR można używać w produktach z włączoną łącznością Wi-Fi wyprodukowanych w styczniu 2022 r. i później.
*Modele bez kodu QR można zarejestrować, wpisując numer seryjny ręcznie.

Lokalizacja kodu QR LG ThinQ

Widać lodówkę i umiejscowienie jej naklejki z kodem QR.

Lodówka

Widać piwniczkę winną i umiejscowienie jej naklejki z kodem QR.

Piwniczka winna

Widać WashTower™ i umiejscowienie jej naklejki z kodem QR.

WashTower™

Widać pralko-suszarkę i umiejscowienie jej naklejki z kodem QR.

Pralko-suszarka

Widać minipralkę1 i umiejscowienie jej naklejki z kodem QR.

Minipralka1

Widać minipralkę2 i umiejscowienie jej naklejki z kodem QR.

Minipralka2

Widać pralkę ładowaną od góry i umiejscowienie jej naklejki z kodem QR.

Pralka ładowana od góry

Widać urządzenie Styler i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Styler

Widać odkurzacz i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Odkurzacz

Widać robot sprzątający i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Robot sprzątający

Widać klimatyzator1 i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Klimatyzator1

Widać klimatyzator2 i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Klimatyzator2

Widać przenośny klimatyzator i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Przenośny klimatyzator

Widać oczyszczacz powietrza1 i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Oczyszczacz powietrza1

Widać oczyszczacz powietrza2 i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Oczyszczacz powietrza2

Widać oczyszczacz powietrza3 i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Oczyszczacz powietrza3

Widać oczyszczacz powietrza4 i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Oczyszczacz powietrza4

Widać oczyszczacz powietrza5 i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Oczyszczacz powietrza5

Widać osuszacz i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Osuszacz

Widać kuchenkę/piekarnik i umiejscowienie ich naklejki z kodem QR.

Kuchenka/piekarnik

Widać płytę kuchenną i umiejscowienie jej naklejki z kodem QR.

Płyta kuchenna

Mikrofalówka

Mikrofalówka

Widać mikrofalówkę i umiejscowienie jej naklejki z kodem QR.

Zmywarka

Widać oczyszczacz wody i umiejscowienie jego naklejki z kodem QR.

Oczyszczacz wody

Poznaj asystenta swojego oplecionego siecią łączności domu

Chcesz włączyć klimatyzator przed dotarciem do domu?

Za pomocą swojego smartfona możesz włączyć klimatyzator i ustawić temperaturę z dowolnego miejsca.

Możesz sterować urządzeniami za pomocą prostych poleceń głosowych.

Jeśli masz smartfon, do obsługi urządzeń za pomocą poleceń głosowych nie potrzebujesz nawet głośnika AI. Aplikacja ThinQ pozwala na wygodne sterowanie urządzeniem za pomocą poleceń głosowych.

Nie możesz zapanować nad wymianą i czyszczeniem materiałów eksploatacyjnych?

Aplikacja ThinQ powiadomi Cię, kiedy będzie trzeba coś wymienić lub wyczyścić.

Rozpoczynanie

Aplikacja ThinQ zawiera inteligentne funkcje, które pozwolą Ci maksymalnie wykorzystać otaczającą Cię sieć połączonych urządzeń. Naciśnij przycisk plus, aby dowiedzieć się, jak ją zainstalować.

GOOGLE PLAY APPLE APP STORE

Na ekranie telefonu pokazanych jest pięć rysunków konturowych pokazujących etapy pobierania i pierwszego uruchomienia aplikacji LG ThinQ. Pierwszy rysunek przedstawia logo Apple i logo Google Play oraz dłoń wskazującą palcem logo Google Play. Drugi rysunek przedstawia ekran powitalny aplikacji ThinQ zawierający opcje logowania oraz logo Google, Facebooka i Twittera. Trzeci rysunek przedstawia ekran powitalny aplikacji ThinQ po zalogowaniu. Widać ikony reprezentujące pralkę, lodówkę, robota odkurzającego i oczyszczacz powietrza oraz znak plus oznaczający możliwość zarejestrowania produktów przez użytkownika. Nad ikoną plus znajduje się ikona dłoni. Czwarty rysunek zawiera napis „Gotowy do połączenia” u góry i cztery kropki, z których dwie pierwsze są wyróżnione na znak, że użytkownik jest w trakcie procesu łączenia swoich urządzeń. Nad ikoną Wi-Fi znajduje się ikona dłoni. Piąty rysunek ma u góry etykietę „Produkt wyboru”. Ikona dłoni znajduje się nad lodówką pokazującą aktualną temperaturę i sygnalizującą, że jest włączona funkcja błyskawicznego zamrażania. Pod lodówką znajduje się lista innych urządzeń.

Krok 1. Pobieranie aplikacji ThinQ

Poszukaj aplikacji LG ThinQ w sklepie Google Play lub App Store na swoim smartfonie.

Krok 2. Logowanie

Zaloguj się na swoje konto LG, jeśli je masz.

Krok 3. Łączenie produktu

Kliknij przycisk (+) znajdujący się w górnym prawym rogu ekranu telefonu. Wybierz swoje urządzenie z listy.

Krok 4. Wi-Fi

Naciśnij i przytrzymaj przez trzy sekundy przycisk Wi-Fi na swoim urządzeniu. Wybierz swoją lokalną sieć Wi-Fi.

Krok 5. Gotowe!

Już możesz sterować swoimi urządzeniami!

Opcjonalne połączenie z głośnikiem AI – łączenie z Google Home

1. Otwórz aplikację Google Home i naciśnij przycisk „Dodaj”.
2. Dotknij przycisku +, aby dodać swoje urządzenia.
3. Poszukaj LG ThinQ i zaloguj się na konto ThinQ.

POMOC GOOGLE
Film zaczyna się od ukazania różowych, białych i szarych kół oraz napisu „Z największą gamą urządzeń LG obsługujących łączność przez Wi-Fi”. Przez cały film w lewym górnym rogu ekranu jest widoczne logo LG. Na ekranie są rozmieszczone słowa i ikony reprezentujące „Lodówkę”, „Gamę”, „Zmywarkę”, „Pralkę”, „Suszarkę”, „Robota odkurzającego”, „Styler”, „Klimatyzator”, „Oczyszczacz powietrza” i „Osuszacz”. Pojawia się ikona domu oplecionego siecią połączeń i zdanie – „Bez problemu stworzysz inteligentny dom opleciony siecią połączeń” pod spodem. Ikony znikają i pojawia się rysunek konturowy głośnika AI oraz zdanie „Instrukcja obsługi aplikacji LG ThinQ i Google Home”. Na środku pojawia się zdanie „Zacznijmy korzystać z aplikacji LG ThinQ”. Białe tło zmienia kolor na pomarańczowy, a obok logo Google Play i App Store pojawia się zdanie „Najpierw pobierz aplikację LG ThinQ z”. Następnie z dołu ekranu wyłania się rysunek telefonu. Pojawia się strona „Witaj w LG ThinQ” z widocznymi opcjami logowania na konta Google, Facebook i LG opatrzonymi logo. Po lewej stronie znajduje się napis „Zaloguj się na jedno z tych trzech kont”. Następnie na ekranie pojawia się zdanie „Witaj w LG ThinQ”, po czym na dole pojawia się górna połowa ekranu telefonu przedstawiająca ekran główny aplikacji LG ThinQ. Następuje przybliżenie i różne przyciski są oznaczane kółkiem w miarę jak pojawiają się słowa objaśniające ich funkcję. Następnie na ekranie telefonu pojawia się lista produktów, która zostaje przewinięta, aż do pojawienia się wyróżnionego przycisku „Lodówka”, który zostaje kliknięty. Ekran zmienia kolor na morski, po czym pojawiają się słowa „Prawie gotowe!” i „Teraz podłączmy Twój produkt do Wi-Fi”. Po lewej stronie pojawia się ikona lodówki, a po jej prawej stronie znajduje się zdanie „Włącz urządzenie”. Widoczny jest przycisk włączania, którego kliknięcie powoduje, że lodówka zmienia kolor. Na ekranie po prawej stronie pojawia się ikona Wi-Fi i słowa „Naciśnij i przytrzymaj przez trzy sekundy przycisk Wi-Fi na urządzeniu”. Pojawiają się cyfry 1, 2, 3, które zostają podświetlone i zmieniają się w ikony haczyka w miarę odliczania trzech sekund. Następnie ikona Wi-Fi zmienia kolor. Potem po prawej stronie pojawia się górna połowa ekranu telefonu z przyciskami „Wi-Fi” i „Połącz” na ekranie. Pojawiają się rysunki dwóch dłoni, które naciskają przyciski. Na ekranie pojawiają się dwie dłonie trzymające pilot sterowania klimatyzatora. Dwa przyciski są oznaczone kółkami i przyciśnięte kciukiem. Widoczne jest zdanie „W przypadku klimatyzatora naciśnij dwa przyciski jednocześnie”. Na stronie sieci ponownie pojawia się górna połowa ekranu telefonu. Sieć „My_home wifi” jest wyróżniona, a z lewej strony pojawia się zdanie „Na zakończenie sprawdź swoją sieć bezprzewodową i wpisz swoje hasło”. Pojawia się biały ekran ze zdaniem „Jeśli używasz systemu iOS, przejdź do ustawień i naciśnij Wi-Fi” na środku. Na ekranie sieci Wi-Fi pojawia się górna połowa ekranu telefonu, na której jest aktywna opcja „LG_Smart_Appliances”, a pozostałe opcje są nieaktywne. Z lewej strony pojawia się zdanie „Wybierz LG_Product z listy opcji”. Następuje połączenie z siecią i nawiązanie połączenia. Ekran w kolorze morskim staje się tłem, a na środku pojawia się zdanie „Łączenie z produktem!”. U góry pojawiają się trzy koła z cyframi, a po nich pojawia się telefon z symbolem połączenia na środku i, po prawej stronie, lodówka, która zmienia się w pralkę, która z kolei zmienia się w klimatyzator. W miarę łączenia kolejnych urządzeń cyfry 1, 2 i 3 zmieniają się w znaki w fajki, a wartość procentowa na dole wzrasta aż osiągnie wartość 100%. Na następnym ekranie pokazany jest ekran główny LG ThinQ i zdanie „Od tej pory możesz sterować podstawowymi funkcjami za pomocą smartfona!”. Następnie pojawia się pomarańczowe tło ze zdaniem „Po drugie pobierz i otwórz aplikację Google Home”, obok którego znajduje się logo Google Home. Pojawia się górna połowa ekranu telefonu, na której widać ekran główny i zdanie „Otwórz aplikację Google Home i naciśnij przycisk Dodaj” po lewej stronie. Na ekranie zostaje wyróżniona ikona „+” i pojawia się menu, po czym zostaje kliknięta opcja „Skonfiguruj urządzenie”. Ekran zostaje przewinięty do opcji „Masz już coś skonfigurowanego?”, która zostaje kliknięta, po czym pojawia się ekran „Dodawanie urządzeń” i napis „LG ThinQ”. Potem opcja ta zostaje kliknięta. Pojawia się ekran logowania LG oraz zostają wpisane identyfikator i hasło. Ekran zostaje powiększony, aby ukazać opcje logowania na konto Facebook, Google i Amazon wraz z logo. Następnie pojawia się dolna połowa ekranu telefonu z potwierdzeniem połączenia z aplikacją LG ThinQ. Na środku na białym tle pojawia się ikona fajki w kółku i zdanie „Gotowe!”. Po lewej stronie pojawia się rysunek konturowy głośnika AI i lodówka, która zmienia się w pralkę, która z kolei zmienia się w klimatyzator. Urządzenia są połączone liniami. Koła znikają i pojawia się napis „Zobaczmy, co możesz zrobić”. Następnie pojawia się prawdziwa ręka trzymająca telefon i palce klikające elementy aplikacji LG ThinQ, aby włączyć klimatyzator. Pojawia się klimatyzator w trakcie włączania. Następnie pojawia się głośnik AI, który łączy się z pralką i suszarką, aby sprawdzić, ile jeszcze zostało czasu prania oraz zostają pokazane pralka i suszarka LG. Na koniec na środku ekranu pojawiają się logo i slogan LG

Opcjonalne połączenie z głośnikiem AI – łączenie z Amazon Alexa

1. Otwórz aplikację Amazon Alexa i przejdź do menu.
2. Naciśnij „Umiejętności i gry”.
3. Poszukaj LG ThinQ i zaloguj się na konto ThinQ.

POMOC AMAZON
Film zaczyna się od ukazania różowych, białych i szarych kół oraz napisu „Z największą gamą urządzeń LG obsługujących łączność przez Wi-Fi”. Przez cały film w lewym górnym rogu ekranu jest widoczne logo LG. Na ekranie są rozmieszczone słowa i ikony reprezentujące „Lodówkę”, „Gamę”, „Zmywarkę”, „Pralkę”, „Suszarkę”, „Robota odkurzającego”, „Styler”, „Klimatyzator”, „Oczyszczacz powietrza” i „Osuszacz”. Pojawia się ikona domu oplecionego siecią połączeń i zdanie – „Bez problemu stworzysz inteligentny dom opleciony siecią połączeń” pod spodem. Ikony znikają i po prawej stronie pojawia się rysunek konturowy smartfona z ikoną domu oplecionego siecią połączeń oraz pojawia się zdanie „Instrukcja obsługi aplikacji LG ThinQ”. Telefon zmienia się w Amazon Alexa, a napis zmienia się na „To jest instrukcja obsługi aplikacji LG ThinQ w połączeniu z usługą Amazon Alexa”. Ikony znikają i na środku pojawia się zdanie „Zacznijmy korzystać z aplikacji LG ThinQ”. Białe tło zmienia kolor na pomarańczowy, a obok logo Google Play i App Store pojawia się zdanie „Najpierw pobierz aplikację LG ThinQ z”. Następnie z dołu ekranu wyłania się rysunek telefonu. Pojawia się strona „Witaj w LG ThinQ” z widocznymi opcjami logowania na konta Google, Facebook i LG opatrzonymi logo. Po lewej stronie znajduje się napis „Zaloguj się na jedno z tych trzech kont”. Następnie na ekranie pojawia się zdanie „Witaj w LG ThinQ”, po czym na dole pojawia się górna połowa ekranu telefonu przedstawiająca ekran główny aplikacji LG ThinQ. Następuje przybliżenie i różne przyciski są oznaczane kółkiem w miarę jak pojawiają się słowa objaśniające ich funkcję. Następnie na ekranie telefonu pojawia się lista produktów, która zostaje przewinięta, aż do pojawienia się wyróżnionego przycisku „Lodówka”, który zostaje kliknięty. Ekran zmienia kolor na morski, po czym pojawiają się słowa „Prawie gotowe!” i „Teraz podłączmy Twój produkt do Wi-Fi”. Po lewej stronie pojawia się ikona lodówki, a po jej prawej stronie znajduje się zdanie „Włącz urządzenie”. Widoczny jest przycisk włączania, którego kliknięcie powoduje, że lodówka zmienia kolor. Na ekranie po prawej stronie pojawia się ikona Wi-Fi i słowa „Naciśnij i przytrzymaj przez trzy sekundy przycisk Wi-Fi na urządzeniu”. Pojawiają się cyfry 1, 2, 3, które zostają podświetlone i zmieniają się w ikony haczyka w miarę odliczania trzech sekund. Następnieikona Wi-Fi zmienia kolor. Potem po prawej stronie pojawia się górna połowa ekranu telefonu z przyciskami „Wi-Fi” i „Połącz” na ekranie. Pojawiają się rysunki dwóch dłoni, które naciskają przyciski. Na ekranie pojawiają się dwie dłonie trzymające pilot sterowania klimatyzatora. Dwa przyciski są oznaczone kółkami i przyciśnięte kciukiem. Widoczne jest zdanie „W przypadku klimatyzatora naciśnij dwa przyciski jednocześnie”. Na stronie sieci ponownie pojawia się górna połowa ekranu telefonu. Sieć „My_home wifi” jest wyróżniona, a z lewej strony pojawia się zdanie „Na zakończenie sprawdź swoją sieć bezprzewodową i wpisz swoje hasło”. Pojawia się biały ekran ze zdaniem „Jeśli używasz systemu iOS, przejdź do ustawień i naciśnij Wi-Fi” na środku. Na ekranie sieci Wi-Fi pojawia się górna połowa ekranu telefonu, na której jest aktywna opcja „LG_Smart_Appliances”, a pozostałe opcje są nieaktywne. Z lewej strony pojawia się zdanie „Wybierz LG_Product z listy opcji”. Następuje połączenie z siecią i nawiązanie połączenia. Ekran w kolorze morskim staje się tłem, a na środku pojawia się zdanie „Łączenie z produktem!”. U góry pojawiają się trzy koła z cyframi, a po nich pojawia się telefon z symbolem połączenia na środku i, po prawej stronie, lodówka, która zmienia się w pralkę, która z kolei zmienia się w klimatyzator. W miarę łączenia kolejnych urządzeń cyfry 1, 2 i 3 zmieniają się w znaki w fajki, a wartość procentowa na dole wzrasta aż osiągnie wartość 100%. Na następnym ekranie pokazany jest ekran główny LG ThinQ i zdanie „Od tej pory możesz sterować podstawowymi funkcjami za pomocą smartfona!”. Następnie na środku pojawia się pomarańczowe tło z napisem „Po drugie pobierz i otwórz aplikację Amazon Alexa” i logo aplikacji Amazon Alexa. Pojawia się górna połowa ekranu telefonu, na której widać ekran główny i zdanie „Otwórz aplikację Amazon Alexa” po lewej stronie. Na ekranie następuje przewinięcie menu w aplikacji w celu wybrania opcji „Umiejętności i gry”, po czym pojawia się ekran „Wyszukiwanie”. Zostają wpisane słowa LG ThinQ, po czym pojawiają się wyniki. Wynik zostaje kliknięty, po czym przycisk „Włącz, aby używać” zostaje wyróżniony tak, jakby został dotknięty. Pojawia się ekran logowania LG oraz zostają wpisane identyfikator i hasło. Następuje powiększenie ekranu, aby ukazać opcje logowania na konta Facebook, Google i Amazon wraz z logo. Następnie pojawia się strona „Łączenie konta”. Na górze znajduje się Amazon Alexa z ikoną ThinQ i słowami „połączono”. Na środku na białym tle pojawia się ikona fajki w kółku i zdanie „Gotowe!”. Po lewej stronie pojawia się rysunek konturowy Alexy i lodówka, która zmienia się w pralkę, która z kolei zmienia się w klimatyzator. Urządzenia są połączone liniami. Koła znikają i pojawia się napis „Zobaczmy, co możesz zrobić”. Następnie pojawia się prawdziwa ręka trzymająca telefon i palce klikające elementy aplikacji LG ThinQ, aby włączyć klimatyzator. Pojawia się klimatyzator w trakcie włączania. Następnie pojawia się Alexa, który łączy się z pralką i suszarką, aby sprawdzić, ile jeszcze zostało czasu prania oraz zostają pokazane pralka i suszarka LG. Na koniec na środku ekranu pojawiają się logo i slogan LG

*Google, Google Play i Google Home są znakami towarowymi firmy Google Inc. *Apple i logo Apple są znakami towarowymi firmy Apple Inc. zarejestrowanej w Stanach Zjednoczonych i innych krajach. *App Store to znak usługowy firmy Apple Inc. zarejestrowanej w Stanach Zjednoczonych i innych krajach. *Amazon, Alexa, Echo i wszystkie powiązane logo i znaki ruchome są znakami towarowymi firmy Amazon.com, Inc lub jej podmiotów stowarzyszonych. *LG SmartThinQ zmieniono nazwę na LG ThinQ. *Dostępność usługi LG ThinQ i zgodność z głośnikami AI innych producentów mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu produktu i regionu.

Poznaj inteligentne produkty

Często zadawane PYTANIA

Naciśnij przycisk plus, aby zobaczyć odpowiedzi.

P. Które urządzenia i telewizory współpracują z aplikacją LG ThinQ App, Asystentem Google i usługą Alexa?

 

O. Wszystkie urządzenia i telewizory LG wyposażone w moduł Wi-Fi są zgodne z aplikacją LG ThinQ, Asystentem Google i usługą Alexa (usługa asystenta głosowego różni się w zależności od kraju).

Na ekranie znajduje się pole wyszukiwania.

P. Jak połączyć urządzenia LG z aplikacją LG ThinQ?

 

O. Sieci 5 GHz mogą nie być obsługiwane.
Upewnij się, że urządzenie znajduje się w pobliżu routera i nic nie przeszkadza w odbiorze sygnału.
Upewnij się, że nazwa sieci Wi-Fi nie zawiera liter spoza alfabetu angielskiego i znaków specjalnych, np. „[!@#$%^&*()_+?}{|\]”.
Przed dodaniem urządzenia wyłącz opcję „PRZEŁĄCZ NA DANE KOMÓRKOWE” w swoim telefonie.

image

P. Czy mogę używać własnych nazw produktów do sterowania urządzeniami LG za pomocą aplikacji LG ThinQ, Asystenta Google lub usługi Alexa?

 

O. Tak. Możesz używać własnych nazw urządzeń LG.
Aby móc używać poleceń głosowych (jeśli są dostępne), jeśli klimatyzatorowi w aplikacji LG ThinQ nadano nazwę „Klimatyzator w salonie”,
powiedz „OK, Google, włącz klimatyzator w salonie” lub „Alexa, poproś LG o włączenie klimatyzatora w salonie”.
Do nazwy produktu dodaj miejsce, w którym się znajduje,
np. oczyszczacz powietrza w sypialni lub Osuszacz w korytarzu, aby móc ją łatwiej zapamiętać i przywołać.
Nazwę telewizora można zdefiniować podczas jego rejestracji za pomocą funkcji konfigurowania telewizora dla aplikacji Asystent Google na telewizorze.
Na jednym koncie LG można zarejestrować kilka telewizorów, ale każdy musi mieć inną nazwę.

image

P. Co znaczy komunikat – „Przykro mi, ale nie mogę znaleźć właściwego produktu. Uruchom aplikację LG ThinQ oraz sprawdź listę urządzeń i nazwę swojego urządzenia”?

 

O. Ten komunikat pojawia się, gdy Asystent Google lub Alexa nie rozpoznaje nazwy produktu lub typu urządzenia.
Sprawdź, czy nazwa Twojego produktu jest odpowiednia dla usługi asystenta głosowego.

ThinQ-MicroPage-2020-10-8-1Google

P. Co znaczy komunikat – „Niestety urządzenie jest niezarejestrowane lub niezgodne z aplikacją LG ThinQ”?

 

O. Twój produkt jest nieobsługiwany przez aplikację LG ThinQ lub nie jest zarejestrowany w aplikacji.

ThinQ-MicroPage-2020-10-8-1Google

P. Co znaczy komunikat – „Niestety ta funkcja jest nieobsługiwana"?

 

O. Twój produkt jest nieobsługiwany przez aplikację LG ThinQ lub nie jest zarejestrowany w aplikacji.

ThinQ-MicroPage-2020-10-8-1Google