43-calowy LG QNED AI QNED70 4K Smart TV 2025
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu

Klasa energetyczna : PL
43-calowy LG QNED AI QNED70 4K Smart TV 2025

43QNED70A6A
Front view of LG QNED70 TV, LG QNED Al Logo on the top corner. LG QNED TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.
Rear view of LG QNED70 TV
Left-facing side view of LG QNED70 TV
Front view and side view of LG QNED AI QNED70 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors. Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3. The title talks about LG’s new and unique wide color gamut technology that allows you to see vivid color on your screen.
The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness.
Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colorful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out. The title talks about how 4K Super Upscaling enhances resolution, brightness and clarity.
A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how every action is more thrilling on a massive screen.
LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Close-up of an LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG TV screen. On the screen is the Al Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how Al Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically. Text explains Al Chatbot can understand user intent and provide solutions to troubleshoot.
A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how every action is more thrilling on a massive screen.
Główne cechy

  • Niezwykłe nasycenie kolorów dzięki technologii All New Dynamic QNED Color
  • Obraz w jakości 4K, podwyższona rozdzielczość i dźwięk przestrzenny dzięki procesorowi AI alpha 7 4K Gen8
  • Nowy przycisk AI, sterowanie głosowe, funkcje „przeciągnij i upuść” na pilocie AI Magic Remote
  • Ciesz się zwiększoną rozdzielczością, jasnością i wyrazistością dzięki 4K Super Upscaling
  • Wysoka rozdzielczość na dużym ekranie Ultra Big TV
Więcej

Nagroda CES Innovation Awards z wyróżnieniem 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards – 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cyberbezpieczeństwo

Logo AVForums Editor's Choice dla LG webOS 24 jako najlepszego systemu Smart TV 2024/2025.

Wybór redakcji AVForums – najlepszy system Smart TV 2024/25

„webOS 24 nadal oferuje elegancki, szybki i łatwy w obsłudze interfejs – nowoczesny i przejrzysty”.

* Nagrody CES Innovation Awards są przyznawane na podstawie materiałów opisowych przesłanych do sędziów. CTA nie zweryfikowała dokładności żadnego zgłoszenia ani żadnych zgłoszonych roszczeń i nie przetestowała przedmiotu, któremu przyznano nagrodę.

LG QNED TV na tle kolorowego, ciemnego tła. Na ekranie widoczna jest jasna i kolorowa grafika, prezentująca technologię kolorów QNED oraz jej zdolność do wyświetlania szerokiego spektrum odcieni z doskonałym kontrastem. Logo LG QNED AI jest widoczne. Nagłówek brzmi: „Każdy kolor zdefiniowany na nowo dzięki Dynamic QNED Color”.

LG QNED TV na tle kolorowego, ciemnego tła. Na ekranie widoczna jest jasna i kolorowa grafika, prezentująca technologię kolorów QNED oraz jej zdolność do wyświetlania szerokiego spektrum odcieni z doskonałym kontrastem. Logo LG QNED AI jest widoczne. Nagłówek brzmi: „Każdy kolor zdefiniowany na nowo dzięki Dynamic QNED Color”.

Każdy kolor zdefiniowany na nowo dzięki Dynamic QNED Color

* W QNED i QNED evo zastosowano różne rozwiązania wykorzystujące najnowszą i unikalną technologię LG szerokiej gamy kolorów, w tym zastąpiono kropki kwantowe.

Jakość obrazuwebOS dla AIUltraduży telewizorJakość dźwiękuRozrywka

Nowy dynamiczny kolor QNED

Najnowsza i unikalna technologia szerokiej gamy kolorów LG, zastępująca kropkę kwantową, zapewnia lepsze odwzorowanie barw.

Z podłogi wybuchają rozbryzgi farby w różnych kolorach.

Certyfikat Intertrek dla 100% objętości kolorów zgodnie z DCI-P3.

Certyfikat Intertrek dla 100% objętości kolorów zgodnie z DCI-P3.

100% objętość koloru z certyfikatem LG QNED

*Zakres gamy kolorów (Color Gamut Volume; CGV) ekranu jest równoważny lub przekracza CGV przestrzeni kolorów DCI-P3, co zostało zweryfikowane niezależnie przez firmę Intertek.

Poznaj potężny i inteligentny procesor AI alpha 7 Gen8

Wraz ze znaczną poprawą wydajności, szybsze przetwarzanie z procesorem AI alpha 7 Gen8 zapewnia teraz jakość obrazu 4K o znacznie lepszej ostrości i głębi niż kiedykolwiek wcześniej.

Procesor AI alpha 7 Gen8 rozświetla się na żółto i wydobywają się z niego kolorowe wiązki światła.

*W porównaniu z podstawowym telewizorem Smart TV z procesorem AI alpha 5 Gen6 z tego samego roku, na podstawie wewnętrznej analizy specyfikacji.

Technologia 4K Super Upscaling ożywia każdą klatkę obrazu

Wydajny procesor LG zwiększa rozdzielczość do oryginalnej jakości. Ciesz się zwiększoną rozdzielczością, jasnością i wyrazistością dzięki 4K Super Upscaling.

Porównanie przed i po tym, jak LG 4K Super Upscaling poprawia jakość obrazu. Na dwóch panelach przedstawiono ten sam obraz kolorowego ptaka siedzącego na gałęzi w lesie, panel po prawej stronie jest wygaszony.

LG AI TV nowej generacji

AI Magic Remote uzupełnia AI Experience

Kontroluj telewizor za pomocą pilota AI Magic Remote – nie potrzebujesz dodatkowego urządzenia! Dzięki czujnikowi ruchu i rolce przewijania możesz wskazywać i klikać, używać go jak myszy powietrznej lub po prostu wydawać polecenia głosowe.

* Design, dostępność oraz funkcje pilota AI Magic Remote mogą się różnić w zależności od regionu i obsługiwanego języka, nawet w przypadku tego samego modelu.

* Niektóre funkcje mogą wymagać połączenia z internetem.

* AI Voice Recognition jest dostępne tylko w krajach, które obsługują NLP w swoim języku ojczystym.

Czteroosobowa rodzina zgromadzona wokół LG AI TV. Krąg pojawia się wokół osoby trzymającej pilot, pokazując jej imię. Funkcja AI Voice ID rozpoznaje unikalny głos użytkownika. Interfejs webOS automatycznie przełącza konto i proponuje spersonalizowane treści.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID rozpoznaje unikalny głos każdego użytkownika i natychmiast oferuje spersonalizowane rekomendacje.

* Ograniczona lub zredukowana zawartość może być wyświetlana w zależności od regionu i połączenia sieciowego.

* Voice ID może różnić się w zależności od regionu i kraju i jest dostępna w telewizorach OLED, QNED, NanoCell i UHD wydanych od 2024 roku.

* Działa tylko z aplikacjami obsługującymi konto Voice ID.

Close-up of an LG QNED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

Close-up of an LG QNED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Zapytaj telewizor o cokolwiek. Wbudowane AI rozpoznaje Twój głos i szybko dostarcza spersonalizowane rekomendacje. Możesz także uzyskać dodatkowe wyniki i rozwiązania dzięki Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search jest dostępny na telewizorach OLED, QNED, NanoCell i UHD wydanych od 2024 roku. 

* USA i Korea stosują model LLM.

* Wymagane jest połączenie z Internetem. 

Treści science-fiction są odtwarzane na ekranie LG QNED TV. Na ekranie znajduje się interfejs AI Chatbot. Użytkownik wysyła wiadomość, że ekran jest zbyt ciemny. Chatbot zaproponował rozwiązanie problemu. Cała scena jest podzielona na dwie części. Jedna strona jest ciemniejsza, druga jaśniejsza, ukazując, jak AI Chatbot automatycznie rozwiązał problem użytkownika.

Treści science-fiction są odtwarzane na ekranie LG QNED TV. Na ekranie znajduje się interfejs AI Chatbot. Użytkownik wysyła wiadomość, że ekran jest zbyt ciemny. Chatbot zaproponował rozwiązanie problemu. Cała scena jest podzielona na dwie części. Jedna strona jest ciemniejsza, druga jaśniejsza, ukazując, jak AI Chatbot automatycznie rozwiązał problem użytkownika.

AI Chatbot

Interakcja z AI Chatbot poprzez pilot AI Magic Remote. Sztuczna inteligencja rozumie intencje użytkownika i natychmiast dostarcza rozwiązania.

* Wymagane jest połączenie z Internetem.

* AI Chatbot dostępny w krajach obsługujących NLP w ich ojczystym języku.

* Możliwe jest połączenie AI Chatbot z obsługą klienta.

LG AI Magic Remote na tle ekranu LG TV. Na ekranie widoczna jest spersonalizowana treść dostosowana przez AI LG na podstawie wyszukiwania i historii oglądania użytkownika. Obok pilota znajduje się ikona oraz etykieta informująca, że funkcja AI Concierge jest łatwo dostępna po jednokrotnym naciśnięciu przycisku AI.

LG AI Magic Remote na tle ekranu LG TV. Na ekranie widoczna jest spersonalizowana treść dostosowana przez AI LG na podstawie wyszukiwania i historii oglądania użytkownika. Obok pilota znajduje się ikona oraz etykieta informująca, że funkcja AI Concierge jest łatwo dostępna po jednokrotnym naciśnięciu przycisku AI.

AI Concierge

Jedno krótkie naciśnięcie przycisku AI na pilocie otwiera AI Concierge, który dostarcza spersonalizowane rekomendacje na podstawie historii wyszukiwania i oglądania. 

* Obsługiwane menu i aplikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju.

* Wyświetlane menu mogą się różnić w zależności od wersji.

* Rekomendacje słów kluczowych różnią się w zależności od aplikacji i pory dnia.

Ekran użytkownika wykonującego proces personalizacji w AI Picture Wizard. Wyświetlana jest seria zdjęć z podświetlonymi wyborami użytkownika. Pojawia się ikona ładowania, a obraz krajobrazu zostaje stopniowo ulepszony od lewej do prawej.

AI Picture Wizard

Zaawansowane algorytmy uczą się preferencji użytkownika, analizując 1,6 miliarda wariantów obrazu. Na podstawie dokonanych wyborów telewizor tworzy spersonalizowany obraz specjalnie dla Ciebie.

Ekran użytkownika wykonującego proces personalizacji w AI Sound Wizard. Wybierane są ikony serii klipów dźwiękowych. Na ekranie widać wokalistę jazzowego i saksofonistę, przy czym fale dźwiękowe reprezentujące spersonalizowany dźwięk są animowane na ekranie.

AI Sound Wizard

Wybierz preferowany dźwięk spośród dostępnych klipów dźwiękowych. Sztuczna inteligencja tworzy profil dźwiękowy dostosowany do preferencji użytkownika na podstawie 40 milionów parametrów.

webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

Aktualizacje przez 5 lat z nagradzanym webOS Re:New Program

Otrzymuj pełne aktualizacje i ciesz się korzyściami najnowszych funkcji i oprogramowania. CES Innovation Award w kategorii cyberbezpieczeństwa – webOS chroni Twoją prywatność i dane.

*Program webOS Re:New dotyczy telewizorów OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD z 2025 roku.

* Program Re:New w webOS obsługuje łącznie cztery aktualizacje w ciągu pięciu lat. Próg stanowi preinstalowana wersja systemu webOS, a harmonogram aktualizacji zmienia się od końca miesiąca do początku roku.

* Aktualizacje i harmonogram niektórych funkcji, aplikacji i usług mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu i regionu.

* Ulepszenia dostępne dla modeli OLED z 2022 r. i UHD z 2023 r. i wyższych.

Poznaj możliwości, jakie daje Ci LG AI TV!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

TV remote in front of an LG TV screen with Home Hub. All functionality and controls over other smart devices are shown.

Home Hub – kompleksowa platforma dla inteligentnego domu

Zarządzaj płynnie urządzeniami domowymi LG, urządzeniami Google Home i wieloma innymi. Doświadcz maksymalnej wygody, kontrolując cały dom z poziomu jednego, intuicyjnego panelu. 

* LG obsługuje urządzenia Wi-Fi „Matter”. Obsługiwane usługi i funkcje „Matter” mogą się różnić w zależności od podłączonych urządzeń. Początkowe połączenie ThinQ i Matter powinno odbywać się za pośrednictwem aplikacji mobilnej ThinQ.

* Korzystanie z funkcji zestawu głośnomówiącego bez pilota zdalnego sterowania jest możliwe tylko w przypadku procesora AI alpha 9 i procesora AI alpha 11. Może się ona różnić w zależności od produktu i regionu.

Ultraduży telewizor

Oglądaj ulubione filmy, sport i gry na telewizorze LG Ultra Big TV. Zanurz się w wysokiej rozdzielczości na ekranie o imponujących rozmiarach.

Rodzina siedzi na kanapie naprzeciwko LG QNED TV zamontowanego na ścianie, a mała dziewczynka wskazuje na ekran z dwoma delfinami.

* QNED70 ma maksymalnie 86 cali, a wymiary mogą się różnić w zależności od regionu.

AI Sound Pro precyzyjnie dostraja dźwięk do optymalnej jakości

* AI Clear Sound musi zostać aktywowany w menu Sound Mode.

* Jakość dźwięku może się różnić w zależności od otoczenia. 

Wzbogać dźwięk dzięki LG TV i LG Soundbar

* Soundbar można kupić oddzielnie. 

* Sterowanie trybem soundbara może się różnić w zależności od modelu.

* Należy pamiętać, że usługa może nie być dostępna w momencie zakupu. Aby wykonać aktualizację, wymagane jest połączenie sieciowe.  

* Modele soundbarów kompatybilne z telewizorem mogą różnić się w zależności od regionu i kraju.

*Korzystanie z pilota LG TV jest ograniczone jedynie do niektórych funkcji.

Znajdź najlepszą parę LG Soundbar i LG TV

* Funkcje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu. Szczegółowe specyfikacje można znaleźć na stronie każdego produktu.

Osoba w salonie trzymająca telefon. Na telefonie widoczna ikona przesyłania obrazu, pokazująca, że ekran jest lustrzanym odbiciem na TV. Na telewizorze mecz koszykówki, obok widoczny zduplikowany ekran z informacjami o statystykach gracza.

Maksimum rozrywki dzięki funkcji Multi View

Wykorzystaj możliwości swojego telewizora dzięki Multi View. Przesyłaj obraz z urządzeń za pomocą Google Cast i AirPlay. Podziel ekran na dwa widoki, aby cieszyć się płynną rozrywką na wielu ekranach.

* Ustawienia obrazu i dźwięku na obu ekranach są takie same. 

* Apple, logo Apple i Apple TV, AirPlay i HomeKit są znakami towarowymi firmy Apple Inc, zarejestrowanymi w Stanach Zjednoczonych i innych krajach.

* Obsługa AirPlay 2, HomeKit i, Google Cast może różnić się w zależności od regionu i języka.

Transmituj różnorodne treści. Bezpłatnie.

Ekskluzywna usługa transmisji strumieniowej LG Channels zapewnia szeroki wybór kanałów na żywo i na żądanie za darmo. 

* Dostępna zawartość i aplikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju, produktu i regionu. 

Trzy różne ikony pokazujące, że LG Channels można używać bez subskrypcji, opłat czy dodatkowych urządzeń.

Bez opłat. Bez umów. Bez kabla.

Wszystko, co musisz zrobić, to oglądać bez martwienia się o ukryte koszty lub instalację dekodera. 

Gaming Portal zamienia Twój telewizor w centrum gier

Graj w tysiące gier bezpośrednio na LG TV dzięki dostępowi do aplikacji GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid, a teraz także aplikacji Xbox! Ciesz się różnorodnymi doświadczeniami – od gier AAA z gamepadem po proste gry obsługiwane pilotem.

Ekran główny Gaming Portal. Kursor porusza się i klika, pokazując popularne tytuły gier oraz możliwość wyboru gier w zależności od rodzaju kontrolera – gamepada lub pilota.

* Obsługa Gaming Portal może się różnić w zależności od kraju.

* Obsługa usług chmurowych i gier w ramach Gaming Portal może się różnić w zależności od kraju.

* Niektóre usługi gier mogą wymagać subskrypcji i gamepada.

Potężna rozgrywka

Doświadcz gry na najwyższym poziomie dzięki VRR. Rozpocznij grę bez opóźnień utrudniających wydajność. 

Ręce trzymające kontroler gry przed ekranem pokazującym wyścigową grę wideo. Logo VRR w lewym górnym rogu oraz inne istotne certyfikaty widoczne na ekranie.

Działa tylko z grami lub sygnałem wejściowym z PC obsługującym 60 Hz. 

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Doświadcz kina zgodnie z zamierzeniami reżysera dzięki trybowi FILMMAKER MODE z kompensacją światła otoczenia, dostosowującą się do okoliczności i utrzymującą obraz jak najbliżej oryginalnej formy.

Reżyser znajdujący się przed panelem sterowania, montujący film „Czas krwawego księżyca” na LG QNED TV. W lewym dolnym rogu obrazu znajduje się logo FILMMAKER MODE™.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE jest znakiem towarowym firmy UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE automatycznie uruchamia się na AppleTV+ i aplikacji Amazon Prime.

Drukuj

Kluczowe parametry

  • Panel

    4K QNED

  • Częstotliwość odświeżania

    60Hz natywna

  • Szeroka gama kolorów

    Dynamic QNED Color

  • Procesor

    α7 AI Procesor 4K Gen8

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Moc Głośników

    20W

  • System Dźwięku

    2.0 Ch

  • Wymiary telewizora bez podstawy (szerokość / wysokość / głębokość mm)

    968 x 567 x 67,9

  • Waga telewizora bez podstawy (kg)

    7,5

Wszystkie specyfikacje

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Panel

    4K QNED

  • Rozdzielczość

    4K Ultra HD (3840*2160)

  • Typ podświetlenia

    Direct

  • Częstotliwość odświeżania

    60Hz natywna

  • Szeroka gama kolorów

    Dynamic QNED Color

OBRAZ (FUNKCJE POPRAWY)

  • Procesor

    α7 AI Procesor 4K Gen8

  • Inteligente skalowanie

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Dynamiczne mapowanie tonów

    Tak

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Tak

  • Tryb obrazu

    10 trybów

  • Automatyczna kalibracja

    Tak

GAMING

  • Tryb HGIG

    Tak

  • Optymalizator gier

    Tak (Pulpit gry)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Tak

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Tak (do 60Hz)

DOSTĘPNOŚĆ

  • Wysoki kontrast

    Tak

  • Skala szarości

    Tak

  • Odwrócenie kolorów

    Tak

WYMIARY I WAGA

  • Wymiary telewizora bez podstawy (szerokość / wysokość / głębokość mm)

    968 x 567 x 67,9

  • Wymiary telewizora z podstawą (szerokość / wysokość / głębokość)

    968 x 608 x 188

  • Wymiary opakowania (szerokość / wysokość / głębokość mm)

    1 055 x 660 x 142

  • Podstawa telewizora (szerokość / głębokość mm)

    892 x 188

  • Waga telewizora bez podstawy (kg)

    7,5

  • Waga telewizora z podstawą (kg)

    7,6

  • Waga opakowania (kg)

    9,3

  • Montaż VESA (WxH mm)

    200 x 200

KOD KRESKOWY

  • KOD

    8806096456743

DZWIĘK

  • Inteligentna kontrola dźwięku

    α7 AI Sound Pro (wirtualne 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Czysty Głos

    Tak (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Synchronizacja Dźwięku

    Tak

  • Udostępnianie dźwięku

    Tak

  • Jednoczesne Wyjście Audio

    Tak

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Tak (2 Way Playback)

  • Moc Głośników

    20W

  • Inteligentne strojenie akustyczne

    Tak

  • Kodeki Audio

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (patrz instrukcja obsługi)

  • Kierunek Dźwięku

    Skierowany w dół

  • System Dźwięku

    2.0 Ch

  • WOW Orchestra

    Tak

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • eARC / ARC (Zwrotny kanał audio)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Wsparcie Bluetooth

    Tak (5.0)

  • Wejście Ethernet

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Tak

  • SPDIF (Optyczne cyfrowe wyjście audio)

    1

  • Gniazdo CI

    1 (z wyłączeniem UK, Irlandia)

  • HDMI Wejście

    3 (obsługa eARC, ALLM)

  • RF wejścia antenowe

    2

  • USB

    1 (2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Tak (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • System

    webOS 25

  • Kompatybilność z kamerą USB

    Tak

  • AI Chatbot

    Tak

  • Przeglądarka Internetowa

    Tak

  • Google Cast

    Tak

  • Google Home / Hub

    Tak

  • Home Hub

    Tak

  • Inteligentne rozpoznawanie głosu

    Tak

  • LG Channels (z dniem premiery w Polsce)

    Tak

  • Pilot Magic

    Wbudowany

  • Aplikacja zdalnego sterowania dla smartfonów

    Tak (LG ThinQ)

  • Voice ID (Rozpoznawanie Użytkownika)

    Tak

  • Works with Apple Home

    Tak

  • Współpracuje z Apple Airplay

    Tak

ZASILANIE

  • Zasilanie (napięcie, częstotliwość)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Pobór mocy w trybie czuwania

    Poniżej 0,5W

AKCESORIA

  • Pilot

    Pilot Magic MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Włochy)

  • Kabel zasilający

    Tak (odczepiany)

BROADCASTING

  • Odbiór telewizji analogowej

    Tak

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (naziemna), DVB-C (kablowa), DVB-S2/S (satelitarna)

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Co mówią ludzie

Polecane produkty

