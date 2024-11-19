Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Widok z przodu na telewizor LG UHD, UT81 z tekstem LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024 i logo webOS Re:New Program na ekranie

Parkiet w żywych kolorach jest widoczny na telewizorze LG UHD.

Wyraźny widok każdego szczegółu

Ultra HD ożywia każdy kolor. Krystalicznie czysty obraz o realistycznej wyrazistości.

* Obraz na ekranie jest symuacją

HDR10 Pro

Rzuć światło na drobne szczegóły

Wejdź do świata, w którym każdy kolor jest wyraźny, a jasność jest precyzyjnie dostrojona do zapierających dech w piersiach widoków, a wszystko to dzięki doskonałemu HDR10 Pro.

Na podzielonym ekranie widać zbliżenie na twarz mężczyzny w fioletowym, zacienionym pomieszczeniu. Po lewej stronie wyświetlany jest napis „SDR”, a obraz jest rozmyty. Po prawej stronie wyświetlany jest napis „HDR10 Pro”, a obraz jest wyraźny i ma wysoką rozdzielczość.

* HDR10 Pro to technologia opracowana przez LG Electronics w oparciu o znormalizowaną jakość obrazu standardu „HDR10”.

Procesor AI α5 4K Gen7

Doświadcz doskonałej rozrywki ulepszonej od środka

Two square images are shown in a horizontal row. In the first image on the left, the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 chip is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. The second image on the right, LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

Inteligentny procesor AI α5 4K Gen7 automatycznie optymalizuje dźwięk i jasność, zapewniając pełne zanurzenie w akcji.

* Obraz na ekranie jest symulacją

Personalizacja Al

Synchronizacja ze sposobem oglądania

LG TV zamontowany na ścianie w salonie, z gitarzystą na ekranie. Grafika koncentrycznych okręgów reprezentujących fale dźwiękowe.

Strojenie dzięki AI

Optymalny dźwięk dopasowany do przestrzeni

System dźwiękowy wykrywa układ pomieszczenia i miejsce, w którym się znajdujesz, aby stworzyć wokół Ciebie kopułę dźwięku, idealnie dostosowaną do unikalnej akustyki pomieszczenia.

LG TV i LG Soundbar w nowoczesnej przestrzeni w nocy. Obraz zorzy polarnej wyświetlany jest z idealnym poziomem jasności.

Noc

LG TV i LG Soundbar w nowoczesnej przestrzeni w ciągu dnia. Obraz zorzy polarnej wyświetlany jest z idealnym poziomem jasności.

Dzień

Inteligencja, jasna w każdym świetle

Niezależnie czy jest dzień czy noc, funkcja Brightness Control wykrywa oświetlenie w pomieszczeniu i odpowiednio balansuje obraz, zapewniając jego ostrość i wyrazistość.

AI Sound Pro

Usłysz każdy szczegół dźwiękowej scenerii

LG TV emituje z ekranu bąbelki i fale dźwiękowe, które wypełniają przestrzeń.

Realistyczny dźwięk rozchodzi się po pomieszczeniu

Usłysz każdy oddech i rytm, gdy wirtualny system dźwięku przestrzennego 9.1.2 wypełni Twoją przestrzeń bogatym audio o jakości scenicznej.

Mężczyzna jadący motocyklem po polnej drodze z jasną grafiką koła wokół pojazdu.

Efektowny, rezonujący dźwięk




Udoskonalenia procesora AI zapewniają dynamiczny, pełen mocy dźwięk.

LG TV pokazujący występy muzyków, z jasną okrągłą grafiką wokół przestrzeni.

Dźwięk pasujący do wszystkiego, co oglądasz

Funkcja Adaptive Sound Control równoważy dźwięk w czasie rzeczywistym w zależności od gatunku, zapewniając wysoką przejrzystość.

* Obrazy na ekranie są symulacjami.

** Opcję należy włączyć w ustawieniach dźwięku.

*** Jakość dźwięku może się różnić w zależności od otoczenia. 

webOS 24

Spraw, by wrażenia z oglądania telewizji były dla Ciebie wyjątkowe

Doświadcz telewizji, która jest stworzona dla Ciebie, dzięki My Profile, AI Concierge i Quick Cards.

* Obsługiwane menu i aplikacje mogą różnić się w zależności od kraju i mogą być inne w momencie premiery.

** Rekomendacje słów kluczowych różnią się w zależności od aplikacji i pory dnia i są dostarczane tylko w krajach, które obsługują NLP w swoim języku ojczystym. 

*** Obrazy na ekranie przedstawiają symulację.

The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colors of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Telewizor jak nowy, i tak przez 5 lat

Zawsze nowy system webOS uwzględniający nowe cechy i usprawnienia

Nosorożec na safari wyświetlany jest na ultradużym LG TV zamontowanym na brązowej ścianie salonu otoczonym kremowymi meblami modułowymi.

Ultraduży ekran

Zwiększanie dawki emocji

Ultraduży wyświetlacz zmienia całokształt rozrywki w hitową skalę i wyrazistość.

Parkiet w żywych kolorach jest widoczny na telewizorze LG UHD.

Interfejs WOW

Prostota na wyciągnięcie ręki

Dostęp do interfejsu WOW na telewizorze LG umożliwia proste sterowanie soundbarem, takie jak tryby, profile i przydatne funkcje. Zmieniać można nawet w trakcie oglądania.

* Soundbar można zakupić oddzielnie. Sterowanie trybem Soundbar może się różnić w zależności od modelu.

** Korzystanie z pilota LG TV jest ograniczone jedynie do niektórych funkcji. 

*** Należy pamiętać, że usługa może nie być dostępna w momencie zakupu. Aby wykonać aktualizację, wymagane jest połączenie sieciowe.

**** UHD jest kompatybilne z interfejsem WOW.

Zanurz się w hitach kinowych i walkach z bossami

FILMMAKER Mode

Zobacz to tak, jak chcieli reżyserzy

Zanurz się w najbardziej autentycznym stylu. FILMMAKER Mode umożliwia odtwarzanie filmów w sposób zgodny z zamierzeniami reżysera, z precyzyjnymi ustawieniami.

Mężczyzna w ciemnym studiu montażowym patrzy na LG TV wyświetlający zachód słońca. W prawej dolnej części obrazu znajduje się logo FILMMAKER Mode.

* Obrazy na ekranie są symulowane.

** FILMMAKER MODE™ jest znakiem handlowym UHD Alliance, Inc.

Doświadczenia kina domowego

Filmowa magia w zaciszu własnego domu

Atmosfera kina odtworzona w domu. HDR10 Pro powoduje, że każdy film jest prezentowany w prawdziwej chwale, z wyjątkowo dokładnymi kolorami i kontrastem, zapewniając jeszcze bardziej wciągające wrażenia kinowe.

Rodzina siedzi na podłodze słabo oświetlonego salonu przy małym stoliku, patrząc w górę na zamontowany na ścianie LG TV pokazujący Ziemię z kosmosu.

Potężna rozgrywka

Zanurz się w akcji pełną parą

Wciągająca rozgrywka HGiG pozostaje płynna przy dużych prędkościach dzięki ALLM, a eARC zapewnia, że wszystko to brzmi fantastycznie.

Samochody wyścigowe na linii mety z napisem „WIN!”. Gracz trzyma joystick. Logo ALLM, eARC i HGiG znajduje się w lewym dolnym rogu.

* HGiG to grupa firm z branży gier i telewizyjnych wyświetlaczy, które definiują i udostępniają publicznie wytyczne mające na celu poprawę wrażeń konsumentów z gier w HDR.

** Wsparcie dla HGiG może się różnić w zależności od kraju.

Kontrolki są dokładnie tam, gdzie ich potrzeba

Nie przerywaj korzystania z Game Optimizer i Game Dashboard.

Scena z gry FPS z pulpitem gry, pojawiającym się nad ekranem podczas rozgrywki. Ciemna, zimowa scena z menu Game Optimizer pojawiającym się nad grą.

*Game Dashboard jest aktywowany tylko wtedy, gdy włączone są zarówno „Game Optimizer”, jak i „Game Dashboard”. 

**Obrazy na ekranie przedstawiają symulację.

Dostęp do Twoich wszystkich ulubionych gier

Tysiące gamingowych światów na wyciągnięcie ręki. Odkryj epicką bibliotekę gier w chmurze i natychmiast je streamuj, nie tracąc czasu na pobieranie lub aktualizacje.

Obraz ekranu głównego Boosteroid przedstawiający „Trine 4: The Nightmare Price”. Ekran główny GeForce NOW pokazujący pięć różnych miniatur gier po prawej stronie.

* Obsługiwane programy partnerskie mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju.

** Może być wymagana subskrypcja GeForce NOW.

*** Może być wymagana subskrypcja Boosteroid.

Drukuj

Kluczowe parametry

  • Panel

    4K UHD

  • Częstotliwość odświeżania

    60Hz natywna

  • Procesor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Moc Głośników

    20W

  • System Dźwięku

    2.0 Ch

  • Wymiary telewizora bez podstawy (szerokość / wysokość / głębokość mm)

    967 x 564 x 57,1

  • Waga telewizora bez podstawy (kg)

    8,9

Wszystkie specyfikacje

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Panel

    4K UHD

  • Rozdzielczość

    4K Ultra HD (3840*2160)

  • Typ podświetlenia

    Direct

  • Częstotliwość odświeżania

    60Hz natywna

OBRAZ (FUNKCJE POPRAWY)

  • Procesor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • Inteligente skalowanie

    Skalowanie 4K

  • Dynamiczne mapowanie tonów

    Tak

  • Inteligentna kontrola jasności

    Tak

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Tak

  • Tryb obrazu

    9 trybów (Żywy, Standardowy, APS (Autom. Oszczędzanie Energii), Kino, Piłka nożna, Optymalizacja gry, Filmmaker, (ISF) Ekspert (jasna przestrzeń, za dnia), (ISF) Ekspert (ciemna przestrzeń, noc))

GAMING

  • Tryb HGIG

    Tak

  • Optymalizator gier

    Tak (Pulpit gry)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Tak

DOSTĘPNOŚĆ

  • Wysoki kontrast

    Tak

  • Skala szarości

    Tak

  • Odwrócenie kolorów

    Tak

WYMIARY I WAGA

  • Wymiary telewizora bez podstawy (szerokość / wysokość / głębokość mm)

    967 x 564 x 57,1

  • Wymiary telewizora z podstawą (szerokość / wysokość / głębokość)

    967 x 629 x 249

  • Wymiary opakowania (szerokość / wysokość / głębokość mm)

    1 075 x 660 x 187

  • Podstawa telewizora (szerokość / głębokość mm)

    739 x 249

  • Waga telewizora bez podstawy (kg)

    8,9

  • Waga telewizora z podstawą (kg)

    10,0

  • Waga opakowania (kg)

    12,4

  • Montaż VESA (WxH mm)

    200 x 200

KOD KRESKOWY

  • KOD

    8806091960740

DZWIĘK

  • Inteligentna kontrola dźwięku

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Czysty Głos

    Tak (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Synchronizacja Dźwięku

    Tak

  • Udostępnianie dźwięku

    Tak

  • Jednoczesne Wyjście Audio

    Tak

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Tak (2 Way Playback)

  • Moc Głośników

    20W

  • Inteligentne strojenie akustyczne

    Tak

  • Kodeki Audio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Zapoznaj się z instrukcją)

  • Kierunek Dźwięku

    Skierowany w dół

  • System Dźwięku

    2.0 Ch

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • eARC / ARC (Zwrotny kanał audio)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Wsparcie Bluetooth

    Tak (5.0)

  • Wejście Ethernet

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Tak

  • SPDIF (Optyczne cyfrowe wyjście audio)

    1

  • Gniazdo CI

    1

  • HDMI Wejście

    3 (obsługa eARC, ALLM)

  • RF wejścia antenowe

    2

  • USB

    2 (2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Tak (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Airplay2

    Tak

  • System

    webOS 24

  • Blokada niebezpiecznych stron internetowych

    Tak

  • ThinQ

    Tak

  • Kompatybilność z kamerą USB

    Tak

  • Amazon Alexa (z dniem premiery w Polsce)

    Tak (Built-in)

  • Przeglądarka Internetowa

    Tak

  • Inteligentne rozpoznawanie głosu

    Tak

  • LG Channels (z dniem premiery w Polsce)

    Tak

  • Pilot Magic

    Wbudowany

  • Aplikacja zdalnego sterowania dla smartfonów

    Tak (LG ThinQ)

ZASILANIE

  • Zasilanie (napięcie, częstotliwość)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Pobór mocy w trybie czuwania

    Poniżej 0,5W

AKCESORIA

  • Pilot

    Pilot Magic MR24

  • Kabel zasilający

    Tak (odczepiany)

  • Baterie do pilota

    Tak (AA x 2)

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

