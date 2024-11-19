Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Zalecane serwery

Jaki serwer wybrać pod katem Twoich potrzeb i przyszłych planów? Dowiedz się tego już teraz dzięki Naszej liście zalecanych serwerów! Wybór należy tylko i wyłącznie do Ciebie - My chętnie pomożemy!

ID_02_ServerRecommendation_00_Hero

Zalecane serwery

Poniżej znajdują się zalecenia dotyczące konfiguracji sprzętowej serwera, portów, klastrowania i odpowiednich zasad.

Zalecenia sprzętowe

Powyżej 5 000 klientów zaleca się dodawanie kolejnych serwerów i zwiększanie pamięci co 1 000 kolejnych klientów. (W różnych przypadkach odpowiednie mogą być różne rozwiązania).

Horizontal Table
Kategoria~ 50~ 500~ 1000~ 2000~ 5000
Server ConstructionSingle ServerSingle ServerSingle ServerServer Clustering + DB Server (2 server)Server Clustering + DB Server (5 server)
Recommended OSWindows 7 SP1
Windows 8.1		Windows 7 SP1
Windows 8.1		Windows 7 SP1
Windows 8.1
Windows Server
2008 R2 SP1		Windows Server
2008 R2 SP1
Windows Server 2012		windows Server
2008 R2 SP1
Windows Server 2012
CPUIntel i5 3rd generation or betterIntel i7 3rd generation or betterIntel Xeon E5-2600Intel Xeon E5-4600Intel Xeon E7-4800
Memory2GB or higher4GB or higher8GB or higher16GB or higher32GB or higher
HDD100GB1TB2TB (RAID 1)4TB (RAID 1+0 or RAID 6)8TB (RAID 1+0 or RAID 6)
Network Bandwidth10Mbps100Mbps100Mbps1Gbps1Gbps

Struktura serwera

W przypadku używania sieci VPN, serwer powinien znajdować się w tej samej sieci VPN lub używać dostępnego w niej adresu IP.

Port

Oczekiwany port na serwerze, który powinien być zastosowany w zaporze sieciowej użytkownika.

Zasady bezpieczeństwa

- Szyfrowanie RSA dla logowania sieciowego
* Do 2016 roku zostanie zastosowany protokół HTTPS
* Uwaga: Konfiguracja systemu może się różnić stanem sieci, rozmiarem treści oraz częstotliwością dystrybucji

Baza danych PostgreSQL

Zasady wykonywania kopii zapasowych

- Konfiguracja magazynu treści
- Wykonywanie kopii na bieżąco w bazie PostgreSQL

Klaster serwerów

1. Ustaw wartość „cluster.use” na „true”.
2. Ustaw wartość „cluster.target” pierwszego serwera na URL drugiego serwera
3. Ustaw wartość „cluster.target” drugiego serwera na URL trzeciego serwera
4. Ustaw wartość „cluster.target” trzeciego serwera na URL pierwszego serwera.
5. Uruchom ponownie usługę serwera

* Folder bazy danych i magazynu powinny znajdować się na osobnym komputerze