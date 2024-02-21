LG REVEALS NEW SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE TRANSITIONAL SERIES AND WALLOVENS WITH GOURMET AI TECHNOLOGY AT KBIS 2024

With Advanced Technology and On-trend Design, Company’s Expanded Range of Premium Built-in Kitchen Appliances Delivers an Elevated Culinary Lifestyle

SINGAPORE, Feb. 21, 2024 — LG Electronics is set to introduce a diverse range of luxurious built-in kitchen packages at the 2024 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), taking place in Las Vegas, USA, from 27-29 February 2024. Taking centre stage, the company’s new Signature Kitchen Suite Transitional Series appliances – including the Combi Wall Oven, Double Wall Oven and Single Oven featuring cutting-edge Gourmet AI™ technology – boast sophisticated design and intelligent functionality.

Bold Sophistication with New Transitional Built-in Kitchen Package

The arrival of the new Transitional Series built-in kitchen package marks a significant expansion of the Signature Kitchen Suite lineup, which continues to set the standard for elegant simplicity, understated luxury and exceptional quality. Joining the existing Professional Series (Traditional) range, the Transitional Series is created in response to consumers’ growing preference for transitional and contemporary kitchen design.

The Signature Kitchen Suite Transitional Series appliances feature satin stainless-steel exteriors with an elegant, velvety matte finish that elevates the kitchen environment. Delivering a chic, minimalist appearance, the Transitional Series appliances are equipped with slimmer handles than those on Professional Series models, resulting in a sleeker look.

The Signature Kitchen Suite Transitional Series Built-in Kitchen Package on show at KBIS 2024 includes French-Door refrigerators, column refrigerators, column wine refrigerators, dishwashers, wall ovens and more. The breadth of the brand’s built-in offerings demonstrates a firm commitment to providing consumers with a wide range of premium products to help them complete their dream kitchen.

Enhanced Cooking Experience with Advanced Gourmet AI Technology

Debuting at this year’s exhibition, Signature Kitchen Suite’s Gourmet AI-equipped Wall Oven lineups deliver an enhanced culinary experience. The company’s innovative Gourmet AI technology is able to identify ingredients the user has on hand and can automatically suggest optimal recipes from 80 auto-cook options. Thanks to the oven’s built-in high-definition camera, users can remotely monitor what they’re cooking via the LG ThinQ™ app. LG’s intelligent camera enables features such as time-lapse recording and the ability to capture photos and share them online. Additionally, the inclusion of ThinQ™ Care means users get to enjoy continuous feature upgrades throughout the life of their oven.

Another high-performance Signature Kitchen Suite innovation, the Steam-Combi convection oven, seamlessly integrates steam and convection cooking functionality for outstanding gourmet results. The Steam-Combi convection system ensures fast and even cooking, using the natural properties of steam to help maintain the taste, texture and appearance of food. Without requiring any preheating, the oven’s steam sous vide mode allows for the creation of delectable dishes that are moist and tender on the inside and crispy and flaky on the outside.

What’s more, the Transitional Series ovens boast LG’s distinctive and highly convenient InstaView™ window, enabling users to see inside without having to open the door.

Wide Range of Premium Kitchen Lineups for Diverse Culinary Lifestyles and Spaces

Other Signature Kitchen Suite innovations featured at KBIS 2024 include 48-inch panel-ready kitchen appliances that can be colour coordinated to match existing cabinetry and a streamlined 36-inch French-Door refrigerator designed for smaller spaces. LG’s diverse range of ultra-premium built-in solutions offers each customer the opportunity to create a kitchen that truly embodies their personal style and meets the needs of their unique culinary lifestyle.

“Through the expansion of the Signature Kitchen Suite lineup with the new Transitional Series, and the introduction of Gourmet AI-equipped Wall Ovens, LG is strengthening its position in the luxury built-in market and reaffirming its technological and design leadership,” said Lyu Jae-Cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to cater to consumers’ evolving tastes, providing a diverse range of ultra-premium built-in appliances offering the very best in performance, convenience and aesthetics.”

Visitors to LG’s booth (West Hall #2343, Las Vegas Convention Center) at KBIS 2024 will have the opportunity to experience the full portfolio of LG’s premium kitchen solutions. For more information on Signature Kitchen Suite’s new Transitional Series wall oven lineups, visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com.

