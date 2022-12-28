LG ANNOUNCES GLOBAL LAUNCH OF REVOLUTIONARY LG ‘THINQ UP’ APPLIANCES

SEOUL, Dec.28, 202 2 — LG Electronics (LG) has announced the global launch of its LG ThinQ™ UP upgradeable home appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, oven ranges, and dishwashers. Able to adapt to the unique needs and changing lifestyles of each customer, LG’s appliances enable users to enjoy new features and functions without having to make any additional purchases. Launched in South Korea in January, 2022, LG ThinQ UP will begin rolling out internationally starting from March, 2023, in the U.S., with availability in other key markets to follow.









Evolving with You, LG ThinQ UP appliances can incorporate new features throughout their life – providing more value to users over time. LG will continuously develop easy-to-install software updates and hardware add-ons, delivering specialised options and new conveniences based on the usage patterns and suggestions of ThinQ UP appliance owners.



1 One of the custom features available to download in 2023, Laundry Saver Mode can be applied to dryer models with ThinQ UP. Extremely useful for those times when you can’t unload the dryer right away, Laundry Saver keeps the drum tumbling after the cycle has finished (and until the dryer door is opened) to help prevent wrinkles and odors. Another feature on offer is Improved Nighttime Brightness Control for refrigerators with ThinQ UP, which makes the fridges’ interior lighting softer at night-time so as not to ‘blind’ users when they open the door. All new software features are optional, and can be easily downloaded from the LG ThinQ app.

“A new paradigm in the home appliance industry, LG ThinQ UP is an innovative, new solution that delivers unprecedented customer value and differentiated user experiences,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to offer sophisticated lifestyle solutions that provide personalised performance, convenient features and customisable upgradability.”

Visitors can experience all of LG’s latest innovations, including the new ThinQ UP appliances, at the company’s booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 in Las Vegas from 5 to 8 January.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

[1] ThinQ UP features are available on the limited product models launched after the fourth quarter of 2022 in the United States.