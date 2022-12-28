LG’S 2023 SOUNDBARS ENRICH HOME ENTERTAINMENT WITH IMMERSIVE AUDIO AND VERSATILE FEATURES

SEOUL, Dec. 28, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its 2023 soundbar lineup, including the brand-new SC9 and SE6 models, at CES in Las Vegas this January. A perfect match for LG’s 2023 TV offerings, the new soundbars deliver outstanding consumer value with powerful, nuanced audio, a range of practical, convenient features, and stylish designs.









LG’s new soundbar models offer seamless integration with the company’s TVs, providing an effortless user experience and stronger, more authentic sound that makes home entertainments even more immersive. When paired, LG Soundbar and LG TV present innovative, new features such as WOW Orchestra 1 , which utilises every one of both products’ audio channels to create an expanded soundstage with improved height, depth, and power. LG’s 2023 soundbars and LG TVs offer more synergy for an outstanding multi-surround sound solution, allowing listeners to enjoy Dolby Atmos and IMAX enhanced quality powered by DTS:X.

2



The company’s premium home entertainment audio solutions also bring the intuitive interface to the Home Dashboard on LG TV, enabling users to easily manage their soundbar’s settings and share sound modes with the TV.What’s more, WOWCAST allows the 2023 soundbar models to connect wirelessly with LG TVs, providing cable-free convenience and a tidier look in the living room without sacrificing audio quality.





In addition to an expanded feature set and greater ease-of-use, the new soundbars boast a sophisticated design that complements the minimalist look of LG’s latest TVs, and fits in flawlessly with a wide variety of décor. A new bracket 3 enables users to place their LG Soundbar directly below LG TVs, creating a visually harmonious and premium style. The bracket, which attaches to the rear of a compatible LG TV, can be used to wall-mount or stand-mount the new soundbars at a height or location that ensures the best sound experience for users. The convenient bracket helps to keep the viewing environment free from cable clutter, and saves users the hassle of having to drill holes in the wall.

The 2023 soundbars deliver accurate sound reproduction and enhanced clarity for a more complete home cinema experience with LG’s Triple Sound Technology, which includes the world’s first Triple Up-Firing Speaker. New for this year, Triple Level Spatial Sound Technology employs channel analysis performed by an HRTF-based 3D engine to add a virtual mid-layer. This results in incredibly lifelike sound with a convincing sense of space that puts listeners at the centre of an immersive audio environment.

Users will also be able to hear the difference made by LG’s Triple Sound Optimiser – a feature that intelligently boosts the new soundbars’ performance – and enjoy upgraded sound via the Smart Up-mixer, which converts two-channel audio into stunning, multi-channel surround. Tailoring audio output to the user’s space, LG’s enhanced AI Room Calibration analyses the circumstance of the room, then applies that information to the soundbars’ settings to deliver greater precision in the low-frequency range. It also subdivides the front channel frequencies to help improve overall balance, the clarity of vocal performances, movie dialogue, and the accuracy of the sound image.

What’s more, the new models incorporate LG’s advanced AI Sound Pro feature. Ensuring outstanding sound for any type of content, whether it is movies, sporting events, games or music, AI Sound Pro analyses audio signal and automatically applies the most appropriate settings.

Catering to the diverse home entertainment needs of today’s consumers, LG’s new soundbars are compatible with a wide range of services, devices, and connectivity features. Users can enjoy lossless playback with stunning audio quality when listening to their favourite artists and tunes on music streaming services such as Tidal Connect with high-fidelity sound.





A superb sound solution for those seeking to take their console gaming experience to the next level, LG’s latest soundbars support VRR to reduce screen tearing, and ALLM to eliminate lag while also permitting 4K/120Hz pass-through.

One of the new soundbars LG will be showcasing at CES 2023, the SE6 has a compact form factor that is ideal for smaller spaces, and a sleek, modern design that works well with virtually any interior style. Despite being the most diminutive of LG’s soundbar lineup, the chic, new model packs four passive radiators that help provide excellent sound with powerful bass. The SE6 also supports Dolby Atmos for cinematic audio that brings content to life.

LG’s 2023 soundbars will be on show during CES 2023 from 5 to 8 January at its booth (#15501, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Centre). Keep up with all of LG’s exciting announcements at CES by following #LGCES2023 on social media.

[1] WOWCAST can be used with Wi-Fi-enabled soundbars. WOW orchestra will be applied via software update

[2] It will be applied via software update