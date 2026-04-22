LG ELECTRONICS SINGAPORE CHAMPIONS E-WASTE RECYCLING WITH EARTH DAY COLLECTION DRIVE

In Singapore, employees came together and contributed to collecting a total of 39 kg of e-waste, including items like printers, laptops, mobile phones, batteries, chargers, tablets, smartwatches, and more, from the drives held at LG's Suntec City Office on 16 April. By providing a convenient and certified process for recycling unwanted electronics, LG Singapore is empowering its employees to contribute directly to reducing environmental impact and promoting a circular economy.

“Our responsibility extends beyond creating innovative products; it includes ensuring they are managed responsibly at the end of their lifecycle,” said Mr Fabian Kunho Lee, Managing Director of LG Electronics Singapore. "This Earth Day initiative is a tangible expression of our commitment and a direct reflection of our Better Life Plan 2030, through which LG is working towards a more sustainable future for people and the planet.”

Local Action for Global Impact

The e-waste drive focuses on diverting electronic items from landfills, where they can release hazardous materials. Through its partnership with ALBA, a leading Producer Responsibility Scheme (PRS) operator, LG ensures that collected devices are processed safely and ethically. Valuable materials are recovered for reuse, supporting Singapore's national goals for a circular economy and reducing the need for virgin resources. Aligned with the Better Life Plan 2030's vision of building a resource-efficient future, this initiative not only tackles an environmental challenge but also fosters a culture of sustainability and corporate citizenship within the company.