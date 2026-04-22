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LG ELECTRONICS SINGAPORE CHAMPIONS E-WASTE RECYCLING WITH EARTH DAY COLLECTION DRIVE
In partnership with ALBA E-Waste Singapore, this initiative reinforces LG’s global commitment to sustainability and a circular economy as part of the 2026 Earth Day campaign.
Singapore, 22 April 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) Singapore today announced the successful completion of its internal e-waste collection drive, held in observance of Earth Day. The two-day event, organised in partnership with ALBA E-Waste Singapore, is a key component of LG’s global 2026 campaign, named “E-Waste Recycling” and sees nine countries organising programmes to take meaningful action and deliver on the brand's "Life's Good when we Do Good" promise.
The initiative also marks a meaningful milestone in LG's Better Life Plan 2030, the company's mid-to-long-term sustainability roadmap, which sets out bold commitments across three pillars: Better Climate, Better Resources, and Better Life. The e-waste drive directly supports LG's Better Resources goals, which include advancing responsible resource use and ensuring products are managed sustainably throughout their lifecycle.
In Singapore, employees came together and contributed to collecting a total of 39 kg of e-waste, including items like printers, laptops, mobile phones, batteries, chargers, tablets, smartwatches, and more, from the drives held at LG's Suntec City Office on 16 April. By providing a convenient and certified process for recycling unwanted electronics, LG Singapore is empowering its employees to contribute directly to reducing environmental impact and promoting a circular economy.
“Our responsibility extends beyond creating innovative products; it includes ensuring they are managed responsibly at the end of their lifecycle,” said Mr Fabian Kunho Lee, Managing Director of LG Electronics Singapore. "This Earth Day initiative is a tangible expression of our commitment and a direct reflection of our Better Life Plan 2030, through which LG is working towards a more sustainable future for people and the planet.”
Local Action for Global Impact
The e-waste drive focuses on diverting electronic items from landfills, where they can release hazardous materials. Through its partnership with ALBA, a leading Producer Responsibility Scheme (PRS) operator, LG ensures that collected devices are processed safely and ethically. Valuable materials are recovered for reuse, supporting Singapore's national goals for a circular economy and reducing the need for virgin resources. Aligned with the Better Life Plan 2030's vision of building a resource-efficient future, this initiative not only tackles an environmental challenge but also fosters a culture of sustainability and corporate citizenship within the company.
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About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Media Entertainment Solutions, Home Appliance Solutions, Eco Solutions, and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
Media Contacts:
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Cher Sok Kheng
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com
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Shannon Kang
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com
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