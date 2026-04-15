LG ELECTRONICS BRINGS TOGETHER ASIAN HVAC PARTNERS AT LG HVAC CONNECT ASIA 2026

The exhibition featured HVAC solutions designed for diverse business environments across Asia, offering partners insight into locally relevant applications. One of the key highlights was the Multi V™ 5 Pro2 outdoor unit for system air conditioners, which uses AI-based control to help improve energy management and operational efficiency. Its AI Smart Care and AI Energy Management functions automatically adjust cooling performance and energy use based on real-time data, delivering energy savings of up to approximately 60 percent depending on operating conditions.1

LG also shared best practice cases from across the region. These included the BECON building energy management platform used in franchise stores in the Philippines, which enables centralized monitoring and control of energy systems across multiple locations to support more efficient operations. In Thailand, a mid-static ducted unit equipped with IoT modules and oil-mist filters has proven effective in managing cooking vapor in restaurant environments.

Looking ahead, LG presented its future vision for intelligent HVAC systems, centred on the AI-based Variable Refrigerant Flow solution Multi V i®, and showcased AI-applied products including the DUALCOOL® and ARTCOOL® residential air conditioners, the WallFit air purifier and data centre cooling solutions.

Practical Insights Through Meetings and Site Visits