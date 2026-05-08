LG ELECTRONICS HONOURED FOR DESIGN EXCELLENCE AT THE 2026 RED DOT DESIGN AWARD

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) has been recognized with a total of 27 awards, including the prestigious Best of the Best honour, at the 2026 Red Dot Design Award, one of the world’s leading industrial design award programs. Reaffirming LG’s design leadership, this impressive showing follows on from the company’s success at the 2026 iF Design Award, where it secured 26 accolades.

The winner of the coveted Best of the Best distinction at this year’s Red Dot Award, the LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV combines LG’s True Wireless technology1 with its iconic Wallpaper Design. The new Wallpaper TV features a nine-millimeter-class2 profile that allows it to sit flush against the wall. Essential components, including the power supply and speakers, are integrated into the screen itself while the separate Zero Connect Box – where all external inputs are connected – can be positioned up to 10 meters away for a clean, uncluttered viewing environment. Extending this wireless capability, LG has also received TÜV Rheinland’s True Wireless Lossless Vision certification,3 acknowledging picture quality that remains uncompromised over wireless transmission.

Beyond the Wallpaper TV, LG was recognized for a diverse range of products blending seamless, integrated design with enhanced user convenience. Winners include the company’s French door refrigerator with Zero Clearance hinge4 system, which enables flexible installation and a flush-to-the-wall fit; the LG Whisen Objet Collection Cool air conditioner, which boasts a refined, minimalist design; and the LG Sound Suite, a modular home audio system that intelligently adapts immersive Dolby Atmos® sound to the listener and the space, delivering cinematic audio without complex setup.