LG ELECTRONICS’ 2026 TVS UNDERSCORE SUSTAINABILITY PROGRESS WITH MULTIPLE ECO-CERTIFICATIONS

News Summary

LG Electronics' 2026 TV lineup has received eco-certifications from three globally recognised bodies, reflecting the company's sustainability commitment.

Recognitions cover Carbon Trust CO2 certifications for LG OLED TVs, including Reducing CO2 certification for the G6 series (varying by model size and region) and Resource Efficiency certification from Intertek for eight series.

LG OLED TVs are expected to reduce plastic consumption and lower CO2 emissions in 2026, while the broader TV lineup is projected to recover more end-of-life plastic through recycling.

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) has earned multiple globally recognised eco-certifications for its 2026 TV lineup, underscoring the company’s sustainability efforts across the full product lifecycle, from manufacturing and distribution to end-of-life management. The achievements also highlight LG's progress in lowering CO2 emissions, delivering carbon savings and expanding the use of recycled plastics made from post-consumer waste materials.

Reducing CO21 and Measured CO22 Certifications from Carbon Trust

LG OLED TVs have received Reducing CO2 and Measured CO2 certifications from the Carbon Trust for the sixth consecutive year, with certification types varying by model size and region. The G6 83-, 77- and 65-inch models earned Reducing CO2 certification, while the G6 55-inch model secured Reducing CO2 certification outside Europe and Measured CO2 certification within Europe.

The Carbon Trust, an independent climate consultancy focused on supporting the transition to a zero-carbon future, assesses carbon emissions across a product’s entire lifecycle, including materials, production, use and end-of-life. LG OLED TVs contribute to carbon reduction by utilising self-emissive technology that eliminates the need for a backlight and reduces the number of components and materials.

Resource Efficiency Certification from Intertek

LG's 2026 TV lineup has received Resource Efficiency certification from Intertek, a globally recognised testing and certification body. The certification was awarded to eight series3 based on evaluations of material efficiency,4 energy efficiency5 and recycled content.

E-Cycle Excellent Products Certification from Korea’s E-Cycle Governance

For the fourth consecutive year, LG TV models have been recognised by Korea’s E-Cycle Governance as E-Cycle Excellent Products, based on 11 criteria that include recyclable design, reduced use of hazardous substances and ease of disassembly. The certification extends to LG's lifestyle TV lineup in 2026, with the 32-inch StanbyME 2 newly awarded. In addition, OLED evo C series models – including the 55-, 48- and 42-inch C6 – have received certification.

The certifications reflect the company’s sustainability priorities, with LG OLED TVs expected to reduce plastic consumption by approximately 15,000 tons and CO2 emissions by around 80,000 tons in 2026 versus an equivalent number of LCD TVs. In the use phase, the 83-inch OLED evo G6 and 83- and 77-inch OLED evo C6 models have achieved an EU Energy Label rating of D for the first time. Across its broader TV lineup6, LG has recycled approximately 20,000 tons of end-of-life plastic over the past three years, and the company plans to further expand the use of recycled plastics in 2026.

"Our 2026 TV lineup demonstrates how environmental responsibility and premium performance can come together in a meaningful way," said Lee Choong-hwoan, head of Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "These certifications represent measurable progress in how we design, build and manage our products over their full lifecycle."