LG ELECTRONICS’ WIRELESS TVS FIRST IN WORLD TO EARN “TRUE WIRELESS LOSSLESS VISION” CERTIFICATION

News Summary

LG’s premium wireless TVs are the first in the world to receive TÜV Rheinland’s True Wireless Lossless Vision certification 1 for delivering visually lossless 4K picture quality, with support of up to 165Hz on the LG OLED evo W6.

for delivering visually lossless 4K picture quality, with support of up to 165Hz on the LG OLED evo W6. The certification verifies that LG wireless TVs preserve colour accuracy, image detail and HDR tone reproduction during wireless video transmission.

Certified models include LG OLED evo W6, extending TÜV-certified wireless picture performance across both OLED and LCD technologies.

The certification reinforces LG’s premium wireless TV portfolio combining design freedom with independently certified picture quality.

Singapore, Apr. 24, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced that its premium wireless TVs are the first in the world1 to receive True Wireless Lossless2 Vision certification from independent testing, inspection and certification organization TÜV Rheinland. LG’s OLED evo W6 was certified for delivering visually lossless 4K picture quality, demonstrating that wireless video transmission no longer requires a trade-off in image performance.

Certified Wireless Picture Quality

The certification verifies that LG’s wireless TVs deliver visually lossless 4K picture quality while preserving the integrity of the original video signal via the company’s proprietary wireless transmission technology. On the LG OLED evo W6, the certified wireless performance supports refresh rates of up to 165Hz3.

The evaluation confirmed that LG’s wireless TVs preserve colour accuracy, image detail and HDR tone reproduction without the picture-quality trade-offs often associated with wireless transmission.

Wireless Freedom, Without the Usual Picture Compromises

True Wireless Lossless Vision certification verifies that a wireless display product can provide lossless video equivalent to the quality of the original source. The ability of LG’s TVs to achieve this without any sacrifices or caveats represents a meaningful advancement in home entertainment.

For this verification, TÜV Rheinland established a dedicated test standard covering key factors in the delivery of high-quality visual performance, such as input lag, colour accuracy and gamma tracking.

Following the required evaluations, TÜV Rheinland confirmed that LG’s wireless TVs maintain accurate colour reproduction, fine image detail and precise HDR tone performance within defined tolerance levels (relative to the input signal), qualifying them as visually lossless under international test standards. For consumers, this means cinematic films, live sports and next‑generation gaming can be enjoyed wirelessly with the same confidence in picture quality previously reserved for hard‑wired TV setups.

The Wallpaper TV: Designed for Wireless, Certified for Visual Excellence

The LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV leads LG’s certified TV lineup. The model pairs visually lossless performance with an ultra‑slim, wall‑hugging design, bringing consumers a compelling home entertainment experience and adding a touch of sleek, modern style to their living environment.

With a 9-millimeter-class thin profile and accompanied by the Zero Connect4 Box, which houses all inputs and can be positioned up to 10 meters away from the screen, the Wallpaper TV delivers a clean, cable‑free aesthetic that integrates more naturally into living spaces.

Conceived as both a premium display and an object of design, the Wallpaper TV is designed to visually disappear into the space, allowing the content to take centre stage while wireless connectivity removes the need for visible cables or external clutter. This design-led approach reinforces the promise of true wireless viewing, enabling greater freedom in placement and interior integration without compromising picture quality.

LG’s Reflection Free Premium5 technology further enhances the wireless viewing experience on the OLED evo W6, minimising on-screen reflections to help preserve contrast, colour and detail, even in bright, sun‑filled rooms. This advanced technology allows users to fully experience the certified lossless picture quality of the Wallpaper TV any time of day or night.

A New Benchmark for Premium Wireless TVs

With TÜV‑certified wireless performance now spanning both OLED and Mini RGB models6, LG is establishing a new reference point for premium TVs that combine design flexibility with independently verified picture integrity.

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