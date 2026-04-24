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LG ELECTRONICS’ WIRELESS TVS FIRST IN WORLD TO EARN “TRUE WIRELESS LOSSLESS VISION” CERTIFICATION
TÜV Rheinland Verifies That LG’s Wireless TVs Deliver Visually Lossless 4K Picture Quality
News Summary
- LG’s premium wireless TVs are the first in the world to receive TÜV Rheinland’s True Wireless Lossless Vision certification1 for delivering visually lossless 4K picture quality, with support of up to 165Hz on the LG OLED evo W6.
- The certification verifies that LG wireless TVs preserve colour accuracy, image detail and HDR tone reproduction during wireless video transmission.
- Certified models include LG OLED evo W6, extending TÜV-certified wireless picture performance across both OLED and LCD technologies.
- The certification reinforces LG’s premium wireless TV portfolio combining design freedom with independently certified picture quality.
Singapore, Apr. 24, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced that its premium wireless TVs are the first in the world1 to receive True Wireless Lossless2 Vision certification from independent testing, inspection and certification organization TÜV Rheinland. LG’s OLED evo W6 was certified for delivering visually lossless 4K picture quality, demonstrating that wireless video transmission no longer requires a trade-off in image performance.
Certified Wireless Picture Quality
The certification verifies that LG’s wireless TVs deliver visually lossless 4K picture quality while preserving the integrity of the original video signal via the company’s proprietary wireless transmission technology. On the LG OLED evo W6, the certified wireless performance supports refresh rates of up to 165Hz3.
The evaluation confirmed that LG’s wireless TVs preserve colour accuracy, image detail and HDR tone reproduction without the picture-quality trade-offs often associated with wireless transmission.
Wireless Freedom, Without the Usual Picture Compromises
True Wireless Lossless Vision certification verifies that a wireless display product can provide lossless video equivalent to the quality of the original source. The ability of LG’s TVs to achieve this without any sacrifices or caveats represents a meaningful advancement in home entertainment.
For this verification, TÜV Rheinland established a dedicated test standard covering key factors in the delivery of high-quality visual performance, such as input lag, colour accuracy and gamma tracking.
Following the required evaluations, TÜV Rheinland confirmed that LG’s wireless TVs maintain accurate colour reproduction, fine image detail and precise HDR tone performance within defined tolerance levels (relative to the input signal), qualifying them as visually lossless under international test standards. For consumers, this means cinematic films, live sports and next‑generation gaming can be enjoyed wirelessly with the same confidence in picture quality previously reserved for hard‑wired TV setups.
The Wallpaper TV: Designed for Wireless, Certified for Visual Excellence
The LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV leads LG’s certified TV lineup. The model pairs visually lossless performance with an ultra‑slim, wall‑hugging design, bringing consumers a compelling home entertainment experience and adding a touch of sleek, modern style to their living environment.
With a 9-millimeter-class thin profile and accompanied by the Zero Connect4 Box, which houses all inputs and can be positioned up to 10 meters away from the screen, the Wallpaper TV delivers a clean, cable‑free aesthetic that integrates more naturally into living spaces.
Conceived as both a premium display and an object of design, the Wallpaper TV is designed to visually disappear into the space, allowing the content to take centre stage while wireless connectivity removes the need for visible cables or external clutter. This design-led approach reinforces the promise of true wireless viewing, enabling greater freedom in placement and interior integration without compromising picture quality.
LG’s Reflection Free Premium5 technology further enhances the wireless viewing experience on the OLED evo W6, minimising on-screen reflections to help preserve contrast, colour and detail, even in bright, sun‑filled rooms. This advanced technology allows users to fully experience the certified lossless picture quality of the Wallpaper TV any time of day or night.
A New Benchmark for Premium Wireless TVs
With TÜV‑certified wireless performance now spanning both OLED and Mini RGB models6, LG is establishing a new reference point for premium TVs that combine design flexibility with independently verified picture integrity.
Availability
The LG OLED evo W6 will be available via LG Singapore's Online Brand Store from June 2026.
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1 As mentioned in LG Global's official press release: https://www.lg.com/global/newsroom/news/media-entertainment-solution/lg-electronics-wireless-tvs-first-in-world-to-earn-true-wireless-lossless-vision-certification/
2 Visually lossless based on TÜV Rheinland certification test conditions conducted in accordance with ISO/IEC 29170‑2. Measurement and performance results may vary depending on connection status and environment.
3Only works with games or PC inputs that support 165 Hz.
4Zero Connect Technology refers to connectivity between Zero Connect box and screen.
5Reflectance is measured as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek. LG OLED Display is measured to be under 0.5% reflection using IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere method. Actual results may vary by conditions.
6TÜV-certified wireless performance applies to OLED models only in Singapore.
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About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Media Entertainment Solutions, Home Appliance Solutions, Eco Solutions, and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company
The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers’ work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.
Media Contacts:
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Cher Sok Kheng
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com
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Shannon Kang
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com
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