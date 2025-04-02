LG LAUNCHES “LESS ARTIFICIAL, MORE HUMAN” BRAND FILM

SINGAPORE, April 2, 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled a new brand film titled “Less Artificial, More Human,” inspiring customers to explore how life can be enriched through thoughtful moments and meaningful experiences powered by LG’s Affectionate Intelligence. This film is part of the ongoing Life’s Good global campaign, initially introduced in August 2023 to spread a message of optimism worldwide.

LG is committed to redefining the customer experience, ensuring that the essence of Life’s Good is reflected in every aspect of its products, services, and communications. In this evolving AI era, LG continues its pursuit of delivering more authentic experiences by keeping humans at the heart of AI innovation.

This year’s campaign emphasizes Life’s Good moments in everyday life with LG’s Affectionate Intelligence, which better understands and empathizes with customers. By incorporating the company’s human-centric philosophy, LG aims to move beyond technology-centric AI approaches, fostering deeper connections and more meaningful interactions between their products and users.

The new brand film heartwarmingly conveys how LG intuitively integrates its AI into customers’ daily routines, offering support to foster personalized experiences that enhance life at home, work, and on the go.

The film begins at home, where a family enjoys ordinary yet precious moments together, relieved from daily chores with LG AI Home solutions quietly adapting to their individual needs. Whether it’s a gentle reminder to take an umbrella or automatically turning off the lights when everyone has left, the intelligent home simplifies routines so individuals can have the peace of mind to go about their day. As the film continues, viewers can see how the workplace transforms into a balanced environment with optimal air quality and temperature control for enhanced comfort. On the road, the system intuitively understands the physical and emotional state of both the driver and passengers, providing personalized recommendations that make every journey more relaxing and reassuring.

“Our brand’s focus is not just on AI technology itself, but on how it enhances customers' lives in meaningful ways,” said Kim Hyo-eun, vice president and head of LG’s Brand Management Division. “This campaign aims to showcase how LG’s Affectionate Intelligence can positively transform our daily life, seamlessly integrating into everyday moments to offer comfort, ease, and connection.”

The global campaign has rolled out in countries including the UK, Germany, Brazil, Mexico and Australia throughout March. The brand film can be viewed on LG’s Global YouTube channel (youtube.com/GlobalLG), and more details about the campaign can be found on the LG website (LG.com/lifesgood).

