LG Showcases Customized AI Home Solutions For The Asian Market At AWE 2025

LG SHOWCASES CUSTOMISED AI HOME SOLUTIONS FOR THE ASIAN MARKET AT AWE 2025

Presenting Future Living at Its Finest with Company’s Innovative AI Core Technologies, AI Home Solutions and Tailored Appliances

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) is presenting its latest lifestyle solutions for the Chinese market at the Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) 2025 in Shanghai, China, from March 20-23. By participating in AWE 2025 for the second year in row, LG aims to strengthen its brand presence in the Asian market and further reinforce its leadership in the global home appliance industry.

Under the theme of Affectionate Intelligence Designed for Every Lifestyle, LG is displaying a diverse range of personalized home appliance solutions reflecting the latest residential and lifestyle trends in Asia. The Affectionate Intelligence (AI)-powered innovations on show at the company’s 1,104-square-meter exhibition include innovative appliances with AI features, and sophisticated smart home platforms and solutions – all designed to enhance consumer convenience, comfort, well-being and safety.

The LG booth at AWE 2025 is divided into multiple interactive zones demonstrating different aspects of the company’s exhibition theme. Located at the booth’s entrance, the captivating Highlight zone features a rotating platform with 7 distinct showcases, each presenting tailored AI appliances, AI home platforms, and IoT technologies designed to suit the lifestyles, needs and tastes of Asian customers. Visitors can experience these solutions in the zone’s ‘recreated’ home interior spaces, and watch content shown on the four-sided LED media pillar to see how the company’s cutting-edge technologies and designs seamlessly integrate into everyday life.

A key attraction of the Highlight zone is the LG ThinQTM AI Home space, which illuminates LG’s vision for an advanced AI-powered home that is fully attuned to customers’ needs. This space, which focuses on the various elements of the AI Home platform and AI Home hub, including ThinQ ON™, ThinQ Care™ and ThinQ UP™, demonstrates the ability of LG’s AI-driven solutions to deliver a personalized and greatly enhanced home lifestyle. Visitors can learn how LG ThinQ ONTM - AI home hub, working in conjunction with IoT sensors installed throughout the home, can detect and analyze users’ voice and actions, and instantly recognize changes in the indoor environment. This enables smooth, natural interaction with users, and the intelligent control of connected appliances and IoT devices according to actual conditions and personal preferences. Moreover, the ThinQTM AI Home space provides a compelling look at the future of AI home technology, with the combination of LG’s ThinQ UPTM and ThinQ CareTM features delivering a whole new level of convenience and connectivity.

The AI Core-Tech zone puts the spotlight on LG’s proprietary Core Tech innovations, giving visitors a firsthand look at how the company is using advanced AI technologies to elevate the value and functionality of its home appliances. The zone introduces various home appliances incorporating LG’s industry-leading components and core technologies, such as the washer with AI DirectDrive™ (AI DD™) Motor, which assesses each load of laundry and automatically selects the optimal cycle; the residential air conditioner with AI Air mode, which analyzes conditions in the indoor environment to maintain the ideal temperature; and the refrigerator with AI Inverter™ technology, which identifies usage patterns and adjusts cooling power to keep food fresh for longer.

A must-see for buyers who rely on exhibitions like AWE to gather product information, the Lifestyle Solution zone showcases a variety of smart living solutions designed to meet the specific needs of various consumer segments, including a family of three to four, newlyweds, senior couples, and single-person household living with pets.

Inside the Innovation Gallery, visitors will find a comprehensive collection of LG products, including the latest refrigerator lineup with Fit & Max design. The displayed products provide the perfect balance of form and function and serve as compelling evidence of LG’s commitment to customer-centric innovation and design excellence. Moving to the Immersive Lounge, visitors can check out LG’s premium UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors, and 2025 gram laptops with AI features.

“LG is committed to delivering innovative, AI-powered solutions that enhance everyday life for consumers across Asia,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “We will continue to strengthen our presence in the Asian market by offering customized solutions leveraging innovative technologies to meet evolving consumer needs.”

Visitors to AWE 2025 can experience LG’s AI-powered innovations and customized solutions for the Chinese market at the company’s expansive booth (N4 Hall, Shanghai New International Expo Center).

