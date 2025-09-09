LG REDEFINES IN-VEHICLE EXPERIENCE WITH XBOX GAMING AND ZOOM MEETINGS PARTNERSHIPS

LG Pioneers Software-Defined Vehicle Era With webOS-Based Automotive Content Platform

SINGAPORE, Sep. 9, 2025 - LG Electronics (LG), one of the leading innovators in mobility technology, is strengthening its position in the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) era with its webOS-based Automotive Content Platform (ACP). Through differentiated solutions and powerful partnerships, the company is transforming vehicles into dynamic software-driven experience hubs.

At IAA MOBILITY 2025, one of the world’s largest mobility events held in Munich, Germany, LG hosted a press conference to share its vision for the future of mobility and announce new strategic partnerships. The conference, titled “Redefining the In-Cabin Experience: Why the Automotive Content Ecosystem Matters,” featured key executives including Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution Company; Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company; Chris Lee, Vice President of Xbox Marketing at Microsoft; and Brendan Ittelson, Chief Ecosystem Officer at Zoom.

“Leveraging nearly 70 years of customer experience expertise in home appliances and IT, LG has a unique competitive edge to redefine the vehicle from a simple means of transportation into a living space centered on the user experience,” said Eun Seok-hyun. “We aim to supply our webOS-based ACP to 20 million vehicles by 2030 while continuously expanding our content and service ecosystem.”

Immersive In-Car Gaming With Xbox

During the conference, LG emphasized the importance of providing a scalable in-vehicle ecosystem and revealed two strategic partners to expand its content offerings.

Meeting players where they are, Xbox will soon bring the gaming experience to the road, with the Xbox app integrated into LG ACP. Passengers with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, a compatible Bluetooth controller, and supported internet access, will now have access to play hundreds of games, including popular titles such as Doom: The Dark Ages and Forza Horizon 5 directly from the vehicle’s infotainment system via cloud gaming.

“At Xbox, we’re always looking for new ways to bring the joy of gaming to more people, wherever they are. Through our work with LG, we are expanding the experience and value of gaming even further for players,” said Chris Lee, Vice President of Xbox Marketing. “Soon, passengers can access their gaming library and carry their progression with them wherever they go – whether on the road or at home. Bringing Xbox to the in-vehicle experience means every journey is not only more entertaining but supports the flexibility players expect from Xbox.”

Driving Connection With Zoom

Expanding the scope of LG ACP beyond entertainment, the addition of a native Zoom app will transform vehicles into mobile collaboration spaces. By integrating one of the world’s leading collaboration platforms, LG ACP will empower drivers and passengers to conduct meetings and manage work efficiently across multiple vehicle models – all while enabling safer driving with a user experience that reduces distractions.

“At Zoom, we believe in meeting people where people meet – whether that’s in the office, at home, or even in the car,” said Brendan Ittelson. “This partnership marks a major milestone in redefining what’s possible inside the vehicle, helping people communicate and stay connected while on the move.”

From the Living Room to the Road: A Seamless webOS Experience

Building on the success of webOS – now powering over 240 million smart TVs worldwide – LG ACP brings the same intuitive user experience and proven stability into the vehicle. It offers drivers and passengers a seamless mobility experience, allowing them to continue enjoying various content and services on multiple in-vehicle displays, all in compliance with driving safety regulations.

Passengers can stream their favorite content on the vehicle’s infotainment display,* from services such as Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Baby Shark World for Kids, Play.Works, Haystack News and LG Channels, along with Korean local streaming services TVING and WAVVE. By the end of the year, LG plans to add to its content availability by bringing digital art platform Vasari, European streaming service RakutenTV and German streaming service Joyn. Also, LG ACP will bring Japanese local streaming service U-NEXT soon.

LG ACP powered by webOS is a core component of PlayWare, the in-vehicle entertainment solution within LG’s SDV suite, LG AlphaWare. It delivers a differentiated, high-definition, high-quality content experience that expands customers’ living spaces into the vehicle and makes time on the road more valuable. LG continues to expand the application of its ACP to commercial vehicles, bringing its future mobility vision of transforming the vehicle into a “living space on wheels” to life.

