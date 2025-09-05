LG WINS MULTIPLE HONORS AT INAUGURAL IFA 2025 INNOVATION AWARDS

Company Secures Prestigious “Best of IFA” Recognition and Multiple Category Wins

SINGAPORE, Sep. 5, 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) has been recognized with 17 awards at the inaugural IFA 2025 Innovation Awards, including the top distinction, Best of IFA title. Established this year, the awards celebrate products that set new benchmarks in innovation, technology, design and market impact. With over 1,800 participating companies, winners were selected in 16 categories, including Mobility, Home Appliances, Home Entertainment, Design and Smart Home. The highest honors – Best of IFA, Best Tech Innovation and Best Brand – were reserved for the most outstanding entries.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED T, the world’s first1 wireless transparent TV, earned the Best of IFA award, underscoring LG’s leadership in advanced television technology. The groundbreaking product also won Best in Home Entertainment, achieving a double win at this year’s awards.

In addition to securing the Best of IFA title, LG received five Category Best awards in Mobility, Accessibility, Home Appliances and Home Entertainment, along with 11 Category Honoree recognitions in Home Appliances, Design, Smart Home and Home Entertainment. Collectively, these distinctions strengthen the company’s reputation as a global innovation leader and trusted industry pioneer.

In Mobility, LG’s Spielraum received the Best in Mobility award. This AI-powered thinqtruemobility space solution blends personal wellness with multi-sensory experiences. Its compact cabin integrates built-in appliances, LG ThinQ ON and entertainment features, introducing a new mobility-linked lifestyle that expands the LG AI Home concept.

In Accessibility, LG’s Comfort Kit was named Best in Accessibility Focused Product. Designed to improve usability for people of all ages and abilities, it highlights LG’s focus on inclusive design.

In Home Appliances, LG’s AI Sense Clean Dishwasher and Microplastic Filter claimed the Best in Home Appliances award. The dishwasher’s intelligent wash system optimizes cycles and wash time based on load size and soil levels, while the filter removes microplastics released during the laundry cycle, combining convenience with environmental responsibility.

In addition to securing multiple Category Best awards, LG was also given Honoree distinctions across a wide range of fields, from Home Appliances to Smart Home, further underscoring its competitiveness in the global market. In the Best of Home Appliances category, LG earned four Honoree recognitions for its cutting-edge laundry and cleaning solutions, each boasting advanced performance with thoughtful design. The LG WashTower simplifies laundry with intuitive controls and AI-powered features, while the Washer and Dryer with Heat Pump enhances efficiency with reduced energy consumption. For floor care, the LG Robot Vacuum with Built-in Station features an auto-opening door that conceals the unit when not in use, and the LG Wet and Dry Stick Vacuum Cleaner employs AI Roller Control to sense movement direction, helping reduce wrist strain.

The company also received four Honoree awards in the Best in Design category for products that blend style and functionality. The Washer & Tumble Dryer Pair and TrueSteam® Dishwasher present refined designs that integrate seamlessly into modern kitchens. The Next LG Massage Recliner complements living areas with its elegant aesthetics, while the LG Styler Mini offers a compact, premium solution that maximizes functionality in smaller spaces.

Designed to fit effortlessly into connected home ecosystems, the LG Robot Vacuum with Objet Station was acknowledged in the Best in Smart Home category. With automated docking, smart scheduling and ThinQ™ compatibility, it showcases LG’s expertise in building cohesive, AI-driven home solutions.

Furthermore, LG received recognition in the Home Entertainment category with Honoree awards for the LG Wireless OLED TV (M5) and the LG StanbyME 2, reinforcing the company’s global leadership.

