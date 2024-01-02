LG’S NEWEST 4K LIFESTYLE PROJECTOR DOUBLES AS A STYLISH ART PIECE

LG’S NEWEST 4K LIFESTYLE PROJECTOR

SINGAPORE, Jan. 2, 2024 — LG Electronics is introducing its latest lifestyle projector, the unique LG CineBeam Qube (model HU710PB). The new 4K model can quickly transform an indoor space into a movie theatre, featuring a compact and light design with a convenient 360-degree rotatable handle. LG’s projection solution also serves as a stylish interior accessory, its eye-catching minimalist aesthetic adding a touch of modern sophistication to the room.

Despite being one of the smallest projectors available, the LG CineBeam Qube is a powerful performer, capable of projecting 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution images measuring up to 120 inches. Equipped with an RGB laser light source and LG’s cuttingedge image refining technologies, the new model delivers exceptionally clear, sharp pictures boasting a 450,000:1 contrast ratio and 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The colour accuracy of the CineBeam Qube means movies and other content are displayed just as their creators intended, with rich colours and deep blacks that add depth and vibrancy to every scene. Additionally, LG’s premium 4K projector comes with Auto Screen Adjustment, which has an auto-focus feature that automatically optimises image placement and size for a superb viewing experience, every time.

Running on the LG webOS 6.0, the CineBeam Qube provides intuitive control and easy access to a diverse selection of streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and YouTube . When not in use for content consumption, users can turn on the projector’s image-mapping function and enjoy captivating digital images that enhance the ambience of their space.

“Great for spaces large and small, the LG CineBeam Qube is a unique lifestyle projector possessing all the qualities consumers look for when choosing a new projection solution,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “LG’s upgraded projector lineup offers a range of lifestyle-enriching devices that present outstanding spatial integration and versatility as well as immersive, cinematic viewing experiences.”

Visitors can experience LG CineBeam Qube alongside the company’s latest innovations at its CES booth (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Centre) from 9 to 12 January 2024.

Specifications:

LG CineBeam Qube (HU710PB) Resolution UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Brightness 500 ANSI Lumens Contrast Ratio 450,000:1 Size (W x D x H) 80 x 135 x 135 mm Weight 1.49 kg Light Source Laser (RGB) Projection Lens Screen Size 50 - 120 inches Throw Ratio (Min.) 1.2 HDR HDR 10 Keystone Auto Screen Adjustment Wireless Android / iOS Inputs HDMI with eARC / USB Type C

