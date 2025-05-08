Smarter Living, Fresher Spaces - LG Expands 2025 Air Care and Cooling Lineup

AI-Powered Air Solutions Deliver Style, Intelligence, and Comfort for Modern Homes

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2025 As indoor air quality becomes an increasingly vital aspect of healthy and comfortable urban living, LG Electronics (LG) introduces its 2025 air care and residential cooling lineup in Singapore. The new collection features the PuriCare™ AeroBooster, PuriCare™ AeroHit, PuriCare™ Aero Furniture, the new PuriCare™ Dual Inverter Dehumidifier, and the DUALCOOL™ AI Air. Designed to deliver cleaner air, greater energy efficiency, and modern aesthetics, LG’s latest innovations reinforce its commitment to smarter, healthier homes.

Blending intelligent features with thoughtful design, the lineup integrates effortlessly into everyday living. From whole-room air purification to cooling and moisture control, LG’s 2025 solutions are designed to meet a wide range of indoor comfort needs—easily managed through the LG ThinQ™ app.

DUALCOOL™ AI Air: Smart Cooling That Adapts to You

The DUALCOOL™ AI Air residential air conditioner delivers intelligent, energy-efficient cooling powered by advanced AI Core-Tech and LG’s DUAL Inverter™ technology. It automatically adjusts airflow, temperature, and fan speed based on real-time room conditions and user behavior for optimal performance. Features like AI kW Manager and Window Open Detection help reduce energy consumption by responding intelligently to environmental changes and user habits.

To enhance overall comfort, AI Air Mode works in tandem with the DUAL Vane™ system to provide seamless transitions between cooling modes. Additionally, the Comfort Humidity Control function in the LG DUALCOOL™ S1 uses an embedded humidity sensor to maintain the ideal humidity level at your desired temperature—so your space always feels fresh, balanced, and comfortable.

To maintain cleaner indoor air, the unit features Plasmaster™ Ionizer+, All cleaning and Freeze Cleaning™ — all easily managed via the LG ThinQ™ app for added convenience and peace of mind.

PuriCare™ AeroBooster: Powerful Purification with Smart Energy Efficiency

The PuriCare™ AeroBooster delivers advanced air purification using the Aero Series V Filter, which reduces dust, odors, viruses, and bacteria. AI+ Mode intelligently adapts to your environment, offering greater energy efficiency. Clean Booster and Dual Airflow project purified air up to 5.5 meters, ensuring even room circulation.

Pet Mode delivers 76.9%1 stronger airflow to capture pet hair and odors, making it ideal for pet-friendly homes. Additional features include UVnano™ for eliminating 99.99%2 of bacteria, an Ionizer for extra protection, and a sleek design with customizable lighting, an LED display, and whisper-quiet operation. The AeroBooster also connects to LG ThinQ™ for real-time air monitoring and remote control.

PuriCare™ Dual Inverter Dehumidifier: Tackling Singapore’s Humidity with Efficiency

With Singapore’s year-round humidity, the LG PuriCare™ Dual Inverter Dehumidifier provides an effective solution for maintaining a drier, more comfortable home. Available in 26L*, 28L, and 34L capacities, it features an intelligent Smart+ Mode that automatically senses current humidity levels and adjusts both the compressor and fan speed—delivering fresh, balanced air tailored to your environment.

Equipped with a Dual Inverter Compressor™, it ensures fast, consistent dehumidification while using less energy. Capable of removing up to 34 liters of moisture per day, it also offers multi-directional airflow to reach damp corners and help prevent mold growth—supporting a healthier and more breathable living space.

*Online exclusive model at LG Online Brand Store

PuriCare™ AeroHit: Compact Performance for Smaller Spaces

Designed for smaller living areas, bedrooms, and study rooms, the PuriCare™ AeroHit offers high-performance air purification in a slim, minimalist form. Pet Care Mode efficiently removes pet hair and dander, while the 360-degree Aero Series H Filter captures dust, odors, allergens, and ultrafine pollutants. An advanced particle sensor detects even the smallest airborne particles and automatically adjusts purification levels for optimal indoor air quality.

Ideal for restful environments, the AeroHit operates quietly in Sleep Mode, and features a clean matte finish with an integrated LED air quality display.

PuriCare™ Aero Furniture: Air Purifier Meets Stylish Table

Blurring the lines between function and décor, the PuriCare™ Aero Furniture now comes in two new colourways: Milk Tea and Black. Serving as both a 360-degree air purifier and a side table, it includes a HEPA filter that removes 99.9%3 of ultrafine particles, UVnano™ fan protection, and built-in ambient lighting. Wireless charging4 and LG ThinQ™ connectivity round out its modern, multipurpose appeal.

Availability in Singapore

The 2025 LG air care and cooling range — including the PuriCare™ AeroBooster, PuriCare™ AeroHit, PuriCare™ Aero Furniture and PuriCare™ Dual Inverter Dehumidifier — is now available at the LG Online Brand Store , Shopee , Lazada , KrisShop , and available at all authorized retailer stores. The DUALCOOL™ AI Air residential air conditioner will be available through authorized retailer stores.

For full product details, visit www.lg.com/sg

Visual Assets: [HERE]

# # #

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and the Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 88 trillion in 2024. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com Shannon Kang LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com