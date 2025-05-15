LG STREAMING WEEK RETURNS WITH COMPELLING DEALS AND ENDLESS CONTENT TO ENJOY AT HOME

Over 70 Partners Across 42 Countries Offer Free and Discounted Subscriptions for the Ultimate Home Entertainment Experience Powered By webOS

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2025 - Following the success of last year’s LG Streaming Week, LG Electronics (LG) is bringing the campaign back with even more to offer. Running from May 19 to June 30 2025, LG Smart TV owners in 42 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia can access a wide range of free and discounted streaming content through partnerships with major content providers.

Eligible devices include LG TVs above UHD released after 2019 (running webOS 4.5 and above), the LG StanbyME or StanbyME Go, as well as UHD and WQHD Smart Monitors. Users can enjoy exclusive deals on the LG Streaming Week app, accessible from the Home Screen, Content Store or Apps.

With the LG webOS Smart TV platform continuing to expand its global user base while offering more enriching content experiences, this year’s campaign returns with a stronger focus on local content and more varied libraries, catering to diverse preferences and interests with the help of over 70 trusted content partners.

For LG Streaming Week 2025, LG Smart TV owners can dive into a new world of entertainment enriched by diverse content from leading streaming companies. From popular series and refined classical music performances to classic films and live sports, there’s plenty to explore from the comfort of home for everyone.

Renowned for premium, award-winning drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, Apple TV+ is offering three months of unlimited access to Apple Originals and more for just USD 2.99 per month.1 This includes the cultural phenomenon Severance, hit sci-fi favorites like Silo, acclaimed comedies like The Studio, compelling dramas like The Morning Show and Your Friends & Neighbors, and global hit film including The Gorge, The Instigators, Wolfs, The Family Plan and more. Apple TV+ also offers award-winning series for kids and families including Jane and Stillwater, and beloved Peanuts originals.

For classical music lovers and opera enthusiasts, LG Streaming Week is offering three months free access to Deutsche Grammophone’s Stage+, a video and audio streaming service boasting a curated selection of premium concerts, operas and documentaries from around the world. This offer will be available to LG TV owners worldwide.

Mubi, the global streaming service, distributor and production company, is offering LG TV owners complimentary three-month access to the world’s finest films. Mubi creates, curates, acquires and champions visionary films, bringing them to audiences all over the world. Catch the award-winning The Substance, starring Demi Moore, an exclusive Mubi release which became one of the most talked-about, thought-provoking and explosive films of the decade.

For an interactive experience, especially for LG TV owners, Blacknut Cloud Gaming offers a 30-minute free play session for any of their 500+ premium games and a special EUR 1/first month subscription offer for new subscribers.

Baby Shark World for Kids, developed by The Pinkfong Company, is offering its extensive collection of songs and stories to LG Smart TV owners worldwide for free for one month. The app provides a safe and fun experience where young learners can sing, play and learn along with their favorite characters through engaging educational content.

As part of its ongoing efforts to deliver diverse content, LG is bringing multiple local promotions for audiences of each region, thoughtfully tailored to their language, tastes and interests. In Singapore, LG TV users can enjoy the following benefits and promotions:

• Subscription fee of S$3.98 per month for the 3 months on Apple TV+

• 30 days free Viu Premium subscription

• Free 3 months subscription of STAGE+

• Free month trial of Stingray Karaoke

• Free month subscription and access to an exclusive game on Free Games by PlayWorks

• 30% off 1 year premium plan on iQiYi

• 30% off AHA’s Tamil and Telugu annual packs

• Free 2 months subscription with any purchase of SunNXT’s annual pack

• Free 1 month pass on Baby Shark World

• Access to free channels on LG Channel application

To ensure more users can enjoy the benefits of LG Streaming Week, LG is offering special promotions on its industry-leading TVs throughout the campaign period. This move will let more customers explore the company’s intuitive, feature-rich webOS which delivers seamless, personalized viewing experiences. Since its launch, the ever-evolving webOS platform has become a cornerstone of LG’s innovation, supported by over 4,000 partners in 180 countries and millions of active users.

For more information on certain LG Streaming Week offers, visit the dedicated page at LG.com/sg/lg-streaming-week-2025. For more details on product promotions, visit LG.com.

