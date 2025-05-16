LG SUPPORTS HEALTHIER LIVING WITH SMART AIR SOLUTIONS FOR THE COMMUNITY

Life’s Good Deeds Initiative Brings Air Purifiers and Dehumidifiers to Local Non-Profit Organisations

SINGAPORE, 16 May 2025 - LG Electronics Singapore is reinforcing its commitment to community wellbeing by providing 80 units of air purifiers and dehumidifiers to four local organisations: Bizlink Centre, New Hope Community Services, Ren Ci Hospital, and TOUCH Community Services. These include the LG 30L Dual Inverter Dehumidifier with Ionizer , LG PuriCare™ 360° (HIT) and LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier . Through its Life’s Good Deeds Initiative, LG continues its mission to improve the quality of life and contribute to healthier living environments for the vulnerable communities across Singapore.

Creating Cleaner, Healthier Spaces

LG’s provision of air purifiers and dehumidifiers aims to enhance air quality and living environments for communities under the care of these organisations. In a tropical country like Singapore with extreme humidity conditions, the initiative targets improving indoor air quality and managing humidity levels, both critical for the well-being of individuals.

LG’s smart air solutions are designed to meet the growing demand for healthier indoor environments. With features such as a Multi-filtration System that captures dust, allergens, and odours, and 360˚ Purification technology that ensures air is purified in every direction, LG’s air purifiers consistently provide clean, fresh air.

Meanwhile, the Dual Inverter Compressor technology in its dehumidifiers enables fast, energy-efficient humidity control, while a built-in ionizer purifies the air simultaneously. These solutions are engineered to remove excess moisture from the air, preventing mold and mildew growth in the home, addressing the environmental challenges of living in Singapore.

“We are proud to be able to donate our air purifiers and humidifiers to support the local communities in Singapore. At LG Electronics, we believe in the power of our technology and human-centered innovations to create a better and healthier life for all,” said Mr Jeff Nah, Product Director for Air Solutions at LG. “Together, we can foster a cleaner, safer, and more comfortable living space for everyone, ensuring that no one is left behind in our pursuit of a better future.”

Supporting the Community at Bizlink Centre

Bizlink Centre Singapore is a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering disadvantaged individuals, particularly persons with disabilities and those in recovery from mental health conditions. Bizlink offers a range of training programmes and on-the-job training to maximise opportunities for participants, helping them reach their fullest potential in an inclusive society.

“We appreciate the continued support from LG Electronics Singapore to our beneficiaries. Their donation of the air purifiers and dehumidifiers improves the well-being of our beneficiaries both at home and in the workplace, including our workshops and Day Activity Centre,” said Ms Ang Li May, Chief Executive Officer of Bizlink Centre. “This contribution helps to create a more conducive environment for them to engage in activities and productive work.”

Empowering Families with New Hope Community Services

New Hope Community Services is a social service agency dedicated to bringing positive change to the lives of the displaced and disadvantaged in the community. They provide a range of services, including temporary shelter, casework, mentoring, job-matching, life-skills training, and support for long-term housing and employment. New Hope CS serves individuals regardless of race or religion and is committed to empowering those in need.

“At New Hope Community Services, we believe that everyone deserves a safe and comfortable environment to call home, even during life’s most transitional seasons. LG’s support through their Life’s Good Deeds initiative has helped us create cleaner, healthier, and more comfortable spaces for the homeless community we serve — improving their wellbeing and living conditions,” said Ms Ong Xin Ling, Head of Communications and Partner Engagement at New Hope CS. “This partnership with LG Electronics Singapore serves as a reminder that meaningful change is only possible when we work together with committed, like-minded partners who are willing to journey alongside us to uplift and improve the quality of life for those we serve.”

Enhancing Healthcare Environments at Ren Ci Hospital

Ren Ci Hospital is dedicated to providing affordable medical, nursing and rehabilitative care services for the community, with facilities across the island that include a Community Hospital, three Nursing Homes, four Senior Care Centres and an Active Ageing Centre (Care). Ren Ci is currently the only community care organisation to provide the full suite of post-acute services, touching the lives of over 3,500 patients, residents and clients annually.

LG’s advanced air solutions will help Ren Ci enhance its care environment within the facilities. The air purifiers and dehumidifiers help maintain cleaner air and optimal humidity, which is crucial for supporting recovery and ensuring patient and resident comfort.

“We thank LG for the kind donation of air purifiers and dehumidifiers. These will benefit our patients and residents by making their stay here at Ren Ci more comfortable. We are truly appreciative of this thoughtful support,” said Mr Ong Eng Hua, Director of Operations at Ren Ci.

Improving Lives with TOUCH Community Services

TOUCH Community Services has grown into a multi-service organisation that provides support to children, youths-at-risk, families in need, caregivers, seniors, and individuals facing special or wellness challenges, helping them to thrive and contribute to the community. Through innovative programs and dedicated services, TOUCH empowers individuals to overcome barriers and see sustainable change and transformation in their lives. This commitment to making a meaningful impact aligns with our vision of creating a community where everyone can lead a fulfilling life.

“We are grateful for LG’s generous donation of air purifiers and dehumidifiers through their Life's Good Deeds initiative. These home appliances will significantly enhance the indoor environment, providing a healthier and more comfortable environment for persons under our care,” said Mrs Anita Low-Lim, Chief Transformation Officer and Group Head of Partnership & Volunteer Management at TOUCH Community Services. “We are heartened by our continued partnership with LG to uplift the community and we look forward to the positive impact it will bring to our clients.”

# # #

About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions, including chillers, for diverse sectors and climates. Committed to exceptional HVAC performance, the ES Company enhances comfort and health with innovative air care products. Leveraging deep industry expertise, it offers digitalized HVAC solutions designed to lower environmental impact. As a trusted partner, the company integrates cutting-edge technology into daily operations while offering ongoing support. Beyond HVAC, the ES Company also leads LG’s electric vehicle charging business, driving B2B growth in the clean tech sector – one of LG’s key future areas. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/global/business/hvac and www.LG.com/b2b .

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

