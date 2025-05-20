 LG ELECTRONICS HOSTS 2025 HVAC LEADERS’ SUMMIT 

Company Showcases Latest Innovations, Industry Insights and Strengthens Global Market Leadership

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) is hosting the LG HVAC Leaders’ Summit 2025, a series of conferences aimed at reinforcing its leadership in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market. Building on the success of its inaugural event in Seoul last year, LG is expanding the summit’s reach this year, starting with Africa (May 14-16) and the Asia and India Summit (May 19-22), followed by sessions in major markets around the world, including the Middle East and Latin America.

The LG HVAC Leaders’ Summit is a key initiative in LG’s strategy to establish itself as a global HVAC thought leader. The summit also serves as a platform to deepen collaboration with LG’s global network of technical consultants, foster customer loyalty and strengthen regional partnerships through impactful engagement.

Taking place in Seoul and Busan, the Asia and India Summit is being attended by leading HVAC consultants from Vietnam, the Philippines, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and India. The agenda features technical seminars delivered by LG experts, along with deep dives into key topics such as carbon-neutral building policies, advanced variable refrigerant flow system technologies for sustainable building application, and specialized solutions for data centers. Participants have the opportunity to explore the latest industry trends and gain insight into LG’s next-generation HVAC innovations.

Complementing the seminars, the summit also includes best practice sessions highlighting successful implementations of LG’s HVAC solutions across Asia and India. Notable case studies include the implementation of Singapore’s Green Mark strategy and the installation of the energy saving Multi VTM i system in Southeast Asia.

Additionally, attendees are visiting key reference sites, experiencing LG’s high-efficiency solutions in action across both commercial and residential settings.

To enhance the overall experience, LG has curated a customer care program, designed to foster long-term loyalty and trust. The summit offers personalized networking opportunities, immersive cultural activities and branded engagement programs, enabling consultants to forge deeper connections with LG representatives and peers from across the region.

Following the Africa, Asia and India event, the LG HVAC Leaders’ Summit will turn its attentions to other high-growth markets, hosting technicians from the Middle East in June, and Latin America in July. The summits will not only deepen engagement with local consultants but also serve as strategic platforms to introduce tailored HVAC solutions, strengthen regional partnerships and reinforce LG’s position as a global top-tier HVAC brand.

“The expanded LG HVAC Leaders’ Summit reflects our commitment to working closely together with key partners to drive growth in the global HVAC market and lay the foundations for sustainable success,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “Through continuous technological innovation and customer-focused approach, LG will keep delivering optimized HVAC solutions that ensure stable and efficient operations.”

