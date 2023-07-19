TRANSFORMATIVE CLEANING EXPERIENCE WITH LG’S LATEST ADDITION TO THE CORDZERO™ ALL-IN-ONE TOWER™ LINEUP

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2023 — Pushing past the boundaries of cleaning innovation, LG Electronics Singapore is expanding the All-in-One Tower™ lineup with two new models: A9T-Steam in Calming Green and A9T-Auto in Calming Gray. With advanced features and award-winning designs, the CordZero™ All-in-One Tower­™ lineup represents the company’s commitment to setting a new standard in cleaning technology, making household cleaning a breeze.







A Tower above the Rest

Home to the multitude of attachments is the All-in-One Tower™, a space-efficient and sleek docking station that automatically empties the vacuum bin while charging 2 batteries.



With a fully automated enclosed dust removal system, users can avoid coming into contact with dirt and dust. Upon docking the CordZero™ Handstick, contents from the vacuum bin are automatically transferred into a 2.5L dust bag inside the All-in-One Tower™.

The A9T-Auto and A9T-Steam also boast a state-of-the-art 3-Step Filtration System1 ensuring that dirt and dust are hygienically locked away. Air from the vacuum bin is filtered through a large capacity storage bag, before passing through another two filters, trapping even the finest dust particles from escaping back into your home.





Unparalleled and Innovative Features

Winner of a CES 2023 Innovation Award, the new A9T-Steam is the company’s first cordless stick vacuum cleaner to offer steam mopping functionality. This added feature is especially useful when it comes to eliminating stubborn stains and dirt.



The steam-heated mop pads are maintained at approximately 60 degrees Celsius and provide a superior cleaning power that surpasses traditional wet mopping solutions. An advanced automatic water supply system also keeps the mop pads consistently moist during mopping. At the same time, the dual sensors prevent the steam generator from overheating, ensuring user safety and optimal performance. In addition, users can also opt to vacuum and mop simultaneously, reducing the total time spent on cleaning.

Another attachment that helps the LG A9T-Steam set a new standard in cleaning convenience is the Wide and Slim LED Nozzle. Designed with user-friendly functionality in mind, this unique nozzle combines a wide width and slim height to effortlessly tackle cleaning tasks, allowing users to clean larger areas effectively while accessing narrow spaces and hard-to-reach corners. It also comes equipped with an LED light that illuminates the cleaning path for enhanced visibility, ensuring no dirt or debris goes unnoticed.

While the A9T-Steam offers enhanced visibility with an LED light, the A9T-Auto is also a formidable contender when it comes to cleaning excellence with the Power Drive™ Nozzle specifically designed for hard floors. With its precision engineering, the Power Drive™ Nozzle combines optimal suction power with a slim and agile design that allows the user to manoeuvre effortlessly in tight spaces and provides efficient cleaning.





Advanced Separation and Filtration for Powerful Suction

Central to the exceptional performance of the CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ vacuums is the revolutionary Smart Inverter Motor™, which operates at high speed, generating an impressive suction power of up to 220W and effortlessly lifting dust particles. Combined with the Axial Turbo Cyclone, the vacuum effectively separates dust and hair and providesng-lasting suction power for optimal cleaning results.







Time-Saving Efficiency

One of the standout features of the CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ lineup is the LG Kompressor™ technology. This cutting-edge innovation efficiently compresses the dust and hair accumulated in the bin, reducing its volume by up to 2.4 times the original capacity[1]. As a result, users can enjoy the convenience of less frequent bin cleanouts, streamlining the cleaning process. When the bin is emptied, the All-in-One Tower™ handles the rest, ensuring a hassle-free experience.



"LG continues to push the boundaries of home cleaning technology with the introduction of the A9T-Steam and A9T-Auto in our CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ lineup," said Chris Lee, Head of Product Management / Home Appliances, LG Electronics Singapore. "We took our customers’ pain points into consideration and implemented advanced features such as steam mopping, auto emptying and installation of LED lights on the nozzle. This helps to provide customers with a new level of cleaning excellence."

With advanced features and award-winning designs, the A9T-Auto and A9T-Steam set a new standard in cleaning technology, making household cleaning effortless and efficient.

*Details on pricing and key product features are included in the specifications table.





Key Specifications

Brand LG Sales Model Name A9T-AUTO A9T-ULTRA A9T-STEAM Suffix EIGQLSL ECBQLSL ECGQLSL Colour Gray Beige Green Key Feature (Summary) Suction Power (Smart Inverter Motor™) Up to 210W Up to 210W Up to 220W Max Running Time (Dual Battery) Up to 120 min. Up to 120 min. Up to 120 min. Suction Mode Normal, Power, Turbo Dust Compaction and Easy Emptying (Kompressor™) O O O Floor Standing Charger O O O Thumb Touch Control O O O 4 Step Telescopic Pipe O O O HEPA Filtration System O O O Removable and Washable Filters O O O Wi-Fi Connectivity O O O Indicator Type LED Indicator LED Indicator LED Indicator Clogging Alert O O O Charging Status O O O Main Tools Included Power DriveTM Mop O Power DriveTM Multi Surface Nozzle O Power Drive™ Nozzle (for hard floor) O O Bedding Power Punch™ O O Power Drive Mini™ O Wide LED Slim Nozzle O Power DriveTM Steam Mop O Acc.Included Combination Tool O O O Crevice Tool O O O Extra Pre-filter O O O Battery Battery Type Lithium ion Battery Life based on 2 Batteries Normal mode(Handy) 120min / Normal mode(Stick) 80min Power mode(Stick) 40min / Turbo mode(Stick) 12min Normal mode(Handy) 120min / Normal mode(Stick) 80min Power mode(Stick) 40min / Turbo mode(Stick) 20min Battery Life based on 1 Batteries Normal mode(Handy) 60min / Normal mode(Stick) 40min Power mode(Stick) 20min / Turbo mode(Stick) 6min Normal mode(Handy) 60min / Normal mode(Stick) 40min Power mode(Stick) 20min / Turbo mode(Stick) 10min Charging Time (hr) 4 Voltage 25.2V Consumption Power 370W(Max 590W) Filtration HEPA Filtration System 3 Step Filtration System Convenience Cyclone System Axial Turbo Cyclone Dust Bin Capacity (Litter) 0.44L Product Weight (Body + Power Drive Slim Floor Nozzle) 2.6kg Product Weight (All-in-One TowerTM) 10.1kg Noise 84dB

1 Based on LG internal testing results observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (Maine Coon) was suctioned and compressed by the manual compression function repeatedly until it reached the receptacle capacity. Compression efficiency "2.4x" was calculated by comparing the weight of compressed cat hair with the weight of non-compressed cat hair (both with the same volume). Actual receptacle capacity (compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.