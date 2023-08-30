We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Objet Collection | LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (Calming Grey)
All-in-One Cleaning Solution for Seamless Home Care
*The test was run by KRIBS, in accordance to LG Electronics protocol. The dust bag in the All-in-One Tower (Model No. : VDS-ST1*U) was filled with simulated household dust, specified IEC 628852 7.2.2.3 and bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, pneumonia bacilli, Escherichia coli-about 107 CFU / ㎖ for each test bacteria). The cultivated chalet is located on 9 representative location on top of the dust. After operating the UVC LED for 2 hours, a comparison was made between the number of live bacteria with the un-treated chalet. [Test condition : (23 ± 2) ℃, (45 ± 5) % R.H.]
*Dust bag should be replaced when the indicator on display is flashing. LG recommends that the dust bag is replaced every 3 months to ensure optimal performance and to inhibit bacterial growth.
*Inhibition rate of bacterial growth may vary, depending on actual environmental conditions.
*Based on LG internal test results, run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo--is up to 120 mins, 60 mins, and 14 mins, respectively. (A9 run time for each mode-Normal, Power and Turbo-is up to 80 mins, 18 mins and 12 mins respectively) These run times apply when two batteries are used, with one being charged in the vacuum cleaner and the other being directly charged by the charging station. With one battery (battery is directly charged from charging station), run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo-is up to 60 mins, 30 mins, 7 mins, respectively. Actual run time may be reduced when the Power Drive Nozzle with motor is in use and may also vary depending on operating environment and hours of use. The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), without any nozzle, and with the Wi-Fi on.
Powerful Suction for a More Complete Clean
*The test run by SLG was based on A9 Kompressor™ IEC62885-2 5.8. The A9 Kompressor™ was tested in Turbo mode with a fully-charged battery and an empty dust receptacle. Maximum suction power was calculated by the degree of vacuum (kPa), which was measured for 10 seconds at each measurement point. Actual suction power may vary depending on operating environment. The A9 Kompressor™ was tested without the telescopic pipe or any nozzles.
Removable Filters for Easy Maintenance
Easily maintain your vacuum by removing and washing your filters. Over time, dirt builds up on the filters inside your vacuum. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave the filters to dry completely before placing them back in the vacuum
*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999%('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.
*Based on LG internal testing results observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (Maine Coon) was suctioned and compressed by the manual compression function repeatedly until it reached the receptacle capacity. Compression efficiency "2.4x" was calculated by comparing the weight of compressed cat hair with the weight of non-compressed cat hair (both with the same volume). Actual receptacle capacity (compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.
*To use ThinQ™, A9 Kompressor™ needs to be connected to Wi-Fi via 'LG ThinQ App. The 'LG ThinQ™ App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on any smart phone . Detailed instructions are in LG ThinQ™, Please refer to the application guide. The LG ThinQ™ App may not properly function based on some smart phone models. Please check software versions for compatibility (Android OS 5.0 or above, iOS 10.0 or above).
Easy and Comprehensive Cleaning with Multiple Accessories
*Based on LG internal test results, the number of vibrations per minute vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.
Space Saving Design that Elevates Your Space at the Same Time
It shows the vacuum cleaners from various angles placed in a space in a modern interior.
Key Specs
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
-
Iron Grey
-
Kompressor Technology
-
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
-
Yes
-
Washable Filters
-
Yes
-
Auto-Empty Charge Stand
-
Yes
All specs
-
Cleaning Brush
-
Yes
-
Combination Tool
-
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
-
Yes
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
-
2 (Dual)
-
Battery Type
-
Lithium-ion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
-
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
-
60
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
-
40
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Power Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
-
20
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
-
7
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
-
6
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
260 x 870 x 260
-
Product Height (mm) (Max)
-
1120
-
Weight (kg)
-
2.6
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
256 x 1009 x 298
-
Weight (kg)
-
10.1
-
5-Step Filtration System
-
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)
-
Yes
-
AEROSCIENCE
-
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
-
Yes
-
Charging and Storage
-
All-in-One Tower
-
Clogged Objects Indicator
-
Yes
-
Convert to Handheld
-
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
-
Axial Turbo Cyclone
-
Dual PowerPack
-
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator
-
Yes
-
Kompressor Technology
-
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
-
Yes
-
Thumb Touch Control
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)
-
Washable Filters
-
Yes
-
3-Step Filtration System
-
Yes
-
Accessories Storage
-
Yes
-
All-in-One Tower
-
Yes
-
Auto-Empty Charge Stand
-
Yes
-
Auxiliary Battery Status Indicator
-
Yes
-
Capacitive Touch Controls
-
Yes
-
Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator
-
Yes
-
UVC LED
-
Yes
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
-
Iron Grey
-
Body Color (Tower)
-
Deep Grey
-
Bedding Nozzle
-
Yes
-
Mop Nozzle
-
No
-
Pet Nozzle
-
No
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
-
Yes
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
-
No
-
Accessory Bag
-
No
-
Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage
-
No
-
Extendable Hose Extension
-
No
-
Extra Exhaust Filter
-
No
-
Extra Pre-filter
-
Yes
-
Flexible Crevice Tool
-
No
-
Hard Dirt Tool
-
No
-
Mattress Tool
-
No
-
Mop Pads (Qty)
-
0
-
Multi-angle Tool
-
No
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
-
No
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
-
0.44
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)
-
1.056
-
Power Mode
-
Normal / Power / Turbo
-
Bag Capacity (L)
-
2.5
-
Empty Mode
-
Auto / Manual
-
Cleaning History
-
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm
-
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Guide
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
