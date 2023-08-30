We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Features
Gallery
Specs
Reviews
Support
Where to buy
Objet Collection | LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (Calming Green)
Objet Collection | LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (Calming Green)
Create a Natural Atmosphere in Any Space
It shows the calming green color LG All-in-One Tower Objet Collection.
Designed for a Better Life
Beautiful on the Outside, Smart on the Inside
Get the Vacuum that Empties Itself
The graphic image shows the exterior of the triple filter and the location of the triple filter inside the vacuum cleaner.
Enjoy the Ease of a Self-Cleaning Container
The graphic image shows the working shape of the UVC LED and where it is located inside the vacuum cleaner.
More Space to Elevate Your Design
It shows the right storage space, the left storage space, and the wet mop attached to the outside of the vacuum cleaner.
This image shows you enjoying cleaning using the CodeZero All-In-One Tower.
Empty the Bin Less Often
It shows the scene of compressing the dust in the vacuum cleaner head.
Charge a Backup Battery While You Clean
It shows the battery pack of the vacuum cleaner.
Control Features with One Touch of Your Thumb
It shows the vacuum cleaner handle and the button on the handle.
Switch from Wet Mopping to Steam Mop
Image of steam battery packs installed from top to bottom.
Vacuum and Mop at the same time
In the underside cut of the Steam Mop, mop is activated, and at the same time dust is collected and sucked into the inlet.
Uninterrupted Cleaning With a Mop That Stays Wet
The mop is wet. A close-up of the internal pump on the left shows water flowing through the pump, with a water drop icon added.
Upgraded Nozzle Specs1
An image expressing the height and width of a Wide Slim Nozzle. The height is 4.65 cm and the width is 30 cm.
Precision Corner Cleaning
A close-up image of the inlet is added over the product cut of the nozzle, and a graphic of the air passing through is shown.
Bright LED Lighting2
A nozzle is placed in a dark space, and lighting is coming from the front LED light.
This image shows a mobile phone with a CordZero All-in-One Tower and a ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The application screen image may differ depending on the product or app version used.
Power DriveTM Steam Mop
Reduce cleaning time by vacuuming and mopping at the same time. Activate Steam Mop to remove stubborn stains.
Slim LED Nozzle
The upgraded design makes cleaning easier due to the wide width and slim height. The LED light also helps to illuminate dark environments for more comprehensive cleaning.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Key Specs
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
-
Calming Green
-
Kompressor Technology
-
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
-
Yes
-
Washable Filters
-
Yes
-
Auto-Empty Charge Stand
-
Yes
All specs
-
Cleaning Brush
-
Yes
-
Combination Tool
-
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
-
Yes
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
-
2 (Dual)
-
Battery Type
-
Lithium-ion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
-
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
-
60
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
-
40
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Power Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
-
20
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
-
7
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
-
10
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
250 x 870 x 260
-
Product Height (mm) (Max)
-
1120
-
Weight (kg)
-
2.6
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
256 x 1009 x 298
-
Weight (kg)
-
10.1
-
5-Step Filtration System
-
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)
-
Yes
-
AEROSCIENCE
-
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
-
Yes
-
Charging and Storage
-
All-in-One Tower
-
Clogged Objects Indicator
-
Yes
-
Convert to Handheld
-
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
-
Yes
-
Dual PowerPack
-
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator
-
Yes
-
Kompressor Technology
-
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
-
Yes
-
Thumb Touch Control
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)
-
Washable Filters
-
Yes
-
3-Step Filtration System
-
Yes
-
Accessories Storage
-
Yes
-
All-in-One Tower
-
Yes
-
Auto-Empty Charge Stand
-
Yes
-
Auxiliary Battery Status Indicator
-
Yes
-
Capacitive Touch Controls
-
Yes
-
Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator
-
Yes
-
UVC LED
-
Yes
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
-
Calming Green
-
Body Color (Tower)
-
Calming Green
-
Bedding Nozzle
-
Yes
-
Slim LED Nozzle
-
Yes
-
Mop Nozzle
-
No
-
Pet Nozzle
-
No
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
-
No
-
Steam Power Drive™ Mop Nozzle
-
Yes
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
-
No
-
Accessory Bag
-
No
-
Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage
-
No
-
Extendable Hose Extension
-
No
-
Extra Exhaust Filter
-
No
-
Extra Pre-filter
-
Yes
-
Flexible Crevice Tool
-
No
-
Hard Dirt Tool
-
No
-
Mattress Tool
-
No
-
Mop Pads (Qty)
-
4
-
Multi-angle Tool
-
No
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
-
Yes
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
-
0.44
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)
-
1.056
-
Power Mode
-
Normal / Power / Turbo
-
Bag Capacity (L)
-
2.5
-
Empty Mode
-
Auto / Manual
-
Cleaning History
-
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm
-
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Guide
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
A9T-STEAM
Objet Collection | LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (Calming Green)