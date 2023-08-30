About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Objet Collection | LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (Calming Green)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

  • Free $50 Grocery Voucher + Auto Wine Opener + Dustbag (6pcs). Click here to find out more

Objet Collection | LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (Calming Green)

A9T-STEAM

Objet Collection | LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (Calming Green)

It shows a calming green color LG CordZero All-in-One Tower Objet Collection.
LG Objet Collection

Complete your space

LG CordZero™ Objet Collection has an elegant design for a clean, modern space.

It shows calming green color LG CordZero All-in-One Tower Objet Collection is placed in the Living Room that matches naturally to the furniture around.

It shows calming green color LG CordZero All-in-One Tower Objet Collection is placed in a blue-tone modern living room.

It shows calming green color LG CordZero All-in-One Tower Objet Collection is placed in a brown-tone modern living room.

It shows LG CordZero All-in-One Tower Objet Collection is placed in a modern living room.

Create a Natural Atmosphere in Any Space

LG CordZero™ Objet Collection suits a variety of spaces and circumstances. Objet designs, colors and materials harmonize with virtually any interior.

It shows the calming green color LG All-in-One Tower Objet Collection.

It shows calming green color LG CordZero All-in-One Tower Objet Collection is placed in a modern living room.

It shows LG CordZero All-in-One Tower Objet Collection is placed in a green-tone modern living room.

Designed for a Better Life

This image shows the dust automatically emptying when connected to the All-in-One Tower.

Hands-free Auto Dust Emptying

This image shows the bottom of Steam mop with the expression of steam heat.

Easier Stain Removal With Steam Mop

It shows the scene of compressing the dust in the vacuum cleaner head.

Up to 2.4× More Bin Capacity

Shows mobile screen and icons that introduce the functionality of the CordZero All-in-One Tower.

Smart Monitoring And Diagnosis

Easy Emptying & Storage

Beautiful on the Outside, Smart on the Inside

The aesthetic All-in-One Tower™ lets you easily empty dust and efficiently store cleaning tools.

Get the Vacuum that Empties Itself

The bin empties automatically when you connect to the docking station, saving you the time and hassle of dust scattering all over the place.

The graphic image shows the exterior of the triple filter and the location of the triple filter inside the vacuum cleaner.

Enjoy the Ease of a Self-Cleaning Container

UVC LED activates on the top layer of dust inside the bag to inhibit bacterial growth1 — leaving your home cleaner.

The graphic image shows the working shape of the UVC LED and where it is located inside the vacuum cleaner.

More Space to Elevate Your Design

Enjoy more space in your home with a style to match it.

It shows the right storage space, the left storage space, and the wet mop attached to the outside of the vacuum cleaner.

No More Stops in the Middle of Cleaning
Uninterrupted Cleaning Performance

No More Stops in the Middle of Cleaning

Dual battery pack delivers uninterrupted cleaning performance with run time of up to 120 minutes. 

This image shows you enjoying cleaning using the CodeZero All-In-One Tower.

Empty the Bin Less Often

The LG KOMPRESSOR™ gives you up to 2.4 times1 the bin space, meaning less time is wasted emptying the bin.

It shows the scene of compressing the dust in the vacuum cleaner head.

Charge a Backup Battery While You Clean

Clean and charge battery at the same time with dual battery packs. Enjoy run time up to 120 minutes2.

It shows the battery pack of the vacuum cleaner.

Control Features with One Touch of Your Thumb

Use both mopping and vacuum features at the same time with one touch of a conveniently placed button.

It shows the vacuum cleaner handle and the button on the handle.

Great Cleaning Efficiency
Great Cleaning Efficiency

Vacuum and Mop at the same time with Power Drive™ Steam Mop1

Power Drive™ Steam Mop effectively removes dirt, dust and stubborn stains.

Switch from Wet Mopping to Steam Mop

Simply insert the battery into Power Drive™ Steam Mop3 to switch from normal wet mop mode to steam mop mode.

Image of steam battery packs installed from top to bottom.

Vacuum and Mop at the same time

Reduce your cleaning time by vacuuming and mopping at the same time with the Power Drive™ Mop. Detach the tank for convenient cleaning and refilling.

In the underside cut of the Steam Mop, mop is activated, and at the same time dust is collected and sucked into the inlet.

Uninterrupted Cleaning With a Mop That Stays Wet

In mop mode, the automatic water supply system from an electronic pump can reduce the inconvenience of having to wet the mop pads.The 3-level water control mechanism adjusts how much water is dispensed from the water supply tank. Choose between low, high or no water supply depending on your requirements.

The mop is wet. A close-up of the internal pump on the left shows water flowing through the pump, with a water drop icon added.

Comprehensive Cleaning with Slim LED Nozzle

A Thorough, Satisfying Clean

The Wide Slim Nozzle conveniently cleans narrow and hard-to-reach spaces. The LED light placed in the front of the slim and wide nozzle helps to illuminate the floor in dark environments.

Upgraded Nozzle Specs1

The width has been increased by approx. 5 cm to cover more space with less effort, and the slim design lowered by approx. 0.85 cm makes cleaning more convenient.

An image expressing the height and width of a Wide Slim Nozzle. The height is 4.65 cm and the width is 30 cm.

Precision Corner Cleaning

Effectively lifts dust and dirt from hard-to-reach spaces.

A close-up image of the inlet is added over the product cut of the nozzle, and a graphic of the air passing through is shown.

Bright LED Lighting2

The LED light on the front of the nozzle illuminates the floor in dark environments to help clean the floor.

A nozzle is placed in a dark space, and lighting is coming from the front LED light.

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™
Convenient Connectivity

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™

Easily monitor the cleaning history of your CordZeroTM, run diagnostics & more with the LG ThinQ™ app.

This image shows a mobile phone with a CordZero All-in-One Tower and a ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.

*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The application screen image may differ depending on the product or app version used.

Use Various Nozzles to Suit your Situation
All the Tools You Need

Use Various Nozzles to Suit your Situation

Power DriveTM Steam Mop

 

Reduce cleaning time by vacuuming and mopping at the same time. Activate Steam Mop to remove stubborn stains.

Slim LED Nozzle

 

The upgraded design makes cleaning easier due to the wide width and slim height. The LED light also helps to illuminate dark environments for more comprehensive cleaning.

Bedding Power PunchTM

 

This powered nozzle is ideal for furniture, upholstery, mattresses, beddings, sofas and even car seats.

This image shows you cleaning the car seat with a Crevice Tool.

Crevice Tool

This image shows you using the 2-in-1 Combination Tool to clean narrow gaps such as bookcase gaps, frame gaps, etc.

2-in-1 Combination Tool

The graphic image shows the 5-Step Filtration System.

Clean the Floor and Purify the Air at Once

The 5-step filtration system separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust.
Easily remove and clean the filter and cyclone system to keep your vacuum running at its best.

Removable Filters for Easy Maintenance

Both the filter and the cyclone system can easily be removed to clean your vacuum and keep it in the best condition.
The graphic image shows the Smart Inverter Motor and the Axial Turbo Cyclone. In addition, the vacuum head and the head part are made transparent to show the Smart Inverter Motor installed from the inside.

Reduced Cleaning Time with Strong Suction

The powerful combined features of the Smart Inverter Motor™ and Axial Turbo Cycle™ reduce cleaning time while boosting cleaning performance.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Print

Key Specs

Body Color (Cleaner)

Calming Green

Kompressor Technology

Yes

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

Yes

Washable Filters

Yes

Auto-Empty Charge Stand

Yes

All specs

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Cleaning Brush

Yes

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

2 (Dual)

Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Charging Time per battery (minutes)

240

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

60

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

40

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Power Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

20

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

7

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

10

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

250 x 870 x 260

Product Height (mm) (Max)

1120

Weight (kg)

2.6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

256 x 1009 x 298

Weight (kg)

10.1

FEATURES (CLEANER)

5-Step Filtration System

Yes

5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)

Yes

AEROSCIENCE

Yes

Battery Status Indicator

Yes

Charging and Storage

All-in-One Tower

Clogged Objects Indicator

Yes

Convert to Handheld

Yes

Cyclone Technology

Yes

Dual PowerPack

Yes

Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

Yes

Kompressor Technology

Yes

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

Yes

Thumb Touch Control

Yes

Type

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

Washable Filters

Yes

FEATURES (TOWER)

3-Step Filtration System

Yes

Accessories Storage

Yes

All-in-One Tower

Yes

Auto-Empty Charge Stand

Yes

Auxiliary Battery Status Indicator

Yes

Capacitive Touch Controls

Yes

Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator

Yes

UVC LED

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Cleaner)

Calming Green

Body Color (Tower)

Calming Green

NOZZLES

Bedding Nozzle

Yes

Slim LED Nozzle

Yes

Mop Nozzle

No

Pet Nozzle

No

Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

No

Steam Power Drive™ Mop Nozzle

Yes

Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Accessory Bag

No

Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

No

Extendable Hose Extension

No

Extra Exhaust Filter

No

Extra Pre-filter

Yes

Flexible Crevice Tool

No

Hard Dirt Tool

No

Mattress Tool

No

Mop Pads (Qty)

4

Multi-angle Tool

No

Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Dust Bin Capacity (L)

0.44

Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)

1.056

Power Mode

Normal / Power / Turbo

PERFORMANCE (TOWER)

Bag Capacity (L)

2.5

Empty Mode

Auto / Manual

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Cleaning History

Yes

Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

Yes

Filter Cleaning Guide

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

What people are saying

Buy directly

A9T-STEAM

Objet Collection | LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (Calming Green)