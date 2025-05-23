Turn Dad’s Daily Routine into a Smart Experience with LG this Father’s Day

From innovative gadgets to powerful tools, give Dad the gift he deserves.

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2025 - Looking for the perfect way to celebrate Dad this Father’s Day? LG Electronics has curated a collection of gifts that combine innovation, style, and everyday practicality. From high-performance laptops to intelligent home appliances, each item is designed to upgrade his daily routine with ease. Enjoy exclusive deals up to 41% off from 4 June 2025 onwards, only at the LG Online Brand Store—because Dad deserves the best.

LG gram Pro 2in1 16" - A great way for Dad’s to unwind

LG gram Pro 2in1 16" Intel® Core™ Ultra7, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM – $3,499

This Father’s Day, surprise Dad with the power and versatility of the LG gram Pro 2-in-1 16" —the perfect companion for work, creativity or relaxation. Ultra-lightweight yet packed with performance, it effortlessly transforms from laptop to tablet, giving him the flexibility to switch between business calls and catching up on his favorite shows. With a stunning 16-inch OLED touch display, long-lasting battery, and stylus support, it’s a gift that helps him do more, wherever he is—because Dad deserves tech that keeps up with him.

LG 65" OLED evo AI G5 TV + SG10TY Soundbar - A Cinematic Treat For The King

LG 65" OLED evo AI G5 TV – $4,999

Treat Dad to the ultimate viewing experience with a perfect blend of stunning visuals and immersive audio. The LG 65" OLED evo AI G5 TV delivers exceptional picture quality, powered by the advanced alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 2, which enhances every detail for razor-sharp clarity. With dedicated AI features such as the AI button, AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge and AI Picture and Sound Wizard, he can enjoy a smarter and more personalized viewing experience. Complementing this advanced functionality, the LG 65" OLED evo AI G5 TV’s elegant one wall design and zero-gap mount allow it to sit flush against the wall, creating a clean, sophisticated look that enhances any living space. Pair it with the SG10TY Soundbar* and you will get a next-level entertainment setup. The soundbar delivers super clear audio that makes everything sound more real and exciting. Whether Dad’s catching the latest action movie or having a chill family movie night, the immersive sound really pulls you in. With AI Sound Pro, it even adjusts automatically to whatever he’s watching for the best sound every time.

*Reward yourself with $100 in grocery e-vouchers when you purchase the 65G5 and SG10TY as a bundle. T&Cs apply.

LG Objet Collection Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration in Beige - For the Dad Who Deserves the Purest

Objet Collection Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration in Beige – $2,099

Show your dad your appreciation with the gift of health and convenience—using an LG Tankless Water Purifier WD518AN . With customisable settings for temperature and capacity, he can enjoy his coffee hot or his post-workout water perfectly chilled, just the way he likes it. The Up & Down Moving Tap makes it easy to fill any bottle or mug, while LG ThinQ™ allows him to control and monitor the purifier right from his phone. It’s a thoughtful gift that says you care—about his health, comfort and everyday moments.

LG 34L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier - A Breath of Fresh Air for all the Dad

LG 34L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier – $729.00

A thoughtful gift that shows Dad you got his back. With the LG 34L PuriCare™ Dual Inverter Dehumidifier , he does not have to choose between comfort and productivity. The Dual Inverter works fast to keep the humidity level at a comfortable level so he can stay focused during back-to-back meetings or enjoy a cool, quiet evening after a long day — no more sticky air or distractions. It stands out for its high capacity and energy efficiency. It is designed to quickly reduce humidity levels, making it suitable for larger spaces or areas with high moisture. The inclusion of smart features like LG ThinQ™ allows for remote monitoring and control, adding convenience for Dad busy lifestyles. From high-performance laptops to intelligent home appliances, each product in the lineup is crafted to deliver convenience, efficiency and a touch of sophistication. With LG’s latest innovations, surprising Dad with a thoughtful, functional gift has never been easier.

