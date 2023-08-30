About Cookies on This Site

LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier HIT

AS60GHWG0

LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier HIT

Front Light Off

Key Benefit Summary

There is a PuriCare air purifier with airflow in front of the window, and three filters are seen filtering dust in front of it.

Thorough Air Purification

The PuriCare air purifier is placed between the stairs and the drawer.

Compact in Size

It shows the LED indicator in a big way.

Visible Air Quality

Airflow comes out of the PuriCare air purifier on the left, and the LG ThinQ logo is visible on top of it, and the LG ThinQ app screen on the right is linked to the mobile phone.

Smart Air Care

Thorough Air Purification

Give Your Air a Deep Clean

Allergy care reduces bacteria, viruses, ultra-fine dust, allergens, and even harmful gases in the air.

Mom and baby are having a good time in the living room. Clean air is coming out of the air purifier on the right.

Breathe Clean Air with Multi-filtration System

Multi-filtration system captures and removes 99.9%1) of harmful
particles-bacteria, viruses, dust, allergen, and odor components.

Leaves Your Space Clean from
Bacteria

The Ionizer2) reduces harmful bacteria, keeping your family
healthy.

Certified by BAF

BAF has certified that the filter is coated to remove harmful and allergens such as house dust mites, fungi, and mold floating in the air.

Tested by FITI1)

Anti-bacterial 99.9% ('22.12.01)

-Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella

pneumoniae / Escherichia coli

-Test Method: ISO 20743 : 2021 (Determination of

antibacterial activity of textile products)

Tested by KCL1)

[Anti-viral 99.1% ('23.02.01)]

-Test bacteria: Feline calicivirus

-Test Method: ISO 18184:2019, but changed the contacting time to 24 hours

[Dust 99.999% ('22.10.21)]

Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0.01㎛ in 15.1min. operating on Turbo mode. Products: PuriCare™ AS183HWWA Condition: 30.0㎥chamber.

Tested by TÜV2)

Generated Ion 10.0M↑('23.1.16)

- Place of Testing : LG Electronics Gasan R&D Campus

- Test Result : Test quantity of generated ion (Negative ion over 5M, Positive ion over 5M) in 100mm.

- Product : AS60GHWG0 / Condition : 30.2m3

 
Compact in Size

Fits Anywhere,
Covers More Space

The compact design f its anywhere and keeps the air clean even in large spaces.

An air purifier is located in the living room.
An air purifier is located in the kitchen.
An air purifier is located in the bedroom.
An air purifier is located in the children’s room.
360˚ Purification

Purify the Air All Around You

LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360˚ around you,
in every direction, no matter where you place it.
Smart Sensor & Indicator

Bring Air Quality to Light

Check your air quality at a glance with a color-coded indicator based on PM 1.0 sensor detecting system.

*The PuriCare™ air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colors: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red color denotes the worst air quality and a green color denotes the best air quality.

Extra Sensitive for Extra Tiny Particles

The PM 1.0 Sensor detects contaminants that are undetectable by the human
eye.

See Your Air Quality at a Glance

The smart indicator on top of the system displays the overall air quality, monitoring both odors and dust particles.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart Air Care

Take Control of the Air with LG ThinQ™

Use LG ThinQ™ to turn on PuriCare™ remotely so cleaner air awaits your family-even on dusty days.

There is a hand holding a cell phone that shows the LG ThinQ app screen on the left, the LG ThinQ logo on the right, and there is a Puricare air purifier under it, it is linked to the cell phone.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

AS60GHWG0
CAPACITY
62.8 M²
Dimension (W x H x D)
315x511x315
USP 1
360˚ Purification
USP 2
Multi-filtration System

All specs

SPECIFICATIONS

Model Name

AS60GHWG0.AHK

Power consumption [W]

41W (220~240 / 50~60Hz)

Size [mm]

315x511x315

Weight [kg]

6.75kg/8.05

CADR [m3/hr]

480

Applicable area [m^2]^

62.8 M²

Noise [dB]

53 (Turbo) / 25 (Low)

Fan speed

5 Steps(Auto / Low / Middle / High / Turbo)

Timer

Yes

Filter

1ea x Pre filter/Dust filter/Gas filte

Filter Grade

H13

Anti-allerg functional liquid

Yes

Filter antibacterial treatment

Yes

(ZnO)

Yes

Ionizer

Yes

Deodorizing sensor

Yes

PM1.0 sensor

Yes

Side Lighting

Yes

Child lock

Yes

Wi-Fi (ThinQ) WIFI APP

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Remote control

NO (Wi-fi & Display control)

Front Light Off

AS60GHWG0

LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier HIT