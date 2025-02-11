TV 2021 Series Magic Remote Control (with NFC)

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
AKB76036504

Key Features

  • NFC Function Support

How to Register

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

How to register the Magic Remote Control

To use the Magic Remote Control, first pair it with your TV. 

1. Put batteries into the Magic Remote and turn the TV on.

2. Point the Magic Remote Control at your TV and press the Wheel (OK) button on the remote Control.

 

- If the TV fails to register the Magic Remote Control, try again after turning the TV off and back on.

How to deregister the Magic Remote Control

Remote Control Press and hold the (HOME)button and (Back)button at the same time for five seconds, to unpair the Magic Remote Control with your TV.

 

- Press and hold the (Home) button and (Settings) button together for more than 5 seconds to disconnect and re-register the Magic Remote Control at the same time.

Dimensions

All specs

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    AKB76036504

  • Color

    Black

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    41 x 190 x 31

  • Net Weight (g)

    96

