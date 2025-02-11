Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
24” IPS Full HD monitor with USB-C

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

24” IPS Full HD monitor with USB-C

24MS570B-B

24” IPS Full HD monitor with USB-C

()
  • front view
  • +15 degree side view
  • -15 degree side view
  • side view
  • rear view
  • rear perspective view
  • close-up view of ports
  • close-up view of ports
  • side view of the screen moving downwards for height adjustment
  • Clear image at any angle
  • Switch swifty
  • Protect your eyes
  • All-in- one-connectivity
  • Easy and comfy
front view
+15 degree side view
-15 degree side view
side view
rear view
rear perspective view
close-up view of ports
close-up view of ports
side view of the screen moving downwards for height adjustment
Clear image at any angle
Switch swifty
Protect your eyes
All-in- one-connectivity
Easy and comfy

Key Features

  • 23.8” IPS Full HD display
  • 3-side Virtually Borderless design
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate / LG Switch app
  • USB-C (Power delivery 65W)
  • Reader Mode / Flicker Safe
  • Height / Tilt adjustable stand
More

23.8" IPS Full HD display

True color at wide angles

LG Monitor with IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. It can provide clear color reproduction, and help users to view the screen at 178° range of wide angle.

A workspace on a desk with a IPS FHD monitor and document holder.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals.
Seamless workflow.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs. Also, you can enjoy realistic gameplay with less screen stuttering and motion blur.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*The refresh rate feature may vary depending on the user’s PC conditions.

USB-C

One port to meet your needs

Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable** for up to 65W of power delivery, no separate laptop adapter needed. Use your monitor as a hub to connect various devices and transfer data, creating a cleaner, less cluttered desk with a single cable.

Display pictogram.

Display

Data pictogram.

Data

Power delivery pictogram.

Power Delivery
(Up to 65W)

An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB-C cable.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

**To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor. The USB-C cable is not included in the package (sold separately).

Multi ports

  • HDMI icon.

    2xHDMI

  • USB Downstream icon.

    2xUSB Downstream

  • USB-C icon.

    USB-C

Focused visual comfort

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, providing a comfortable view.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Enjoy smooth gaming

Dynamic Action Sync

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 24MS570B in the LG.com Support Menu.

Built-in speakers

Space-saving desk setup

Our monitor supports built-in speakers that help you save desk space and deliver an immersive sound experience.

The monitor screen shows a singer performing a song, with sound coming from the speakers at the bottom of the monitor.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy solution

This display has a slim bezel on three sides, allowing you to create a suitable work environment through convenient height and tilt adjustment.

The image shows slim bezel on three sides, various ports, and the tilt and height view of the monitors.

*Tilt angle: -5~15°

*Height range: 0~80mm

What's in the box

1. Stand body  2. Stand base  3. Screws  4. Power adapter  5. Power cord  6. HDMI cable

Stand body, Stand base, Screws, Power adapter, Power code and HDMI cable in the box.

*The image of the product is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

*The size and design of the adapter may differ depending on the country.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via USB-C)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.9 x 321.4 x 56.2

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.9 x 447.6 x 219.4

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.4

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.2

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1300:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    60.4

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y24

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    2W x 2

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you