144Hz Overclock FHD IPS Gaming Monitor | 27G411A with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, SRGB 99% (Typ.)
LG UltraGear™ G4 27-inch
144Hz Overclock FHD IPS Gaming Monitor | 27G411A with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, SRGB 99% (Typ.)
LG UltraGear™ G4 27-inch
144Hz Overclock FHD IPS Gaming Monitor | 27G411A with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, SRGB 99% (Typ.)
Key Features
- 27-inch FHD IPS (1920x1080) display
- 120Hz refresh rate (O/C 144Hz) / 1ms MBR
- NVIDIA® G-SYNC®Compatible / AMD FreeSync™
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Feel actual combat with vivid color
Our monitor supports HDR10 and offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.
Space combat game scene showcasing vivid colors with HDR, sRGB 99%, and IPS display on the LG UltraGear monitor.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ Premium / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Certified with a widely adopted technology
Powered by AMD FreeSync™, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.
Split-screen view of a pilot in a fast-paced game, showing smoother and clearer visuals.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.
Crosshair
The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
LG Switch App
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.
Virtually borderless design and slim stand base
Ultra-slim design. Almost floating
Experience more screen and less distraction with the ultra-slim bezel and minimal slim stand base, featuring a virtually borderless design. The floating-like stand enhances the clean, weightless aesthetic, while the seamless screen feel delivers an immersive visual experience—ideal for dual setups or minimalist workspaces.
*Tilt (-5~20°), Wall Mountable (100x100).
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
27
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144 (O/C)
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All specs
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
HDMI
YES(1ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.5 x 357.8 X 38.5mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.5 x 452.4 x 220mm
Weight without Stand [kg]
2.9kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.8kg
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500:1
Panel Type
IPS
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144 (O/C)
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
68.5
Size [Inch]
27
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Crosshair
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
FPS Counter
YES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
OverClocking
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
User Defined Key
YES
VRR
YES
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
