LG MyView 32” 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS and built-in FHD webcam
*Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.
Work smarter, play better
Make your work smarter and play better with the LG MyView Smart Monitor. You'll get a sharp, vivid image with its 4K IPS display and enjoy its slim design.
You can enjoy its many fabulous webOS features even without a PC connection.
CES 2024 Innovation Awards
Honoree
Computer Peripherals & Accessories
webOS 23 new home
Personalized discoveries await
With webOS 23, explore numerous contents with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Also, you can get tailored recommendations from content to music and enjoy built-in apps such as Sports, Game, and LG fitness.
New User Interfaces
Find quick. Dive in.
Easily manage apps and service cards with the new webOS 23. Plus, access recent apps and check notifications quickly.
Home Office
Home Office ready
Access PC & Cloud PC remotely, and enjoy multiple Home Office services, all without a PC.
Game*
Jump right into the game
No need for a gaming console - play games through LG Myview Smart Monitor. Access cloud games directly from Home and swiftly connect to Twitch and YouTube for game content.
Music
Curated to your tastes
Enjoy customized music immersively with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.
Privacy camera cover
Privacy in a snap
The privacy slider instantly covers the camera lens with a single touch, helping to protect your privacy when you want.
31.5-inch UHD 4K IPS Display
Great display for both work and play
4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display and up to 95% DCI-P3 reproduces clear images and precise colors at wide angles. It lets you experience dramatic visual immersion, from enjoying entertainment to processing work.
Use your phone like a remote
With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.
Ultra slim design
Stylish, yet minimal
The Ultra-slim body with a 3-side thin bezel integrates smoothly into your office or home, occupying minimal space. Enjoy an ideal viewing experience with convenient tilt & height adjustment, while the stand's cable hole helps to manage cables easily.
USB Type-C™ (up to 90W)
Easy control and connectivity
Create a less cluttered home office set-up, even in a small space. USB Type-C™ port supports connection to various devices, data transfer, and up to 90W of power delivery via only a single cable.
With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Remote Controller
YES (Slim Remote)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
USB-C
YES(3ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-C, 2ea)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES (USB-C, 1ea)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
944 x 545 x 141
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714 x 420.2 x 23.5
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714 x 608.2 x 217
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.8kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.5kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.7kg
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90%
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
5ms
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Camera
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
INFO
-
Product name
Smart Monitor
-
Year
2023
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SMART FEATURES
-
Full Web Browser
YES
-
Voice Assistants
YES (Need to buy Magic Remote separately)
-
Wi-Fi
YES
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
-
Speaker
5W x2
