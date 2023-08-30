About Cookies on This Site

Gaming

LG Gaming Monitors offer an experience like no other with their unique display, high-resolution graphics and the convenient game enhancing functions. Immerse yourself like you did not believe was possible and explore new worlds with LG.

World's 1st 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor

Born to Game

World's 1st
240Hz OLED
Gaming Monitor

Unrivalled picture quality, lifelike visuals,
ultra-fast response time.

World's 1st<br>240Hz OLED<br>Gaming Monitor 27GR95QE World's 1st<br>240Hz OLED<br>Gaming Monitor 45GR95QE
Horizontal banner with "UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor" text at the centre with muted neon game graphic in the background

Geared Up for Victory

The UltraGear™ is a powerful gaming display integrated with the highest-performing functions to offer total immersion for players in any gaming environment.

Background image for text "Geared Up for Victory" - bright neon game graphic depicting victory, LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor

*Some features in this page may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.

MNT-UltraGear-2019-02-Nano-IPS-1ms-Mobile

Nano IPS 1ms

Be a Game Changer

Still compromising picture quality for speed? Meet the ultimate dream display: A wider color range from Nano IPS and the highest level of response time with 1ms allows you to experience every element of the game to the extreme.

MNT-UltraGear-2019-03-Nano-IPS-Desktop

Nano IPS

Fantasy or Reality? Nano IPS Makes it
Hard to Tell

Experience each and every element of the virtual world to the fullest. Nano IPS delivers a color range 35% greater than sRGB 100%, displaying graphics of every range with impeccable precision.

MNT-UltraGear-2019-04-1-IPS-1ms-Mobile

IPS 1ms*

Incredible Speeds to Victory with IPS
1ms

If you’re fed up with dimming and flickering screens, you’ve come to the right monitor. With IPS 1ms*, you’ll dominate and clinch victory—without side effects of extreme speed.

*UL tested GtoG response time of LG monitor 27GL850.

MNT-UltraGear-2019-06-Display-HDR-Mobile

Ultra Picture Quality

Dynamic, Lifelike Precision

The UltraGear™ breathes life into fantasy with a high dynamic contrast and wide color spectrum. Its bright, hyper-realistic picture captivates, while true-to-life precision transports you to another realm.

MNT-UltraGear-2019-07-1-GSync-Freesync-Desktop

Ultra Surreal Fluidity

Seamless Motion and Imaging

One frame can be the key to winning, or it can disrupt the course of the game. Seamless motion and imaging can deliver win after win for a triumphant victory.

*Images shown for illustration purposes only. The actual effects of G-Sync® and Radeon FreeSync2 may vary based on screen content and configuration.

 The UltraGear™ is equipped with G-Sync® and Radeon FreeSync2, providing smooth motion without tearing or stuttering, plus a simplified tone mapping for fast, seamless HDR imaging.
MNT-UltraGear-2019-09-Design-Desktop

Design

Enhanced Gaming Style

Sphere Lighting and eye-catching design enhances your overall gaming experience, and sleek yet subtle lighting completes your gaming setup and bolsters you into victory.

MNT-UltraGear-2019-10-1-Sphere-Lighting-2.0-Desktop

Sphere Lighting 2.0

Total Immersion with Sphere Lighting 2.0

Showcase your own distinct style while expanding the virtual world with Sphere Lighting 2.0. This custom LED function blinks to a specific pattern, which is linked to the game’s visuals or audio.

MNT-UltraGear-2019-10-2-Sphere-Lighting-2.0-Mobile

Sound Sync Mode

Sphere Lighting 2.0 draws you deeper into the game with bias lighting that enhances the experience while reducing eye strain. With the Sound Sync mode, the UltraGear™ lights up according to the dynamic sounds in the game.

MNT-UltraGear-2019-10-3-Sphere-Lighting-2.0-Desktop

Video Sync Mode

The Video Sync mode in Sphere Lighting 2.0 lights up according to the visual effect colors appearing on the monitor, allowing you to be fully immersed in the game.

*The video shown for illustration purpose only. Actual lighting effects of Sphere Lighting 2.0 may vary due to contents and each mode.

MNT-UltraGear-2019-11-1-Brand-Film-Mobile

Geared Up for Victory

Uncompromised speed and unparalleled picture quality—all in one ultimate dream display.

MNT-UltraGear-2019-11-3-Thumb-Desktop
MNT-UltraGear-2019-12-1-Product-Line-Up-Desktop

Geared Up for Victory

Select the right UltraGear™ for you, and experience a victory like no other.

Horizontal banner featuring 3 LG UltraGear™ LG curved gaming monitors (left, centre, right) with game graphic infills.