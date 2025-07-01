29-inch UltraWide™ 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display
21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display provides more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The virtually bezel-less design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Clarity that keeps you focused
Supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, offering improved brightness and contrast for clearer detail in HDR content.
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.
1ms MBR
Clear motion with 1ms MBR
1ms MBR reduces motion blur and ghosting, delivering smoother gameplay and clearer visuals in fast-paced scenes.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Built for comfort, designed for productivity
Reader Mode
Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Sleek Stand with a Slim Base
Clutter-free with a sleek stand
A sleek L-shaped stand is designed for ergonomic comfort with tilt adjustment, and is also compatible with 100×100 VESA wall mounting for flexible installation and efficient use of workspace.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
29
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
781 x 391 x 132
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
688.5 x 313.4 x 76.9 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
688.5 x 408.7 x 220 mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
6.6 kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.0 kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.1 kg
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
29
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y25
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
