49-inch UltraWide™ Dual QHD(5120x1440) Curved Nano IPS Display at 144Hz
49-inch Dual QHD Curved Monitor at 144Hz
UltraWide™ Dual QHD (5120x1440)
Bigger. Sharper. Wider.
Experience the power of two QHD displays seamlessly combined into one 49-inch screen. The 49-inch UltraWide™ 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) monitor offers the screen space of two 27-inch 16:9 QHD displays in a single, expansive view. With approximately 70% more pixels than a 32:9 Full HD resolution (3840x1080), it delivers superior clarity and detail.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*For some Mac models with the Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.
*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.
*Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
*The dual monitor stand shown is for illustrational purposes only and may differ from the actual product. It is sold separately.
Premium picture quality
Precision in every pixel, brilliance from every angle.
Enjoy pro-grade color accuracy and consistent clarity across a wide viewing range.
Nano IPS™ Display
LG Nano IPS™ monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.
DCI-P3 98%
With 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.
USB Type-C™ with 90W Power Delivery
All-in-one USB-C connectivity
The USB Type-C™ port enables display, data transfer, and laptop charging—all through a single cable. With up to 90W power delivery, it can charge a connected laptop while powering the monitor.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Stereo Speakers with Rich Bass
Immersive audio without extra speakers
The monitor features built-in 10W × 2 stereo speakers, delivering immersive audio for movies, music, and other multimedia content, and also supporting clear voice communication for video and conference calls without the need for external speakers.
49 inch with 144 refresh rate
Go wider. Play faster.
The expansive 49-inch display with DQHD (5120×1440) resolution offers an ultra-wide field of view, ideal for immersive gaming. Nano IPS technology and up to 144Hz refresh rate deliver vibrant colors and smooth motion in every moment of play.
Speedy screen, smooth gameplay
Enjoy smooth and stable gameplay with a 144Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility, AMD FreeSync™, and various in-game support features.
Split-screen image comparing screen tearing and stutter on the left with smooth, clear gameplay on the right, showing the effect of adaptive sync and high refresh rate
Dual Controller (KVM Switch)
Control multiple devices with a single monitor
Work seamlessly across two PCs with one monitor, keyboard, and mouse—just drag and drop files using the Dual Controller.
*The cables included in the package are USB-C, HDMI and DP.
LG Switch App
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 49U950A in the LG.com Support Menu.
Built for comfort, designed for productivity
Adaptive brightness
Automatically adjusts the screen brightness based on ambient light using a built-in sensor, which can help reduce eye strain and improve eye comfort.
Live color low blue light
LG’s Live Color Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Display Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid color quality.
*TÜV Rheinland certification (Low Blue Light – Hardware Solution) 1111255356
3-Side Borderless Design
Ergonomic comfort
A sleek L-shaped stand is designed for ergonomic comfort and space efficiency, providing a comfortable user experience and a clutter-free workspace. It enables height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, and is compatible with 100×100 VESA wall mounting.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
49
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
5ms(GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB-C
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1330 x 298 x 490 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1215.1 x 598.2 x 260.0 mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
22.0 kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
12.6 kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
17.3 kg
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Response Time
5ms(GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
49
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
PBP
YES (2PBP)
-
PIP
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
VRR
YES
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y25
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
Built-in Power
SOUND
-
Rich Bass
YES
-
Speaker
10W x 2
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
