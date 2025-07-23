Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
49-inch UltraWide™ Dual QHD(5120x1440) Curved Nano IPS Display at 144Hz

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

49-inch UltraWide™ Dual QHD(5120x1440) Curved Nano IPS Display at 144Hz

49-inch UltraWide™ Dual QHD(5120x1440) Curved Nano IPS Display at 144Hz

49U950A-W
  • Front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • Front view
  • Tilted -15 degree side view
  • Rear side view
  • Tilted rear side view
  • Left side view
  • Right side view
  • Top view
  • Top view – swiveled left
  • Top view – swiveled right
  • Rear view
  • Rear left view
  • Rear right view
Front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
Front view
Tilted -15 degree side view
Rear side view
Tilted rear side view
Left side view
Right side view
Top view
Top view – swiveled left
Top view – swiveled right
Rear view
Rear left view
Rear right view

Key Features

  • 49-inch 32:9 DQHD (5120x1440) Curved Nano IPS Display
  • 144Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms MBR
  • sRGB 98% (Typ.), Color Calibrated in factory
  • 400nits (Typ.) Brightness / VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • 2 x 10W Stereo Speaker with Rich Bass
  • Black Stabilizer, DAS, Game Mode, Crosshair
More
Stunning visuals Convenient features Ultimate gaming experience Enhanced comfort
LG UltraWide Monitor logo.

49-inch Dual QHD Curved Monitor at 144Hz

A modern home office setup featuring a large ultra-wide LG monitor displaying data dashboards and graphs, with a wireless keyboard and mouse on a wooden desk.
A modern home office setup featuring a large ultra-wide LG monitor displaying data dashboards and graphs, with a wireless keyboard and mouse on a wooden desk.

49" DQHD
Nano IPS
with Curved

Fast-paced gaming scene demonstrating smooth, tear-free motion on the LG UltraWide monitor with 144Hz certified refresh rate

144Hz certified smooth play

Colorful sci-fi astronaut scene showcasing vivid clarity with DisplayHDR 400 on the LG UltraWide monitor.

Vivid clarity with DisplayHDR™ 400

A USB Type-C cable connected between a laptop and an ultra-wide LG monitor displaying a video editing interface, with a close-up showing the USB-C port on the monitor.

All-in-one USB-C connectivity

Visual graphic highlighting immersive sound with dual 10W speakers and rich bass performance.

Immersive sound
Rich Bass 10W x 2

UltraWide™ Dual QHD (5120x1440)

Bigger. Sharper. Wider.

Experience the power of two QHD displays seamlessly combined into one 49-inch screen. The 49-inch UltraWide™ 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) monitor offers the screen space of two 27-inch 16:9 QHD displays in a single, expansive view. With approximately 70% more pixels than a 32:9 Full HD resolution (3840x1080), it delivers superior clarity and detail.

Comparison image showing a 49" 32:9 ultra-wide monitor versus a 34" 21:9 display, illustrating the extended horizontal workspace. The screen displays creative applications side-by-side.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*For some Mac models with the Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.

Designer editing visual content on the LG UltraWide monitor, showcasing color grading and layout design with high-resolution clarity.

Visual Content

Ultra-wide. Ultra-clear.

From color grading to layout precision—create with clarity across 49 inches of DQHD brilliance.

Video editor using the LG UltraWide monitor to work on a full video timeline with professional editing controls.

Motion Content

Edit wide. Animate free.

The ultra-wide 32:9 screen displays your entire video timeline without scrolling, allowing smoother scrubbing, precise cuts, and enhanced control over transitions.

Music production setup with the LG UltraWide monitor displaying layered audio tracks and a full project timeline.

Sound Content

Hear every layer.
See the whole timeline.

Check the storyboard with the entire timeline and let your sound shine with space and clarity.

Office environment using the LG UltraWide monitor to analyze multiple data dashboards and charts across an expansive screen.

Office Work

One screen.
Endless workspace.

Delivers the screen area of four 27-inch monitors to view multiple data sets clearly—while keeping their desks clutter-free.

*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.

*Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*The dual monitor stand shown is for illustrational purposes only and may differ from the actual product. It is sold separately.

Premium picture quality

Precision in every pixel, brilliance from every angle.

Enjoy pro-grade color accuracy and consistent clarity across a wide viewing range.

Nano IPS™ Display

LG Nano IPS™ monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

DCI-P3 98%

With 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.

VESA Display HDR™ 400

HDR400 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

Color calibrated

Ensures precise and consistent color reproduction.

LG UltraWide curved monitor displaying a vivid sci-fi astronaut image in a photo editing interface, emphasizing vibrant colors and high resolution.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™ with 90W Power Delivery

All-in-one USB-C connectivity

The USB Type-C™ port enables display, data transfer, and laptop charging—all through a single cable. With up to 90W power delivery, it can charge a connected laptop while powering the monitor.

A monitor connected to a laptop via a single USB Type-C cable with 90W power delivery, supporting display, data transfer, and charging. Visual emphasizes all-in-one connectivity with a clean desktop setup.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Stereo Speakers with Rich Bass

Immersive audio without extra speakers

The monitor features built-in 10W × 2 stereo speakers, delivering immersive audio for movies, music, and other multimedia content, and also supporting clear voice communication for video and conference calls without the need for external speakers.

A looping video shows two scenes demonstrating the monitor’s built-in speakers: one with a cinematic dragon scene for immersive multimedia audio, and another with a video conference call interface, emphasizing clear voice communication without external speakers. Surrounding sound waves visually represent the stereo output.

*The Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

49 inch with 144 refresh rate

Go wider. Play faster.

The expansive 49-inch display with DQHD (5120×1440) resolution offers an ultra-wide field of view, ideal for immersive gaming. Nano IPS technology and up to 144Hz refresh rate deliver vibrant colors and smooth motion in every moment of play.

Comparison showing expanded field of view with DQHD 5120×1440 resolution. Top: standard view with visible bezels; Bottom: ultra-wide immersive view without bezel interruption.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Speedy screen, smooth gameplay

Enjoy smooth and stable gameplay with a 144Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility, AMD FreeSync™, and various in-game support features.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Split-screen image comparing screen tearing and stutter on the left with smooth, clear gameplay on the right, showing the effect of adaptive sync and high refresh rate

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Dual Controller (KVM Switch)

Control multiple devices with a single monitor

Work seamlessly across two PCs with one monitor, keyboard, and mouse—just drag and drop files using the Dual Controller.

*The cables included in the package are USB-C, HDMI and DP.

The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

LG Switch App

Switch swiftly

You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 49U950A in the LG.com Support Menu.

Built for comfort, designed for productivity

Adaptive brightness

Automatically adjusts the screen brightness based on ambient light using a built-in sensor, which can help reduce eye strain and improve eye comfort.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Live color low blue light

LG’s Live Color Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Display Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid color quality.

*TÜV Rheinland certification (Low Blue Light – Hardware Solution) 1111255356

3-Side Borderless Design

Ergonomic comfort

A sleek L-shaped stand is designed for ergonomic comfort and space efficiency, providing a comfortable user experience and a clutter-free workspace. It enables height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, and is compatible with 100×100 VESA wall mounting.

Swivel adjustable icon.
Swivel
Tilt adjustable icon.
Tilt
Height adjustable icon.
Height
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    49

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    5ms(GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1330 x 298 x 490 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1215.1 x 598.2 x 260.0 mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    22.0 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    12.6 kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    17.3 kg

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Response Time

    5ms(GtG at Faster)

  • Size [Inch]

    49

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • PIP

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • VRR

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y25

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    Built-in Power

SOUND

  • Rich Bass

    YES

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you