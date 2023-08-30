About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 20L Smart Inverter NeoChef® Microwave Oven in Black

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG 20L Smart Inverter NeoChef® Microwave Oven in Black

MS2032GAS

LG 20L Smart Inverter NeoChef® Microwave Oven in Black

There is a microwave oven in the kitchen and icons representing three key features.

Effortless cleaning, spotless results

EasyClean™ eliminates 99.99% of bacteria. Simply spray the interior with water and effortlessly remove any residue, without the need for detergents or harsh chemicals.

There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that is easy to clean inside.

*Based on the SGS Antibacterial Activity and Efficacy Test (2017.08) following the JIS Z 2801:2010 Antibacterial Product Standard, the antibacterial activity value against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus has been confirmed to be at least 5.9 (equivalent to 99.999%).

Minimalist design, practical space utilization

With its sleek design and compact size, it seamlessly integrates into any kitchen decor, while offering ample space for tall or wide dishes.

A graphic consisting of lines to describe the reduced size of the product's appearance is represented around the product.

Brilliance meets functionality: LED lamp and practical design

The interior white LED lamp illuminates the food's status more brightly for easy monitoring. Operate the NeoChef™ with a simple touch of your finger on its smooth surface.

The food is cooked inside with LED function in the kitchen where the lights are off.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

MS2032GAS

All specs

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Country of Origin

China

Door Color

Black

Door Design

Divided

EasyClean

Yes

Installation Type

Countertop

Outcase Color

Black

Oven Capacity (L)

20

Type

Solo

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Add 30 Seconds

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Completion Beeper

Yes

EasyClean

Yes

Kitchen Timer

No

Time Setting

Yes

Turntable On/Off

No

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Cavity Light Type

LED

How to Cook

Manual

Microwave Power Consumption (W)

1050

Microwave Power Levels

5

Microwave Power Output (W)

700

Oven Capacity (L)

20

Smart Inverter

No

Total Power Consumption (W)

1050

Turntable Size (mm)

245

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

LED

Control Location

Right Side

Control Type

Panel Touch

COOKING MODES

Air Fry

No

Auto Cook

Yes

Auto Reheat

Yes

Bake

No

Convection Bake

No

Defrost

Yes

Dehydrate

No

Grill

No

Inverter Defrost

No

Melt

No

Memory Cook

No

Proof

No

Roast

No

Sensor Cook

No

Sensor Reheat

No

Slow Cook

No

Soften

No

Speed Convection

No

Speed Grill

No

Stage Cooking

No

Steam Cook

No

Warm

No

DESIGN / FINISH

Door Color

Black

Outcase Color

Black

Cavity Design

Square

Door Glass Design

Smog

Exterior Design

WideView Traditional

Interior Color

Gray

Printproof Finish

No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

317 x 204 x 294

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

540 x 292 x 386

Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

454 x 261 x 328

Product Weight (kg)

9.5

POWER / RATINGS

Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

230V / 50Hz

Power Output (W)

700

SMART TECHNOLOGY

NFC Tag On

No

SmartDiagnosis

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

ACCESSORIES

Rotate Ring (Ea)

1

User Manual (Ea)

1

What people are saying

Buy directly

MS2032GAS

LG 20L Smart Inverter NeoChef® Microwave Oven in Black