We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
25L NeoChef™ Smart Inverter Objet Microwave Oven in Beige
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™
The image shows LG NeoChef Smart Inverter microwave oven colour black in the kitchen.
Smart Inverter
Enjoy tasty and healthy food with even heating and fast cooking
Every dish you prepare will taste better as it was cooked more evenly and thoroughly, locking in flavor.
*Tested by Intertek
*Tested Sample : LG Middle size solo (NeoChefTM : MS32XX vs Conventional : MS4042)
Even Heating and Defrosting
No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty
*Tested by Intertek
*Tested Sample : LG Middle size solo (NeoChefTM : MS32XX vs Conventional : MS4043)
Cook Faster Enjoy More
*Tested by Intertek
*Tested Sample : LG small size solo (NeoChefTM : MS25XX vs Conventional : MW235XX)
LED Lamp
3 times brighter than conventional
Stable Ring
From turntable to turn-stable
*Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.
Highly convenient user centered functions
EasyClean™
Cleaning made simple
EasyClean™ provides a quick and convenient way to clean your oven.
*Tested by SGS.
*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
ACCESSORIES
-
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
-
User Manual (Ea)
1
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Door Color
Mist Beige
-
Door Design
Divided
-
EasyClean
No
-
Installation Type
Countertop
-
Outcase Color
Mist Beige
-
Oven Capacity (L)
25
-
Type
Solo
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
LED
-
Control Location
Right Side
-
Control Type
Panel Touch
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Completion Beeper
Yes
-
EasyClean
No
-
Kitchen Timer
No
-
Time Setting
Yes
-
Turntable On/Off
No
COOKING MODES
-
Air Fry
Yes
-
Auto Cook
Yes
-
Auto Reheat
Yes
-
Bake
No
-
Convection Bake
No
-
Defrost
Yes
-
Dehydrate
No
-
Grill
No
-
Inverter Defrost
Yes
-
Melt
Yes
-
Memory Cook
No
-
Proof
Yes
-
Roast
No
-
Sensor Cook
No
-
Sensor Reheat
No
-
Slow Cook
No
-
Soften
Yes
-
Speed Convection
No
-
Speed Grill
No
-
Stage Cooking
No
-
Steam Cook
No
-
Warm
Yes
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Door Color
Mist Beige
-
Cavity Design
Square(Round Corner)
-
Door Glass Design
Mirror
-
Exterior Design
WideView Traditional
-
Interior Color
Gray
-
Outcase Color
Mist Beige
-
Printproof Finish
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
322 x 228 x 335
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
540 x 294 x 417
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
476 x 272 x 369
-
Product Weight (kg)
8.5
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Cavity Light Type
LED
-
How to Cook
Automatic + Manual
-
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1150
-
Microwave Power Levels
5
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
1000
-
Oven Capacity (L)
25
-
Smart Inverter
No
-
Total Power Consumption (W)
1150
-
Turntable Size (mm)
246
POWER / RATINGS
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
230V / 50Hz
-
Power Output (W)
1000
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
NFC Tag On
No
-
SmartDiagnosis
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.