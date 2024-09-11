Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
25L NeoChef™ Smart Inverter Objet Microwave Oven in Beige

Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™

The image shows LG NeoChef Smart Inverter microwave oven colour black in the kitchen.

Smart Inverter

Enjoy tasty and healthy food with even heating and fast cooking

Every dish you prepare will taste better as it was cooked more evenly and thoroughly, locking in flavor.

Heating icon

Heating

Defrosting icon

Defrosting

Fermentation icon

Fermentation

Steaming icon

Steaming

*Tested by Intertek

*Tested Sample : LG Middle size solo (NeoChefTM : MS32XX vs Conventional : MS4042)

Even Heating and Defrosting

No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty

Smart Inverter controls precisely temperature to heat foods up and defrost evenly.

*Tested by Intertek

*Tested Sample : LG Middle size solo (NeoChefTM : MS32XX vs Conventional : MS4043)

Fast Cooking

Cook Faster Enjoy More

Detailed cooking power distributes heat a wide range of foods 1.5 times faster.

*Tested by Intertek

*Tested Sample : LG small size solo (NeoChefTM : MS25XX vs Conventional : MW235XX)

LED Lamp

3 times brighter than conventional

Stable Ring

From turntable to turn-stable

*Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.

User-Friendly Features

Highly convenient user centered functions

EasyClean™

Cleaning made simple

EasyClean™ provides a quick and convenient way to clean your oven.

*Tested by SGS.

The image shows overall body and the interior with white LED lamp that is 3 times brighter than convetional models.

LED Lamp

3 times brighter than conventional

The image shows the hexagoanl ring.

Stable Ring

From turntable to turn-stable

The image decribes the overall size of NeoChef microwave oven.

Large capacity

Smaller size, larger capacity

*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.

*Product availability may vary depending on the country.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

Dimension_MS2535GIK

All specs

ACCESSORIES

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Door Color

    Mist Beige

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • EasyClean

    No

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • Outcase Color

    Mist Beige

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    25

  • Type

    Solo

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Panel Touch

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    No

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    Yes

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Auto Reheat

    Yes

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    No

  • Inverter Defrost

    Yes

  • Melt

    Yes

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    Yes

  • Roast

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    Yes

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Warm

    Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Door Color

    Mist Beige

  • Cavity Design

    Square(Round Corner)

  • Door Glass Design

    Mirror

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Interior Color

    Gray

  • Outcase Color

    Mist Beige

  • Printproof Finish

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    322 x 228 x 335

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    540 x 294 x 417

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    476 x 272 x 369

  • Product Weight (kg)

    8.5

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • How to Cook

    Automatic + Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1150

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    1000

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    25

  • Smart Inverter

    No

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1150

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    246

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    230V / 50Hz

  • Power Output (W)

    1000

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

