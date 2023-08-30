We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Front Control Smart Wi-fi Enabled Dishwasher in Matt Black
All specs
-
Colors
-
Matte Black
-
Status Indicators
-
No
-
Time Remaining Indicator
-
LED
-
Tub Material
-
STS
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
INSTALLATION TYPE
-
Free Standing
-
Panel Type
-
Front Control
-
Total Place Settings
-
14
-
Auto
-
Yes
-
Cancel
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay Start
-
Yes
-
Delicate
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Dual Zone
-
Yes
-
Eco
-
Yes
-
Energy Saver
-
Yes
-
Express
-
Yes
-
Extra Dry
-
Yes
-
Half Load
-
Yes
-
Heavy
-
No
-
High Temp.
-
Yes
-
Intensive
-
Yes
-
Machine Clean
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
No
-
Number of Options
-
8
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
-
10
-
Refresh
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Turbo
-
Yes
-
-
Adjustable Leg (mm)
-
30
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
-
680 x 890 x 665
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
52
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
-
600 x 850 x 600
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
49
-
Energy Star
-
No
-
Water Consumption(L)
-
0.7
-
Color
-
Matte Black
-
Anti-Bacterial Treatment
-
Yes
-
Aqua-Stop
-
Yes
-
Auto Opening Door
-
No
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
-
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
Number of Spray Arms
-
3
-
QuadWash™
-
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
-
Yes
-
Smart Rack+™
-
Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Fully Fixed)
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
-
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
-
Yes
-
Water Softner
-
Yes
-
Cutlery Baskets
-
No
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
-
Yes(Adjustable)
-
Frequency (Hz)
-
50Hz
-
Power Consumption (W)
-
1600-1800W
-
Power Supply (V)
-
220-240V~
-
-
-
DFC425FM
Front Control Smart Wi-fi Enabled Dishwasher in Matt Black