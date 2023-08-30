About Cookies on This Site

Front Control Smart Wi-fi Enabled Dishwasher in Matt Black

Put Enhanced Cleaning in Motion

Put Enhanced Cleaning in Motion

Achieve maximum cleaning throughout the entire cycle with LG QuadWash™. With four spray arms instead of two, QuadWash™ also includes Multi-Motion arms that rotate back and forth while spinning. The high pressure jets power-clean dishes from multiple angles.
Sparkling Dishes, Fewer Water Spots

Sparkling Dishes, Fewer Water Spots

TrueSteam® technology helps breakdown stubborn stuck on food scraps, improves drying and delivers sparkling clean dishes with fewer water spots.
Easy Loading & Maximum Flexibility

Easy Loading & Maximum Flexibility

The newly-enhanced SmartRack™ Plus system provides outstanding flexibility and convenience, adjusting to just about any load of dishes to help ensure optimal cleaning performance. Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any challenge your dishes can serve up.
Quiet Operation

Quiet Operation

LG's technological advances, like the Inverter DirectDrive motor and the advanced self-cleaning filtration system, were designed with quiet in mind. At 44dB, this dishwasher is among the quietest dishwashers in its class.
Think you have to check on the dishes? Think Again

Think you have to check on the dishes? Think Again

LG smart dishwashers come with SmartThinQ technology built-in, so you can get smartphone notifications when a cycle is complete. That means less waiting and more time to yourself. You can even check on the cycle status with voice commands using the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you don't have to lift a finger.

Features DFB425FP DFB325HS DFB227HM
DFB425FP
Front Control Smart Wi-fi Enabled Dishwasher with QuadWash™ and TrueSteam®
DFB325HS
Top Control Smart Wi-fi Enabled Dishwasher with QuadWash™ and TrueSteam®
DFB227HM
Top Control Smart Wi-fi Enabled Dishwasher with QuadWash™ and TrueSteam®
APPEARANCE

Colors

Matte Black

Status Indicators

No

Time Remaining Indicator

LED

Tub Material

STS

BASIC SPEC.

Display Type

LED

INSTALLATION TYPE

Free Standing

Panel Type

Front Control

Total Place Settings

14

CYCLE/OPTION

Auto

Yes

Cancel

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Start

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Dual Zone

Yes

Eco

Yes

Energy Saver

Yes

Express

Yes

Extra Dry

Yes

Half Load

Yes

Heavy

No

High Temp.

Yes

Intensive

Yes

Machine Clean

Yes

Normal

No

Number of Options

8

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

10

Refresh

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Steam

Yes

Turbo

Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Adjustable Leg (mm)

30

Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

680 x 890 x 665

Packing Weight (kg)

52

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

600 x 850 x 600

Product Weight (kg)

49

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

Energy Star

No

Water Consumption(L)

0.7

GENERAL

Color

Matte Black

KEY FEATURE

Anti-Bacterial Treatment

Yes

Aqua-Stop

Yes

Auto Opening Door

No

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

Number of Spray Arms

3

QuadWash™

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Smart Rack+™

Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Fully Fixed)

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

Yes

Vario Washing System

Yes

Water Softner

Yes

RACK FEATURES

Cutlery Baskets

No

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes(Adjustable)

POWER / RATINGS

Frequency (Hz)

50Hz

Power Consumption (W)

1600-1800W

Power Supply (V)

220-240V~

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

NFC

No

Proactive Customer Care

No

Remote Control

No

Remote Monitoring

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

Cycle Time

N/A

Energy Star

No

Express Cycle Time

N/A

Noise Emission Class

N/A

Noise Level (dBA)

N/A

Turbo Cycle Time

N/A

Water Consumption(L)

0.7

KEY FEATURE

Anti-Bacterial Treatment

Yes

Aqua-Stop

Yes

Auto Opening Door

No

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

Number of Spray Arms

3

QuadWash™

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Smart Rack+™

Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Fully Fixed)

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

Yes

Vario Washing System

Yes

Water Softner

Yes

