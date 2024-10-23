Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Front Control Smart Wi-fi Enabled Dishwasher in Prime Silver

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

Front Control Smart Wi-fi Enabled Dishwasher in Prime Silver

DFC533FV

Front Control Smart Wi-fi Enabled Dishwasher in Prime Silver

DFC533FV

Ready for a kitchen that serves?

Close up view of dishes and glasses being washed by using true steam feature of LG freestanding dishwasher.

Spotless and hygienic dishes

Clean your dishes with TrueSteam™ to avoid pre-soaking and water spots.

Close up view of quad wash feature from LG freestanding dishwasher.

Multi-directional cleaning

QuadWash™ targets your dishes from all angles for a deep and total clean.

A silver LG freestanding dishwasher that is partially opened in the modern style kitchen and LG thinq app showing cycle completion notification.

Connect for a smarter wash

Download new wash cycles for your pots, pans, glassware, and more from the LG ThinQ™ app.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Certified by TÜV

Remove 99.99% of common household bacteria.

*Results based on TUV test with LG DB475TXS model. Test was conducted with Eco program using 6 kinds of bacteria (Escherichia coli, Aspergillus vericolor, Bacillus subtils, Alternaria alternata, Micrococcus luteus, Penicillium chrysogenum). Result may vary in actual usage.

TrueSteam™

Safe and hygienic eating

TrueSteam™ cleans your dishes with pure steam, making them ultra-clean for you and your family. 

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

*Compared to LG non-steam model. Based on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.

LG freestanding dishwasher with the door fully open, revealing dishes before being washed.

Save time with steam pre-wash

TrueSteam™ easily rinses dishes for you and loosens tough, caked-on food.

Inside view of LG freestanding dishwasher with steam that surrounds evey dishes for thorough cleaning using true steam technology.

Steam that reaches every corner

Feel confident that no dishes are missed with TrueSteam™ technology.

A wine glass with half uncleaned and half completely cleaned.

Spotless dishes every time

TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 30%*.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

QuadWash™

Powerful and gentle cleaning

QuadWash™ uses four multi-directional arms to thoroughly spray every item, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Cleaning power in the right places

Set the water intensity for the upper and lower racks separately so you can gently wash your glassware and thoroughly scrub your pots all in one load.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Elegant inside and out

Crafted entirely from stainless steel for increased durability, resistance to bacteria build-up, and easy maintenance.

Open LG freestanding dishwasher in the kitchen, showcasing its fully stainless steel interior.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

EasyRack™Plus

Flexible loading options

Experience the flexible space of EasyRack™ Plus with a height-adjustable upper rack and a bottom rack with folding tines.

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

3rd Rack

Step up to the 3rd rack

The 3rd rack gives you more space to fit everything from long flatware to oversized cooking utensils including spatulas, spoons, tongs and more.

Showcasing how spatulas, spoons, forks, and knives are arranged in the 3rd rack of an LG freestanding dishwasher.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

*The 3rd rack gives you more space to fit everything from long flatware to oversized cooking utensils including spatulas, spoons, tongs and more.

LG ThinQ™

Stay connected, stay sparkling clean

Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ app.

Overall view of a modern kitchen featuring an LG freestanding dishwasher, demonstrating how the LG ThinQ app works with three features: Download Cycles, Notification, and Smart Diagnosis.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

*To use this function, you need to install the LG ThinQ app from the the Android OS(more than 7.0) Play Store or iOS(more than 12.0) AppStore, need to register and connect the product.

*Also, when first connecting to water purifier, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the water purifier must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.

A man is holding a pot next to an LG freestanding dishwasher, while the LG ThinQ app displays the entire cleaning cycle for pots and pans.

More cleaning options at your fingertips

Download new wash cycle presets from the LG ThinQ™ app to enjoy more cleaning options.

A woman is setting cleaning cycle preferences using the LG ThinQ app in the kitchen.

Clean your way

"Personalize settings for your dishwasher from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smart device."

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Powerful and quiet performance

Designed with fewer moving parts, enjoy a quiet and reliable performance from a brand you trust.

A man is holding his baby in the kitchen while the LG freestanding dishwasher operates quietly.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Innovative by design

A kitchen with the LG freestanding dishwasher, oven, hood, and induction hob installed.

Style and harmony

Close up of the led panel of LG freestanding dishwasher.

Micro LED display

Overall view of a modern kitchen featuring an LG freestanding dishwasher seamlessly installed under the counter.

Minimal design

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Print

All specs

APPERANCE

  • Colors

    Prime Silver

  • Status Indicators

    No

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    LED

  • Tub Material

    STS

BASIC SPEC

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Installation Type

    Free Standing

  • Panel Type

    Front Control

  • Total Place Settings

    14

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Cancel

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Dual Zone

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Express

    Yes

  • Extra Dry

    Yes

  • Half Load

    Yes

  • Heavy

    No

  • High Temp.

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Machine Clean

    Machine Clean(Steam)

  • Normal

    No

  • Number of Options

    8

  • Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

    10

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Turbo

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Adjustable Leg (mm)

    30

  • Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    680 x 890 x 665

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    52

  • Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    600 x 850 x 600

  • Product Weight (kg)

    47

KEY FEATURE

  • Anti-Bacterial Treatment

    Yes

  • Aqua-Stop

    Yes

  • Auto Opening Door

    No

  • Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

    Yes

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    Yes

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • Number of Spray Arms

    3

  • QuadWash™

    Yes

  • SenseClean Wash System

    Yes

  • Smart Rack+™

    Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Partially Foldable)

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    Yes

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Water Softner

    Yes

POWER / RATINGS

  • Frequency (Hz)

    50

  • Power Consumption (W)

    1600 - 1800

  • Power Supply (V)

    220 - 240

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Baskets

    No

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    Yes(Fixed)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Control

    No

  • Remote Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you