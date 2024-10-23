We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Front Control Smart Wi-fi Enabled Dishwasher in Prime Silver
Ready for a kitchen that serves?
Spotless and hygienic dishes
Clean your dishes with TrueSteam™ to avoid pre-soaking and water spots.
Multi-directional cleaning
QuadWash™ targets your dishes from all angles for a deep and total clean.
Connect for a smarter wash
Download new wash cycles for your pots, pans, glassware, and more from the LG ThinQ™ app.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Certified by TÜV
Remove 99.99% of common household bacteria.
*Results based on TUV test with LG DB475TXS model. Test was conducted with Eco program using 6 kinds of bacteria (Escherichia coli, Aspergillus vericolor, Bacillus subtils, Alternaria alternata, Micrococcus luteus, Penicillium chrysogenum). Result may vary in actual usage.
TrueSteam™
Safe and hygienic eating
TrueSteam™ cleans your dishes with pure steam, making them ultra-clean for you and your family.
*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Compared to LG non-steam model. Based on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.
Save time with steam pre-wash
TrueSteam™ easily rinses dishes for you and loosens tough, caked-on food.
Steam that reaches every corner
Feel confident that no dishes are missed with TrueSteam™ technology.
Spotless dishes every time
TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 30%*.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
QuadWash™
Powerful and gentle cleaning
QuadWash™ uses four multi-directional arms to thoroughly spray every item, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.
*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Cleaning power in the right places
Set the water intensity for the upper and lower racks separately so you can gently wash your glassware and thoroughly scrub your pots all in one load.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Elegant inside and out
Crafted entirely from stainless steel for increased durability, resistance to bacteria build-up, and easy maintenance.
Open LG freestanding dishwasher in the kitchen, showcasing its fully stainless steel interior.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
EasyRack™Plus
Flexible loading options
Experience the flexible space of EasyRack™ Plus with a height-adjustable upper rack and a bottom rack with folding tines.
*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
3rd Rack
Step up to the 3rd rack
The 3rd rack gives you more space to fit everything from long flatware to oversized cooking utensils including spatulas, spoons, tongs and more.
Showcasing how spatulas, spoons, forks, and knives are arranged in the 3rd rack of an LG freestanding dishwasher.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
*The 3rd rack gives you more space to fit everything from long flatware to oversized cooking utensils including spatulas, spoons, tongs and more.
LG ThinQ™
Stay connected, stay sparkling clean
Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ app.
Overall view of a modern kitchen featuring an LG freestanding dishwasher, demonstrating how the LG ThinQ app works with three features: Download Cycles, Notification, and Smart Diagnosis.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
*To use this function, you need to install the LG ThinQ app from the the Android OS(more than 7.0) Play Store or iOS(more than 12.0) AppStore, need to register and connect the product.
*Also, when first connecting to water purifier, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the water purifier must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.
More cleaning options at your fingertips
Download new wash cycle presets from the LG ThinQ™ app to enjoy more cleaning options.
Clean your way
"Personalize settings for your dishwasher from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smart device."
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Powerful and quiet performance
Designed with fewer moving parts, enjoy a quiet and reliable performance from a brand you trust.
A man is holding his baby in the kitchen while the LG freestanding dishwasher operates quietly.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Innovative by design
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
All specs
APPERANCE
-
Colors
Prime Silver
-
Status Indicators
No
-
Time Remaining Indicator
LED
-
Tub Material
STS
BASIC SPEC
-
Display Type
LED
-
Installation Type
Free Standing
-
Panel Type
Front Control
-
Total Place Settings
14
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Auto
Yes
-
Cancel
Yes
-
Control Lock
Yes
-
Delay Start
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Dual Zone
Yes
-
Eco
Yes
-
Energy Saver
Yes
-
Express
Yes
-
Extra Dry
Yes
-
Half Load
Yes
-
Heavy
No
-
High Temp.
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Machine Clean
Machine Clean(Steam)
-
Normal
No
-
Number of Options
8
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
10
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Turbo
Yes
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Adjustable Leg (mm)
30
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
680 x 890 x 665
-
Packing Weight (kg)
52
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
600 x 850 x 600
-
Product Weight (kg)
47
KEY FEATURE
-
Anti-Bacterial Treatment
Yes
-
Aqua-Stop
Yes
-
Auto Opening Door
No
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
-
Number of Spray Arms
3
-
QuadWash™
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
Yes
-
Smart Rack+™
Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Partially Foldable)
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
Yes
-
Water Softner
Yes
POWER / RATINGS
-
Frequency (Hz)
50
-
Power Consumption (W)
1600 - 1800
-
Power Supply (V)
220 - 240
RACK FEATURES
-
Cutlery Baskets
No
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
Yes(Fixed)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
NFC
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
No
-
Remote Control
No
-
Remote Monitoring
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.