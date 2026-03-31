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LG gram Book 15.6 inch Laptop | Windows 11 Home | AI powered Intel® Core™ Ultra | 512GB SSD | Lightweight, FHD Display | 2026
LG gram Book 15.6 inch Laptop | Windows 11 Home | AI powered Intel® Core™ Ultra | 512GB SSD | Lightweight, FHD Display | 2026
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Start light, expand smart
*The images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Leading greatness, award winning excellence
*A trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license.
*Reprinted with permission. © 2025 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
*LG gram was chosen as the Best Laptop Brand of 2025 based on the PCMag Readers' Choice Awards.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
AI-powered Intel® Core™ Processor
Experience responsive performance for everyday productivity. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor, the LG gram handles multitasking smoothly and supports your essential tasks with reliable efficiency.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
Upgradeable storage space
Equipped with two M.2 slots for upgradeable SSD cards, the gram book adapts to your evolving needs with storage that scales up effortlessly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*The above SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.
Powerful, yet upgradeable speed
The LG gram Book, equipped with DDR5 memory, Dual SSD slots, and Gen4 NVMe support, delivers fast boot times, rapid data transfers, and smooth multitasking. Experience exceptional performance for various tasks and the flexibility to upgrade to your desired speed with upgradeable options.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*The above various programs are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The above Memory & SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.
Discover the power of Multi-AI
Boost productivity with gram’s Multi-AI. gram Chat supports quick Q&A and document tasks such as summarizing, extracting, and translating content, and can assist with actions like scheduling events or drafting documents in supported Google Workspace environments. Copilot in Windows delivers quick answers, summaries, search assistance, and image generation with a single key press.
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.
Activate Copilot instantly
You can start Copilot integration from the taskbar or by pressing the Windows + C keys simultaneously. You can also use a keyboard hotkey to quickly access intelligent tools on your gram.
Ready to command with Bing Chat
Simply request multiple things, from song recommendations for your mood to organizing complex pages and setting preferences, with Copilot through Bing Chat.
Simplify complex content with a click
Copilot can summarize long emails and complicated content, making it more efficient for processing work information and saving valuable time.
Handles image editing and more
From simple tasks like adjusting image size and brightness to more complex ones like background removal and upscaling, request it all from Copilot.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
Surrounded by rich 360° sound
Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos® and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Sharp visuals. Clear ideas.
Enjoy clear visuals and seamless multi-tasking solutions, with 300nits brightness and a 1920x1080 FHD wide screen.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*The brightness is 300nits (Typ.).
View in comfort
See each detail with crystal clarity through the anti-glare panel. It significantly reduces glare and reflection, and information stays visible and crisp, enhancing productivity.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*The brightness is 300nits (Typ.).
Combine style and substance
The gram book features a sturdy metallic design that stands out in any space. Its sleek, rounded edges create a refined silhouette, balancing durability with a clean, modern look.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Privacy in a snap
You can open and close the webcam shutter whenever you want to maintain security.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Retro red power button
With a retro-inspired red point power button, enjoy simple sensory controls.
Log in easily with just one touch and boot up the system instantly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Packed with power, pure practicality
Eliminate worries about battery shortages. The LG gram book is equipped with a 51Wh long-life battery, so you can carry it wherever needed.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.
Stay connected. Stay secure.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*To install the LG gram link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).
*The webOS integration feature is supported only on models running webOS 26.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.
*A portable laptop charger (adapter) is included in the package.
All specs
SYSTEM
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
Graphic
Intel® Graphics
Memory
16GB DDR5 5600MHz
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra5-115U
ACCESSORY
Accessory
Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable
BATTERY
Battery
51Wh Li-Ion
CONNECTIVITY
BT
BT 5.3
Webcam
HD Webcam w/Privacy camera shutter with Dual MIC
Wireless
Intel Wi-Fi 6
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
Dimension(mm)
Power, Charging
Dimension(inch)
359.8 x 237.8 x 18.9~19.4
Shipping Dimension(mm)
552 x 348 x 69
Shipping weight(kg)
2,670g
DISPLAY
Brightness
300nit
Color gamut
NTSC 45% (Typical)
Contrast
700:1 (Typical)
Panel Type
IPS Touch(AIT) / Non Touch
Pol
LGD
Ratio
16:9
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Resolution
FHD (1920*1080)
Response Time
25ms
Size (cm)
39.6cm
INFO
Product Category
gram Book
Year
Y25
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
HDMI
HDMI (4K@60Hz)
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 (x1), USB 2.0 (x1)
USB Type C
USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 & USB PD Support (x2)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
Yes
LG Display Extension
Yes
LG gram Link
Yes
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
Yes
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
Yes
STORAGE
SSD
NVMe 512 GB M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4
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