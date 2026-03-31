About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG gram Book 15.6 inch Laptop | Windows 11 Home | AI powered Intel® Core™ Ultra | 512GB SSD | Lightweight, FHD Display | 2026

LG gram Book 15.6 inch Laptop | Windows 11 Home | AI powered Intel® Core™ Ultra | 512GB SSD | Lightweight, FHD Display | 2026

15U50U-G.AA55A3
Front view of LG gram Book 15.6 inch Laptop | Windows 11 Home | AI powered Intel® Core™ Ultra | 512GB SSD | Lightweight, FHD Display | 2026 15U50U-G.AA55A3
Front view with keyboard
An LG gram Pro laptop displayed at an angled position on a dark background, emphasizing its lightweight 1,199 g body designed for a 16-inch size. A MIL-STD-810H badge is shown, indicating that the device has passed seven military-grade durability tests.
A top-down angled view of the LG gram Pro laptop with a silver metal finish. The image focuses on the slim design and refined surface texture of the lid, with the gram logo centered on the top panel.
A front-facing view of an LG gram Pro laptop displaying a split-screen interface that represents on-device AI and cloud-based AI functions. Icons for gram chat cloud appear on both sides of the laptop, emphasizing dual AI operation within the system.
A visual illustration of an AMD Ryzen AI processor placed on a circuit board, symbolizing AI performance. The image highlights up to 50 TOPS processing capability and AMD Radeon Graphics, represented through a glowing AI-themed graphic background.
A front view of the LG gram laptop display with a vivid, colorful liquid splash visual on the screen, set against a gradient background. Above the display, icons highlight key specifications including a 16 inch IPS display with 178° wide viewing angles, DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut, and 1500:1 (Typ.) contrast ratio. A VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification badge appears on the right, emphasizing high contrast and rich color performance.
An LG gram Pro laptop displayed from the front, shown above a circular battery graphic indicating long battery performance. The image highlights up to 26 hours of usage with a 77 Wh battery, represented through visual icons and a dashboard-style screen on the display.
A top-down angled view of an LG gram Pro laptop running professional video editing software. Blue airflow graphics emerge from dual cooling fans beneath the keyboard, visually representing enhanced thermal performance during high-performance tasks.
A multi-device connectivity scene showing LG gram Link in use across different platforms. A desktop monitor, laptop, tablet, and smartphone display the same photo gallery interface, illustrating seamless device synchronization across iOS, Android, and webOS environments.
A top-down view of an LG gram Pro aptop surrounded by circular sound wave graphics. The image visually represents immersive spatial audio, with Dolby Atmos branding shown on the lower corner of the scene.
A side view of an LG gram Pro laptop showing its connectivity ports. The image labels include USB 3.2 ports, an HP/MIC audio jack, HDMI, and USB 4 Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, illustrating the device’s wired connection options.
A dimension diagram of the LG gram Pro laptop showing its physical size and weight. The image displays a width of 358 mm, depth of 252 mm, diagonal lThis image shows the dimensions of the LG gram Book laptop, illustrating the top view with overall width and depth measurements, along with a side view showing thickness and weight.ength of 406 mm, thickness ranging from 12.4 mm to 12.8 mm, and a weight of 1,199 g.
Left side view
Top view
Front view of LG gram Book 15.6 inch Laptop | Windows 11 Home | AI powered Intel® Core™ Ultra | 512GB SSD | Lightweight, FHD Display | 2026 15U50U-G.AA55A3
Front view with keyboard
An LG gram Pro laptop displayed at an angled position on a dark background, emphasizing its lightweight 1,199 g body designed for a 16-inch size. A MIL-STD-810H badge is shown, indicating that the device has passed seven military-grade durability tests.
A top-down angled view of the LG gram Pro laptop with a silver metal finish. The image focuses on the slim design and refined surface texture of the lid, with the gram logo centered on the top panel.
A front-facing view of an LG gram Pro laptop displaying a split-screen interface that represents on-device AI and cloud-based AI functions. Icons for gram chat cloud appear on both sides of the laptop, emphasizing dual AI operation within the system.
A visual illustration of an AMD Ryzen AI processor placed on a circuit board, symbolizing AI performance. The image highlights up to 50 TOPS processing capability and AMD Radeon Graphics, represented through a glowing AI-themed graphic background.
A front view of the LG gram laptop display with a vivid, colorful liquid splash visual on the screen, set against a gradient background. Above the display, icons highlight key specifications including a 16 inch IPS display with 178° wide viewing angles, DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut, and 1500:1 (Typ.) contrast ratio. A VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification badge appears on the right, emphasizing high contrast and rich color performance.
An LG gram Pro laptop displayed from the front, shown above a circular battery graphic indicating long battery performance. The image highlights up to 26 hours of usage with a 77 Wh battery, represented through visual icons and a dashboard-style screen on the display.
A top-down angled view of an LG gram Pro laptop running professional video editing software. Blue airflow graphics emerge from dual cooling fans beneath the keyboard, visually representing enhanced thermal performance during high-performance tasks.
A multi-device connectivity scene showing LG gram Link in use across different platforms. A desktop monitor, laptop, tablet, and smartphone display the same photo gallery interface, illustrating seamless device synchronization across iOS, Android, and webOS environments.
A top-down view of an LG gram Pro aptop surrounded by circular sound wave graphics. The image visually represents immersive spatial audio, with Dolby Atmos branding shown on the lower corner of the scene.
A side view of an LG gram Pro laptop showing its connectivity ports. The image labels include USB 3.2 ports, an HP/MIC audio jack, HDMI, and USB 4 Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, illustrating the device’s wired connection options.
A dimension diagram of the LG gram Pro laptop showing its physical size and weight. The image displays a width of 358 mm, depth of 252 mm, diagonal lThis image shows the dimensions of the LG gram Book laptop, illustrating the top view with overall width and depth measurements, along with a side view showing thickness and weight.ength of 406 mm, thickness ranging from 12.4 mm to 12.8 mm, and a weight of 1,199 g.
Left side view
Top view

Key Features

  • AI-powered Intel® Core™ Processor / DDR5 RAM / Dual NVMe SSD
  • AI assistant with Copilot
  • Surrounded by rich 360° sound
  • 15.6” FHD (1920x1080) Anti-glare IPS display
  • Privacy Webcam shutter / 51Wh battery
  • LG gram Link / ThinQ
More
LG gram Book AI logo

LG gram Book AI logo

Start light, expand smart

This image shows two lightweight laptops placed on a beige-toned background. The laptop on the left is open, showing the top surface, while the laptop on the right is open, showing the display.

This image shows two lightweight laptops placed on a beige-toned background. The laptop on the left is open, showing the top surface, while the laptop on the right is open, showing the display.

*The images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Leading greatness, award winning excellence

A image of 2025 PCMag Readers' Choice Award logo

Best laptop brand of 2025*

Top-rated laptop brand with incredibly high scores in almost every category.

*A trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license.

*Reprinted with permission. © 2025 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

*LG gram was chosen as the Best Laptop Brand of 2025 based on the PCMag Readers' Choice Awards.

In the top-left panel, the image shows the cover of a lightweight laptop against a clean monotone background. In the top-center panel, the image shows the laptop’s webcam privacy feature with an open webcam during a video call and a closed webcam using a sliding shutter. In the top-right panel, the image features an Intel Core Ultra AI processor on a purple and blue futuristic background with semi-transparent “AI” text. In the bottom-left panel, the image shows dual M.2 SSDs installed side by side on the motherboard, highlighting high-speed storage. In the bottom-center panel, the image shows a front view of a laptop with an AI Cloud logo on the upper left and a Copilot logo on the upper right. In the bottom-right panel, the image shows a laptop and a mobile device wirelessly linked, illustrating seamless wireless connectivity for flexible multi-device work.

In the top-left panel, the image shows the cover of a lightweight laptop against a clean monotone background. In the top-center panel, the image shows the laptop’s webcam privacy feature with an open webcam during a video call and a closed webcam using a sliding shutter. In the top-right panel, the image features an Intel Core Ultra AI processor on a purple and blue futuristic background with semi-transparent “AI” text. In the bottom-left panel, the image shows dual M.2 SSDs installed side by side on the motherboard, highlighting high-speed storage. In the bottom-center panel, the image shows a front view of a laptop with an AI Cloud logo on the upper left and a Copilot logo on the upper right. In the bottom-right panel, the image shows a laptop and a mobile device wirelessly linked, illustrating seamless wireless connectivity for flexible multi-device work.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Performance Display & DesignConnectivity & Security

AI-powered Intel® Core™ Processor

Experience responsive performance for everyday productivity. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor, the LG gram handles multitasking smoothly and supports your essential tasks with reliable efficiency.

The image features an Intel Core Ultra AI processor set against a vibrant, futuristic background with shades of purple and blue. Large, semi-transparent “AI” text appears in the background.

The image features an Intel Core Ultra AI processor set against a vibrant, futuristic background with shades of purple and blue. Large, semi-transparent “AI” text appears in the background.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Upgradeable storage space

Equipped with two M.2 slots for upgradeable SSD cards, the gram book adapts to your evolving needs with storage that scales up effortlessly.

The image highlights the laptop’s internal hardware, showcasing dual M.2 SSDs installed side by side on the motherboard, emphasizing high-speed storage performance. The components are illuminated with a green glow, and the SSD slot outlines are shown in orange.

The image highlights the laptop’s internal hardware, showcasing dual M.2 SSDs installed side by side on the motherboard, emphasizing high-speed storage performance. The components are illuminated with a green glow, and the SSD slot outlines are shown in orange.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*The above SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.

Powerful, yet upgradeable speed

The LG gram Book, equipped with DDR5 memory, Dual SSD slots, and Gen4 NVMe support, delivers fast boot times, rapid data transfers, and smooth multitasking. Experience exceptional performance for various tasks and the flexibility to upgrade to your desired speed with upgradeable options.

The image shows a laptop with various floating application windows around it, highlighting its multitasking capabilities. The apps include data analytics, coding, photo editing, and video playback, indicating support for diverse tasks like productivity, creative work, and development.

The image shows a laptop with various floating application windows around it, highlighting its multitasking capabilities. The apps include data analytics, coding, photo editing, and video playback, indicating support for diverse tasks like productivity, creative work, and development.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*The above various programs are not included in the package (sold separately).

*The above Memory & SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.

Discover the power of Multi-AI

Boost productivity with gram’s Multi-AI. gram Chat supports quick Q&A and document tasks such as summarizing, extracting, and translating content, and can assist with actions like scheduling events or drafting documents in supported Google Workspace environments. Copilot in Windows delivers quick answers, summaries, search assistance, and image generation with a single key press.

LG gram chat Cloud AI assistant interface is displayed on a laptop screen, highlighting cloud-based AI services with a 1-year free trial offer badge.

Smart AI
assistant powered
by Cloud LLM

The Dual AI of LG gram delivers a seamless AI experience across online and offline environments. Powered by EXAONE 3.5, LG’s AI solution, gram chat On-Device enables on-PC document search and summarization without a network connection. With gram chat, you can instantly connect to gram Link to transfer files or make calls, making everyday tasks easier.

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.

Activate Copilot instantly

You can start Copilot integration from the taskbar or by pressing the Windows + C keys simultaneously. You can also use a keyboard hotkey to quickly access intelligent tools on your gram.

Ready to command with Bing Chat

Simply request multiple things, from song recommendations for your mood to organizing complex pages and setting preferences, with Copilot through Bing Chat.

Simplify complex content with a click

Copilot can summarize long emails and complicated content, making it more efficient for processing work information and saving valuable time.

Handles image editing and more

From simple tasks like adjusting image size and brightness to more complex ones like background removal and upscaling, request it all from Copilot.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.

*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.

*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

Surrounded by rich 360° sound

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

The image shows a top-down view of a laptop with a vibrant, purple-themed graphic on the screen. Surrounding the laptop are dynamic sound wave visuals, indicating an immersive audio experience. The "Dolby Atmos" logo is displayed in the bottom right corner.

The image shows a top-down view of a laptop with a vibrant, purple-themed graphic on the screen. Surrounding the laptop are dynamic sound wave visuals, indicating an immersive audio experience. The "Dolby Atmos" logo is displayed in the bottom right corner.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos® and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Sharp visuals. Clear ideas.

Enjoy clear visuals and seamless multi-tasking solutions, with 300nits brightness and a 1920x1080 FHD wide screen.

The image features a laptop displaying a windsurfing scene on the ocean. The bright, dynamic waves appear to extend beyond the screen, creating a three-dimensional visual effect that blends the display content with the background environment.

The image features a laptop displaying a windsurfing scene on the ocean. The bright, dynamic waves appear to extend beyond the screen, creating a three-dimensional visual effect that blends the display content with the background environment.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*The brightness is 300nits (Typ.).

View in comfort

See each detail with crystal clarity through the anti-glare panel. It significantly reduces glare and reflection, and information stays visible and crisp, enhancing productivity.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*The brightness is 300nits (Typ.).

Combine style and substance

The gram book features a sturdy metallic design that stands out in any space. Its sleek, rounded edges create a refined silhouette, balancing durability with a clean, modern look.

The image shows the cover of a lightweight laptop against a smooth monotone backdrop.

The image shows the cover of a lightweight laptop against a smooth monotone backdrop.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Privacy in a snap

You can open and close the webcam shutter whenever you want to maintain security.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Retro red power button

With a retro-inspired red point power button, enjoy simple sensory controls.

Log in easily with just one touch and boot up the system instantly.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Packed with power, pure practicality

Eliminate worries about battery shortages. The LG gram book is equipped with a 51Wh long-life battery, so you can carry it wherever needed.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.

Stay connected. Stay secure.

Against a purple-toned background, a link icon visually connects a laptop, TV, tablet, and mobile device, illustrating seamless wireless linking for screen sharing and multi-device connectivity.

gram Link:
one link for all—
Android, iOS, and webOS

Wirelessly connect your laptop to TVs, monitors, and tablets across iOS, Android, and webOS. Share files, extend displays, and control connected devices using a single mouse and keyboard for a more streamlined workflow.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.

*To install the LG gram link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later). 

*The webOS integration feature is supported only on models running webOS 26.

The image shows an open laptop on a dark gray background. A lock-shaped logo labeled “Secret Lock” appears floating at the center of the display, with the same logo also shown on a mobile device screen positioned beside the laptop.

ThinQ: mobile lock control

With ThinQ, you can remotely lock your LG gram and completely erase data if it is lost. Data is deleted to prevent both recovery and forensic access, keeping your sensitive information secure.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.

The image highlights the side ports of a laptop, including an HDMI port for external displays, USB Type-A, and a USB Type-C port with PD support, enabling charging, data transfer, and multi-device expansion without a docking station.

Simple,
instant connectivity

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, large monitors, and various other devices. With many ports, you can enjoy a plug-and-play paradise of productivity and entertainment.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

*A portable laptop charger (adapter) is included in the package.

Print

All specs

SYSTEM

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Graphic

    Intel® Graphics

  • Memory

    16GB DDR5 5600MHz

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra5-115U

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable

BATTERY

  • Battery

    51Wh Li-Ion

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.3

  • Webcam

    HD Webcam w/Privacy camera shutter with Dual MIC

  • Wireless

    Intel Wi-Fi 6

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    Power, Charging

  • Dimension(inch)

    359.8 x 237.8 x 18.9~19.4

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    552 x 348 x 69

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2,670g

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    300nit

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 45% (Typical)

  • Contrast

    700:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Type

    IPS Touch(AIT) / Non Touch

  • Pol

    LGD

  • Ratio

    16:9

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Resolution

    FHD (1920*1080)

  • Response Time

    25ms

  • Size (cm)

    39.6cm

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram Book

  • Year

    Y25

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HDMI

    HDMI (4K@60Hz)

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 (x1), USB 2.0 (x1)

  • USB Type C

    USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 & USB PD Support (x2)

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    Yes

  • LG Display Extension

    Yes

  • LG gram Link

    Yes

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

STORAGE

  • SSD

    NVMe 512 GB M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Find locally

Experience this product around you.