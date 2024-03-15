LG gram 17” | Ultra-lightweight | 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
17Z90S-G.AA55A3

Front view
LG gram 17.

Delightfully light

LG gram 17-light and slim.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

LG gram-light-thin-performance.

Lightness,
thinness,
greatness

IPS Premium display.

IPS Premium Display

DCI-P3 99% wide color gamut.

DCI-P3 99% See the full spectrum of colors

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo certified.

Powered by Intel® Core Ultra 7 Processor

LG gram Link-connect with various devices-iOS-Android.

LG gram Link- Get all connected

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

LG gram-light-slim-portability.

Stay light, swift moves

Take on the world with LG gram, combining sleek portability with powerful performance no matter where your journey takes you.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

The light life

Only 1,350g and pencil-thin at 16.0mm, your LG gram, slips into your life—and your bag. Up your work game with style and lightness.

LG gram-light-slim-portability.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product.

*17Z90S available in black or gray only.

strong body-durability-military-grade-test.

Military grade

Slim, but strong

You’ll be surprised how our gram thrives under pressure. Its tough endurance is proven by rigorous military standard tests. Designed with finesse, to endure.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs November 2023. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.

*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.

IPS display

Sharp visuals. Sharper ideas.

LG gram enhances your ideas with clarity and your workflow with fluidity, adding precision and depth to every visual.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

16:10 High resolution

IPS premium display

Get captivated by rich, vivid colors in the high-resolution WQXGA (2560x1600) display. The 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content with less scrolling.

16:10 High resolution premium display.

17”

Large screen

2560x1600

High resolution

16:10

Aspect ratio

DCI-P3 99%

Wide color gamut

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*Above program is not included in the package (sold separately).

See the full spectrum

Thanks to the wide color gamut of DCI-P3 99%, you can enjoy vivid details and rich colors.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The color standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))

Bright light, low glare

See each detail with crystal clarity through the anti-glare panel. It significantly reduces glare and reflection, and information stays visible and crisp, enhancing productivity.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*The brightness is 350nits (Typ.).

True multitasking freedom

Intel® Evo Edition

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

Experience power for work productivity. Powered by the Intel® Core Ultra 7 Processor, the LG gram enables seamless multitasking and meets your multiple intensive demands.

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.

LPDDR5x

16GB RAM

NVMe (Gen4)

Up to 1TB SSD

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*The above various programs are not included in the package (sold separately).

*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

*The above Memory & SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.

Windows 11

Windows 11 brings you closer to what you love. Pursue your passions and maximize your productivity with Windows 11. Built with tools to help you multitask, think, create, and connect—all designed with simplicity and intuition in mind.

Stay cool

Work and play with passion. Our powerful cooling system will help prevent overheating.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

gram Link

Get all connected

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.

gram Link download

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

gram link-AI-powered photo organization.

AI-powered photo organization

You can easily organize your photos using gram Link.

With AI classification technology, photos are automatically categorized by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

Multi-device, simple sharing

Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.

Expand your world

Connect with your mobile device for an extended viewing experience.

Control it from gram

The easy control hub for your digital domain. Use gram's touchpad and keys to direct your connected devices. Creativity starts with your gram.

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Dolby Atmos®

Immerse your sense

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos® technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos® and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Stay unplugged

Unleashed mobility. The 77Wh high-capacity battery powers prolonged productivity and play, no strings attached.

high-capacity battery.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.

Easy connectivity

Ports for optimal performance

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. The available ports make your gram a plug-and-play paradise, achieving greater productivity and endless entertainment.

multi ports-hdmi-USB Type-C-Thunderbolt™ 4.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra5 125H

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)

  • Size (Inch)

    17

  • SSD

    512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

  • weight(kg)

    1.35

  • Resolution

    WQXGA 2560 x 1600

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

All specs

SYSTEM

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra5 125H

BATTERY

  • Battery

    77Wh

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.3

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • Wireless

    Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) - AX211

DESIGN

  • Chassis Materials

    Magnesium

  • Color

    Obsidian Black

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8

  • weight(kg)

    1.35

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    350nit

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

  • Contrast

    1200:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Type

    IPS Non Touch

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Resolution

    WQXGA 2560 x 1600

  • Size (cm)

    43.18

  • Size (Inch)

    17

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram

  • Year

    Y24

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    65W

  • AC Adapter type

    USB Type-C

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Dolby Atmos

    YES

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    YES

  • Intel® Unision

    YES

  • LG Display Extension

    YES

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    YES

  • LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

    YES

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    YES

  • LG PC Manuals

    YES

  • LG Security Guard

    YES

  • LG Smart Assistant 1.0

    YES

  • LG Update & Recovery

    YES

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    YES

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    YES

  • PCmover Professional

    YES

  • Sync on Mobile

    YES

SECURITY

  • Slim Kensington lock

    YES

  • SSD Security

    YES

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)

STORAGE

  • MMC Slot

    Micro SD

  • SSD

    512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

Buy directly

