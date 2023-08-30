About Cookies on This Site

21kg, Inverter Direct Drive TWIN Load Washing Machine

21kg, Inverter Direct Drive TWIN Load Washing Machine

F2721STWV

21kg, Inverter Direct Drive TWIN Load Washing Machine

Dimensions

All specs

FEATURES

Wash Capacity (kg)

21kg

RPM

1000

Noise (dB)

Spin 48dB~51dB

Body Color

Stainless Silver (VCM)

Control

Dial and Full Touch Panel

Pot Hole (mm)

430

6-Motion™

Yes

TrueSteam®

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

3.0

Embossing Tub

Yes

NFC

Yes

Main Program

Cotton, Heavy Duty, Baby Care, Hot Wash, Sports Wear, Allergy Care, Refresh, Speed Wash, Silent, Color Care, Duvet, Wool, Rinse+Spin, Downloadable Additional Program

Rinse Option

Additional Rinse (Max 5 times)

Spin Option

Extra High, High, Medium, Low, Extra Low

Additional Program

Steam, Delay Wash, Add Load, Tub Clean, Turbo Wash, Favorite, Crease Care, Beep On/Off

Width (mm)

700

Depth (mm)

835

Height (mm)

990

WATER EFFICIENCY

Rating

3 tick

Water Consumption

7.40 L/kg

Wash Programme

Cotton

PUB Raegistration No.

WM-2016/019349

