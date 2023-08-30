We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21kg, Inverter Direct Drive TWIN Load Washing Machine
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
-
21kg
-
RPM
-
1000
-
Noise (dB)
-
Spin 48dB~51dB
-
Body Color
-
Stainless Silver (VCM)
-
Control
-
Dial and Full Touch Panel
-
Pot Hole (mm)
-
430
-
6-Motion™
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam®
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
3.0
-
Embossing Tub
-
Yes
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
Main Program
-
Cotton, Heavy Duty, Baby Care, Hot Wash, Sports Wear, Allergy Care, Refresh, Speed Wash, Silent, Color Care, Duvet, Wool, Rinse+Spin, Downloadable Additional Program
-
Rinse Option
-
Additional Rinse (Max 5 times)
-
Spin Option
-
Extra High, High, Medium, Low, Extra Low
-
Additional Program
-
Steam, Delay Wash, Add Load, Tub Clean, Turbo Wash, Favorite, Crease Care, Beep On/Off
-
Width (mm)
-
700
-
Depth (mm)
-
835
-
Height (mm)
-
990
-
Rating
-
3 tick
-
Water Consumption
-
7.40 L/kg
-
Wash Programme
-
Cotton
-
PUB Raegistration No.
-
WM-2016/019349
-
