Learning From You Always

LG G Pro 2

All specs

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Chipset

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 800 (2.26 GHz Quad-Core)

GPU

Qualcomm Technologies Adreno™ 330

Dimension : L*W*D(mm)

157.9 x 81.9 x 8.3

Operating System

Android 4.4 KitKat

Battery (mAh)

3,200mAh (removable)

DISPLAY

Size (inch)

5.9" Full HD IPS (1920 x 1080), Slim Bezel

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Smart Ready (BT 4.0)

USB

Yes

WiFi

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

NFC

Yes

SlimPort

Yes

MEMORY

RAM

3GB DDR

ROM

32GB eMMC

microSD slot

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

Knock Code™

Yes

1W Hi-Fi Sound

Yes

Content Lock

Yes

What people are saying