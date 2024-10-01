Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraGear™ 37.5" QHD+ Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG UltraGear™ 37.5" QHD+ Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

38GN950-B

LG UltraGear™ 37.5" QHD+ Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

Front view of LG UltraGear™ 37.5" QHD+ Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible, LG Curved Monitor, 38GN950-B
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    37.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 1600

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Curvature

    2300R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1058 x 551 x 255

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    896.4 x 394.4 x 111.3

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    896.4 x 588.4 x 312.2(↑) 896.4 x 478.4 x 312.2(↓)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.4

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    7

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9.2

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Curvature

    2300R

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2291 x 0.2291

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Resolution

    3840 x 1600

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    95.2

  • Size [Inch]

    37.5

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Others (Features)

    Variable Backlight Maxx Audio H/P, Lighting Application Lighting Option, Lighting Mode

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Sphere Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2020

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    140W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    70W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    YES

