LG UltraGear™ 37.5" QHD+ Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
37.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Curvature
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1058 x 551 x 255
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
896.4 x 394.4 x 111.3
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
896.4 x 588.4 x 312.2(↑) 896.4 x 478.4 x 312.2(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
7
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.2
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Curvature
2300R
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2291 x 0.2291
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
95.2
-
Size [Inch]
37.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Others (Features)
Variable Backlight Maxx Audio H/P, Lighting Application Lighting Option, Lighting Mode
-
OverClocking
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Sphere Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2020
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
140W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
70W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
YES
