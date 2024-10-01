We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 27" NANO IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Mouse Holder(Hook)
-
USB A to B
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
735 x 522 x 220
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
609.2 x 574.7 x 291.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.4
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
68.47
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Others (Features)
VESA DSC, Waves Maxx Audio(H/P out)
-
OverClocking
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
VRR
YES
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2022
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
95W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
65W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
