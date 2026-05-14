Promotion Period: 08 – 30 June 2026

Promotion: Catch your favorite matches with our exclusive online TV deals. Get an upsized welcome coupon, an additional 15% off, and free delivery, installation, wall mounting, and disposal*.

1. Welcome Coupon

Up to $20 welcome coupon applies to total bill, with no minimum spending required on purchases made on https://www.lg.com/sg/

2. Online Exclusive Coupon

Online Exclusive Coupon of 15% off applies to the total bill, with no minimum spending required on purchases made on https://www.lg.com/sg/

Promotions Terms & Conditions

• This Promotion is open to LG members who are residents of Singapore (“Customer(s)”).

• Promotion does not apply to display set, trade, corporate, and staff purchase.

• By participating in this Promotion, each Customer warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For Customer who have not yet attained 18 years old (as 08 June 2026), such Customer’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the Customer including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd: (”LG”) from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”).

• Promotion is only valid for Customers who purchased the selected LG product(s) from LG Online Brand Store during the Promotion period.

• Welcome Coupon - When you join as a new Member on LG.com/sg, one $10 Welcome Coupon is issued. Welcome Coupon is to be redeemed on the LG online store by applying it to cart. Welcome Coupon is only valid for products enabled for purchase online on LG.com/sg. The validity of this Welcome Coupon is within 93 days (around 3 months) from the date of signing up. Condition of using a Welcome Coupon: $10 (lump sum) with no minimum spend. New members who register in June 2026 will be eligible to receive an additional $10 Welcome Coupon. The additional $10 Welcome Coupon shall be valid until 30 June 2026.

• Online Exclusive Coupon - Receive a 15% discount for LG.com/sg orders. This is valid when you have a valid LG membership. This benefit is available only for promotional event period. Online Exclusive Coupon will be automatically applied to your cart when you check out. This Online Exclusive Coupon only applicable to 43NANO80ASA.ATC, 50NANO80ASA.ATC, 55NANO80ASA.ATC, 65NANO80ASA.ATC, 75NANO80ASA.ATC, 86NANO80ASA.ATC, 43UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 50UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 55UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 65UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 43QNED70BSA.ATC, 50QNED70BSA.ATC, 55QNED70BSA.ATC, 65QNED70BSA.ATC, 75QNED70BSA.ATC, 85QNED70BSA.ATC, 43NU805BPSB.ATCQ, 50NU805BPSB.ATCQ

55NU805BPSB.ATCQ, 65NU805BPSB.ATCQ on LG.com/sg on LG.com/sg. This Online Exclusive Coupon is stackable with Welcome Coupon.

• LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions without prior notice. Information contained herein is correct at the time of printing or publishing.

• This promotion is stackable with other promotions unless stated otherwise.

• By participating in the Promotion, each Customer consents to LG’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LG organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Survey, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LG Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each Customer further consents to LG’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LG from time to time and in accordance with LG Privacy Policy.

• Each Customer represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LG is true and accurate.

• These T&Cs are governed by law of Republic of Singapore, and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.